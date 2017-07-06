Stanley Furniture: This $1 Potential Turnaround Stock Is Deeply Undervalued And It Has A 'Hidden Asset'

When I last wrote about another furniture company called Natuzzi (NTZ) in November 2016, it was trading at $1.55 per share. It has nearly doubled in value since then, and now there is another deep value furniture stock that also appears to have similar upside potential. Let's take a closer look:

Stanley Furniture (STLY) is a designer and manufacturer of furniture products. It offers a wide range of products and styles, from dining room to the bedroom and from contemporary to traditional. This company has made a number of moves recently which seem to point to it preparing for a potential buyout. For example, in 2016 it gave shareholders a large cash distribution, and it said it was reviewing strategic options. It also has taken steps to cut costs and boost profits, which could also be viewed as a way to prepare the company for a potential buyout. This stock appears deeply undervalued based on the cash and other assets that Stanley Furniture has, plus the company is very close to posting operating profits. At just around $1.20 per share, I believe potential downside risks are limited and that it makes sense to buy now before a turnaround, asset sale, or buyout occurs.

Photo credit: Stanley Furniture website

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading around $1 per share earlier this year. However, it dropped to around the 80 cent range and has started to rebound following promising financial results that were released a few weeks ago. The 200-day moving average is about $1.04 per share and the 50-day moving average is $1.14 which has resulted in a bullish "Golden Cross" pattern on the chart. I think this stock could and should be able to trade above the $1.50 per share level which would confirm a significant breakout. If this occurs, the stock will be well positioned to make a run for a new 52-week high which currently is just $2.10 per share. The chart is looking increasingly bullish and the fundamentals also support a higher share price, which we will get into next.

Recent Financial Results And Guidance Suggests A Turnaround To Profitability:

Let's take look at the past couple of quarters so that we can get a deeper look into this company and the turnaround potential: For the fourth quarter of 2016, the company posted a loss of $301,000 on revenues of $9.8 million. That is very close to breakeven and either an expansion of profit margins, or an increase in revenues (or a combination of both), could put this company back into posting profits as it has in the past. For the full year 2016, net sales were $44.6 million which represents a drop of about 22% from sales of $57.4 million for 2015. This revenue decline has hurt profits and the share price. However, there is a good explanation for this (temporary supplier sourcing issues) and reason to believe that sales will rebound in the coming quarters along with profits.

As explained below, sourcing constraints caused by a new strategic manufacturing deal have caused revenues to decline; however, the company said in the press release for the fourth quarter 2016, that it expects these issues to improve during the second half of this year, and for the company to be profitable in 2017. The press release states:

"Our sales declines do not provide a clear picture of the demand for and marketability of product offerings developed and sold to our wholesale customer base over the past eighteen months, nor do they speak to the strength of our diverse retail distribution network waiting for sufficient stock availability of these more marketable goods," said Glenn Prillaman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The past year's financials reflect our struggle to capitalize on a strategic manufacturing alliance with an overseas vendor and we have initiated plans to fulfill order backlog through other existing sources with whom we already do business. As shipments from multiple vendors begin to service order backlog as expected in the second quarter, we should see an uptick in both sales and order rates. Cash should remain at or near current levels for the first half, and we expect to utilize our secured credit facility only if we need additional net working capital to grow as we move into the latter part of the year," concluded Prillaman. "We expect to increase inventory turns and generate cash for the total year, and we expect modest profits beginning with second quarter results and for the total year."

For the first quarter of 2017, Stanley Furniture delivered on its promises for improved results. The company announced sales of $11.2 million which was a 14.2% increase over 4th quarter revenues of $9.8 million. The operating loss was just $421,000 which compares favorably to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the prior period. The company also said it ended the quarter with $3.6 million in cash and $663,000 in restricted cash. If this trend for sales growth and a narrowing of losses continues, it is easy to see why this company could be on track for a profit turnaround that could send the stock much higher. Company management provided the following statement (along with Q1 financials) regarding the positive outlook for the coming quarters:

"We had a successful Spring Pre-Market last month in High Point. We expect this month's April Market to build off of that customer sentiment demonstrating the opportunity we have before us to grow revenues over the coming periods," concluded Prillaman. "Our customers are excited about the latter half of 2017, as they recognize a mostly positive macroeconomic environment for consumer purchases of upscale furniture, and they anticipate retail success with the renewed competitive value of our product lines. As we remedy sourcing issues overseas, we expect an increasing number of revenue growth opportunities to come. Plans to further expand our product assortments are underway, and we look forward to leveraging the efficiencies we have gained in our business into a profitable, cash generative year of growth."

