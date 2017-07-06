Why Novartis Is A Cornerstone Of Our Portfolio

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) stock has been in blistering form since announcing its first quarter earnings at the end of April. The stock is up 12% since the 25th of April, and I feel there are more gains on the cards here. Although Gleevec remains under pressure from generic competition in oncology, I believe the market is pricing in a return to strong growth next year. The question which remains is how much of this perceived growth has already been priced into the stock. In any event, I have always liked Novartis due to its strong diversification in multiple areas in this sector. Yes, we will continue to see multiple Phase III trials fail which incidentally happened to Novartis recently with respect to its heart drug RLX030 and Fovista in ophthalmology. However, the important factor is to have more blockbusters than duds to ensure long-term growth. Novartis always takes a long-term view.

Getting drugs to the final Phase III stage involves usually an enormous amount of expense whether developing the drugs in-house or investing in late-stage pipelines. However, when you look at the company's late-stage pipeline and growth of new products, it becomes quite apparent that Novartis will bounce back from these temporary failures. Novartis is here for the long haul and will continue to invest heavily to remain a step up on the competition. Here are some areas I am watching closely to ensure this pharmaceutical company remains in our portfolio for some time yet.

For example, bears have been quick to point out the sluggish start to cardiovascular drug Entresto which definitely hasn't set the world alight especially considering its very impressive Phase III results. Remember though that Novartis has guided for no growth in 2017, so Entresto's so-called "non-performance" was sighted well in advance. In spite of the drug's sluggish start, Entresto pulled in $84 million in the first quarter, and management was bullish about its forward-looking fundamentals. In fact, management stuck with its $500 million figure globally for 2017, which means the heart failure med has to bring in well over $400 million over the next three quarters. Access on the medicare and commercial sides continues to improve, and the drug continues to come online in international markets, with Italy and Canada being the latest to be launched and reimbursed.

France (see below) is probably the next key market to be opened up in this area, and what investors need to focus on here is the fundamentals of the heart failure space in the major countries for this type of treatment (France, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US). Research firms and independent bodies alike believe Entresto has the wherewithal to drive this market from under $4 billion in 2016 to over $16 billion within 10 years. Will the take-up happen fast? Probably unlikely as ACE inhibitors have been ingrained into physicians' treatment plans over multiple decades now. Furthermore, doctors may not be inclined to prescribe Entresto immediately as they do not know how patients would react to the new med mix since most patients would already be on a plethora of drugs beforehand. Nevertheless, one cannot ignore the successful trials Entresto has already undergone. I believe it will come through, but investors may need to wait a bit here.

Source: Company Website

Cosentyx sales will also drive the company forward especially considering the multiple indications it will have in the IL-17 class before long. For example, in ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis, Novartis recently reported some pretty impressive long-term data, which means it is ahead of the race with respect to its IL-17 med. There is a host of competition on the way which really illustrates the size of this particular market, but Novartis is the only drug company (using IL-17) that has indications in psoriatic arthritis for example (See below). Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) even outside the IL-17 realm is also looking at the psoriatic arthritis market with the development of its Xeljanz pill. There is plenty of competition on the way, but Novartis seems to be in pole position. Sales rose by 136% in the first quarter, which makes me believe that over time, Cosentyx will probably even better Entresto's peak sales which could be anything north of $5 billion.

Source: Company Website

We have been long this stock for quite a while now, and I see no reason to take profits at this stage. I like the headwind Trump seems to have put on the sector, and the risk now would be selling your shares in my opinion. Technically, we may look way overbought, but persistent overbought readings usually mean higher prices are ahead. We will add on any weakness here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.