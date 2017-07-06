International Speedway: Q2 Further Confirms Bear Thesis, But Is It A Short?

At $34+, ISCA looks overvalued, but the question is when, and if, the market will agree with the bear thesis.

To be honest, I'm not sure what to do at this point with International Speedway (ISCA). I have a reasonably sized short position in the stock, which has benefited from a two-session, 7%+ drop following disappointing Q2 earnings on Monday. The pillars of the bear thesis look intact and, in fact, are strengthened not just by ISC results by but also broader trends in NASCAR.

What's alternately frustrating and interesting about ISCA, however, is that it's not clear that being right from the bear side really matters all that much - at least not yet. A 10-year TV deal doesn't expire until 2024, and contains contracted increases in high-margin (~72% on an incremental EBIT basis) revenue. That creates an exceptional amount of stability in ISCA earnings, which have been almost bizarrely consistent over the past eight years: EPS has ranged from $1.42 to $1.61 (including $1.57 at the midpoint of FY17 guidance).

That stability, in turn, has kept ISCA's stock price just as stable- and even the post-earnings decline only moved the stock back near the middle of its multi-year range:

ISCA data by YCharts

So while I've been increasingly bearish on ISCA since the announcement of the TV deal, the market has shrugged off those concerns. And the question at the moment is - even my thesis holds - for how long the market will continue to do so.

Why Q2 Supports The Bear Thesis

From my perspective, the Q2 release and, in particular, the earnings call both supported a bearish outlook on ISCA. Add to that the news coming from NASCAR itself over the past six months, and confidence in the bear case should be at a multi-year high for several reasons:

1. Admissions revenues are taking another leg down.

Source: author from ISCA filings

ISC had managed to stabilize admissions revenues in FY14 and FY15 (ISCA fiscal years end in November) after pulling thousands of seats from track and taking pricing. But admissions revenue declined again in FY16 - and look set for a bigger drop in FY17.

ISC actually posted a banner Q1, with admissions revenue growing almost 2% year-over-year. But that quarter was essentially limited to Daytona Speedweek (including the Daytona 500), and a $400 million renovation of the track completed ahead of the 2016 race no doubt helped results there. What's clear from Q2 numbers, and post-earnings commentary, is that Daytona is the outlier in ISC's portfolio.

In Q2, admissions revenue declined 5.9% on the back of a 6.5% drop in attendance. In other words, ISC wasn't able to take pricing. And those numbers come against a very easy comparison: admissions revenue declined 8% in the year-prior quarter.

Meanwhile, the rest of the slate doesn't look particularly promising from an attendance standpoint. Races already held at Michigan and Daytona had "mixed results", per President John Saunders on the Q2 call. Daytona saw YOY gains in admissions and attendance for its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race - but Michigan appears to have a weak showing. Watkins Glen looks OK, but for the rest of the calendar, advanced ticket sales are down 5%.

The issue for ISCA is very simple. Attendance declines are basically offsetting the contribution from annual increases in broadcast revenue. That keeps earnings and cash flow relatively flat. That will last for another 7.5 years, to be sure. But it's hard to look at the current media environment and believe that NASCAR's next TV deal will be larger than the one that pretty much signaled a peak in the value of media rights. (Bear in mind that the expiration of NASCAR's previous deal coincided with efforts by NBC and Fox to create their own sports channels to compete with ESPN. That led to a bidding war which is not going to be replicated.)

Flat free cash flow for seven-plus years, followed by a step down, supports a share price below $30 at least. And that's what investors should be modeling based on the continuing trend in ISC admissions.

2. ISC management doesn't have an answer to grow attendance.

Saunders and other ISC executives have tried to stem the bleeding in terms of attendance. They've pulled seats, worked to grow advance sales (to hedge against poor weather reports), and rolled out discounted tickets for kids, among other efforts. $2 gas was supposed to help, given how many fans travel reasonably large distances to attend events. From a long-term standpoint, nothing has worked (and bear in mind that attendance has declined now for over a decade).

And there's really nothing left in the ISC toolbox. Saunders talked up VIP experiences - but any increases in those higher-priced items are being offset elsewhere, both in Q2 and in advance sales for the second half. There's discussion about targeting younger demographics and children, and bringing in more casual fans.

But it's been the same discussion for years now - and attendance continues to decline. It's not poor management, and it's not for lack of trying. It is a continuing decline in overall NASCAR interest. And there's literally nothing ISC can do to lure people to its tracks if they're not interested - deeply - in the race.

3. NASCAR interest is flagging.

The simple fact is that fewer and fewer people are interested in NASCAR - a problem that isn't going to go away. TV ratings for most races are down double-digits on a percentage basis this year after a weak 2016. ISC - and NASCAR executives more broadly - have talked up the new three-stage race format introduced this year, but it's not helping viewership or attendance. (From an anecdotal standpoint, I can't say I'm surprised.)

On the Q2 call, Saunders was asked by Gabelli analyst Barry Lucas why attendance was declining despite supposed progress in certain areas, including the on-track product. Saunders admitted that a key problem was the lack of "star power", citing the recent retirements of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, and the pending exit of Dale Earnhardt Jr. But Saunders argued that younger drivers like Chase Elliott (son of former NASCAR great Bill Elliott) would take the mantle - and better appeal to younger demographics.