Potential Downside Risks Appear Limited At This Time And At Current Levels:

Usually stocks that trade for just around $1 per share have limited revenues and lots of debt, or huge losses with slim chances of posting a profit anytime soon, but that is not the case with Stanley Furniture. If there was significant downside potential, we would probably be seeing far more activity from short sellers. According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are about 47,500 shares currently short. That represents much less than 1% of the float, and this is a sign that shorts appear to see very little downside in this stock. In my view, it is way too risky to short this stock because the company has a strong balance sheet, very significant revenues that are nearly triple the current market cap, and valuable tax credits that are potentially worth several millions of dollars.

The company is also looking like it could post a profit in the coming quarters. Plus, with the company considering strategic options and positioning itself for what I believe might be a buyout, there could be a big move higher in the stock that could cause big losses for short sellers. In a worst case scenario, there is about $1 of potential downside, but that is extremely unlikely since the company has no debt, plenty of cash and liquidity, plus valuable tax credits and a significant $44 million per year business that is nearly break-even now and trending towards a return to profitability. With just around $1 in potential downside risks and a business (and other assets) that is not going away, the risk to reward ratio is very attractive and it favors the upside.

Some "Smart Money" Investors Are Investing And Getting Involved With Stanley Furniture:

Early in 2017, Hale Partnership Capital Management reported taking a stake of more than 10% in Stanley Furniture and this has subsequently resulted in the appointment of Steven A. Hale II to the board of directors. This appears to indicate that a significant stakeholder who is also aligned with common shareholders, will be actively involved in doing what is necessary to unlock shareholder value. I don't think funds like this get involved at the board of director level and buy large stakes unless they see significant upside potential.

Price To Sales Ratio And Other Factors Suggest This Stock Is Undervalued:

There is tremendous potential leverage for a private equity firm or even a single investor to take a major position or buy out this company. With annual revenues of around $44 million and a market cap of just about $16.7 million, it would not take a lot of money to acquire a majority stake in this company and control the cash flow and future potential. These market cap and revenue numbers imply an incredibly cheap price to sales ratio. Stanley Furniture has about $3.6 million in cash plus around $663,000 in restricted cash (which is equivalent to around 35 cents per share in cash) and zero debt. It also has a $4 million line of credit available, so it has plenty of liquidity.

In addition, it has valuable net operating loss carryovers (or NOL's) of about $20.4 million. I see these as "hidden assets" because it does not appear to be factored into the stock price, many investors don't know about this, and the company has not yet monetized this asset. These NOL's could have a cash value of about $7 million (which is equivalent to about 48 cents on a per share basis), for a company that is paying a 35% tax rate. These very valuable tax credits could be sold to another company, or used by Stanley Furniture, or used by a company that acquires Stanley Furniture in the event of a buyout. In fact, Stanley Furniture implemented a rights offering in December 2016, which was designed to protect the NOL's and the rest of the company from being acquired in a hostile takeover bid that could undervalue the NOL's and the company itself.

Based On A Sum Of The Parts Analysis, This Stock Has Significant Upside Potential:

Let's consider the value of nearly $4.2 million this company has on hand, which is equivalent to about 28 cents per share. Then let's add in the potential cash value of the $20.4 million in NOL's which I estimate at about $7 million or around 48 cents on a per share basis. When you add the roughly 28 cents per share in cash and the potential value of the NOL's at 48 cents per share, this totals 76 cents per share and yet the stock is only trading for about $1.20. However, the biggest asset of all is the company itself, which is bringing in about $44 million in revenues annually. Many furniture companies are valued at about one times annual revenues, so if that were the case here, that would imply a valuation of nearly $3 per share (about $44 million in revenues divided by almost 15 million shares outstanding). If you deduct the roughly 76 cents per share in cash and potential cash value of the tax credits, that means the rest of the operations that generate about $44 million in annual revenues are being valued at just 44 cents per share. When you multiply this (44 cents) by roughly 15 million shares outstanding, that implies a value of just $6.6 million for a business generating $44 million in revenues. That is very undervalued.

In Summary: This stock appears too cheap to ignore and the potential downside risks seem limited, while the upside could be significant as the company continues to trend towards a return to profitability. Sometimes the best opportunities are in little-known stocks and this appears to be one of them. With the chart and the fundamentals improving right now, I think this stock could be trading between $2 to $3 per share in the coming months, if the company continues to report improved financial results.