With all due respect to Saunders, if NASCAR is pinning its hopes on those drivers, it's in big trouble. Earnhardt's departure in particular is a big blow: he has been the most popular driver in NASCAR for 14 consecutive years. I've seen multiple Dale Jr. tattoos.

In basically two years, NASCAR has lost the three most popular drivers of the past two decades. The idea that ISC and peer Speedway Motorsports (TRK) can reverse steady attendance declines with that headwind on top is far too optimistic.

4. Capital allocation remains a concern.

One of the positive attributes of ISCA is that its free cash flow generation is stronger than its EPS suggests. D&A is at a run rate near $110 million a year; maintenance capex is guided to $40-$60 million annually over the next five years (including FY17). That provides a bit of a tax shield and helps justify what looks like an unsustainable 22.4x forward P/E multiple (at the midpoint of FY17 guidance, where ISCA pointed on the Q2 call).

In fact, using the $50 million midpoint of maintenance capex guidance, and assuming $213 million in Adjusted EBITDA in FY17 (that, too, the midpoint of guidance), while adding in contributions from a JV with Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in Kansas, normalized FCF would be roughly $135 million this year - an 11x multiple. And if an investor chooses to lower the discount rate applied to FY17-FY24 cash flows (which makes some sense given the relative certainty of those flows), I can see how a bull case could get to $35.

But while ISC has detailed a reasonably solid five-year plan for shareholder returns (including dividend hikes and a repurchase), it also continues to spend significant amounts of capex at rather questionable returns. The $400 million that went into the Daytona renovation was guided to drive incremental EBITDA of about $15 million. $95 million is going into the ONE DAYTONA development around that property - $73 million is left - with returns of $10 million in EBITDA. $178 million is going into Phoenix for an $8.5-$9 million annual return.

This is a stock that trades at about 6.5x EV/EBITDA (including JV contributions). But it's spending $500 million over five years - fully one-third of its market capitalization - with expected returns of maybe $25-$30 million. And it's not as if come 2021, the portfolio will be completely modernized - really, Phoenix is the only track getting improvements (and those appear to be much-needed). From there, ISC has three years until the bottom falls out.

Valuation

ISCA's broadcast revenue this year should be roughly $313 million, which hits EBIT at a 72% margin. (90% of gross proceeds are booked as revenue, with 10% going to NASCAR; 25% of the 90% is paid out to the prize pool.) In other words, the TV deal already provides almost 100% of the company's EBITDA (again including JV proceeds).

That deal is going to see a step down in 2025. Corporate sponsorship revenue already took a hit this year when Monster Beverage (MNST) took the title sponsorship from Sprint (S). With ratings plummeting, and Fox Sports 1 and NBC Sports likely squeezed out to some extent by cord-cutting, the demand simply isn't going to be there.

Even stretching the definition of FCF to match ISC's definition of maintenance capex, the stock looks overvalued. Flattish results for seven years followed by a step-down - with no guarantee of growth - suggests a single-digit multiple at this point, and maybe a $25 stock price. DCF calculations similarly put the stock in the $20s, depending on the assumptions made. And without a reversal in admissions trends, I don't see how the stock holds even its current value long-term. There's really no M&A possibilities; ISCA could in theory merge with TRK, but they're both family-owned businesses and the amount of synergies would be minimal. A purchase of Dover Motorsports (DVD) makes some sense, but doesn't move the needle. The controlling France family could take ISCA back private - but if it wants to use ISC to buttress NASCAR, as appears to be the case, it's not really incentivized to leave the public markets. And the idea that ISCA's land creates some base of value ignores the fact that the France family quite literally is the first family of NASCAR - and isn't going to close tracks simply to create a dollar or two (or five) in shareholder value.

Of course, I'm not sure any of this analysis really is news. The state of NASCAR isn't exactly hidden; its attendance struggles have been well-covered, even after both ISCA and TRK stopped disclosing attendance some four years ago. For the most part investors simply don't seem to care, whether 2025 is simply too far off to worry or the stability of cash flows are enough to make ISCA look reasonably safe in what many see as an overvalued market.

The narrative around the stock has to change to see real downside (as in even 10%+), and I'm not sure when that happens. From my perspective, the narrative around ISCA simply has to match the narrative surrounding NASCAR, whose problems aren't unknown. Why that hasn't happened isn't clear; either many investors see even those problems as priced in and/or the seven-plus years remaining on the TV deal are enough to keep those worries at bay.

For now, I'm staying short, since I do see the potential for a further move toward the bottom of the multi-year range. Q3 and Q4 both look like they could disappoint, particularly with Earnhardt Jr. currently well out of the Chase for the Cup playoff standings. And there's still a case for the narrative here to change finally - perhaps when it's least expected. In theory, selling calls would be an attractive strategy, perhaps combined with a short on any losses. (Think the converse of selling puts with the idea of lowering the entry point in a long position.) But liquidity is almost nonexistent and premiums are modest, given the stock's low beta.

Still, I think ISCA is overvalued - and more favorably to a short, I see a real difficulty in creating a bull case near $40 (even though ISCA has touched those levels twice over the past year). And, for now, I'm willing to stay patient and hope the market will come around. Even after a disappointing quarter, that may take a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ISCA.

