Sage Therapeutics Spicing Up Portfolios

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) is a $3 billion biopharma specializing in developing therapies for serious disorders of the central nervous system. The stock is up about 100% over the past 12 months. Its leading phase 3 candidate, SAGE-547 (Brexanolone), is in development for super-refractory status epilepsy (SRSE) and severe postpartum depression. In addition, SAGE is developing other drugs for epilepsy by targeting inhibitory GABAergic pathways with candidates SAGE-547, SAGE-217, SAGE-324, SAGE-689 and SAGE-105 and excitatory NMDA receptors with SAGE-718. SAGE website pipeline portfolio diagram is provided below.

On June 12, 2017, SAGE announced that the company published results from a Phase 2 study of brexanolone (SAGE-547) in women with severe postpartum depression in The Lancet. The study showed a statistically significant reduction in Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression scores versus placebo controls (p < 0.008). Interestingly, 70% of patients receiving brexanolone underwent remission of symptoms of depression within 60 hours of treatment, and this effect persisted until follow-up at 30 days. The drug is an allosteric positive steroid modulator of both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. It is administered as an intravenous injection. Experts in the field of mood disorders for women postulate that most postpartum depression treatments do not target the underlying cause of the disorder (associated with internalization of GABAergic receptors), and that brexanolone, if approved by FDA for use, would be a major step forward in this field. No serious adverse events were reported, with somnolence and dizziness among the most commonly reported. After meeting with FDA, the company reported guidance of possible approval in 2018.

Brexanolone is also being evaluated in a phase 3 study for life-threatening SRSE, in which continuous seizures do not stop even after administration of standard treatments for over 24 hours. Current treatment regimes include induction of medical coma and testing for seizures upon recovery. 25% of these patients are expected to recover, and 35% with this condition will recover with permanent neurologic deficit. The mortality rate is 40%. The primary endpoint of the study is resolution of seizures for 24 hours following wean of 3rd-line agents and brexanolone/placebo and 21 day follow-up. Estimated demographic incidence of status epilepticus is 10-40 people in 100,000. These patients are at high risk for advancing to SRSE, with approximately 15-30% of epileptics advancing to SRSE despite undergoing treatment with 2 to 3 anti-epilepsy drugs. Estimated demographic incidence for SRSE is about 1 in 150,000 people worldwide.

SAGE-217 is in phase 2 studies for evaluation in postpartum depression and major depression as well. It is also being evaluated for a second group of movement disorders in essential tremor (6 million patients worldwide) and Parkinson's Disease (700,000 patients worldwide). Because dopaminergic neurons undergo neurotoxicity in the disease, and these dopaminergic fibers are under the control of GABAergic fibers, the company tested its modulation of GABAergic fibers in this disease state in phase 2a studies. The results in this small study showed a 20-30% improvement in tremor symptoms and was longer lasting for SAGE-217 administration than for levodopa (current standard of care). SAGE-217 was well-tolerated with similar adverse event distribution as SAGE-547 including somnolence and dizziness.

SAGE-718 is a novel, oral, first-in-class, oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor. NMDA receptors are membrane glutamate-gated and voltage-gated calcium channels important in learning and memory. It is being evaluated in early phase 1 studies for NMDA hypofunction and for a potential role in encephalitis. It is possible the compound could find its way into use for memory deficits associated with neurodegenerative disorders, but such uses would be in the distant future.

In terms of target markets for SAGE, several competitive and lucrative markets are being addressed. The global depression market is expected to reach $16 billion by 2020, with nearly 350 million people affected worldwide. Up to 750,000 women are diagnosed with Postpartum depression each year, with approximately 10-15% of women affected within 3 months of giving birth. The global market for epilepsy is expected to reach $5.5 billion dollars by 2024. Parkinson's disease treatment markets are expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2021. Label expansion studies and oral administration for these indications would be obvious paths for business development goals, with potential novel competitive advantages given novel mechanisms of action for SAGE-547 and SAGE-217. Other compounds are in early evaluations for GABAergic hypofunction as well.

13 analysts offer coverage for SAGE, with a consensus target of $87 per share. The company showed $340 million in cash and equivalents at end Q1 2017. The current burn rate is approximately $60 million per quarter, with current reserves expected to last through Q2 2018. Key readouts are best left to the company diagram below, but with critical milestones and FDA approval pathways lighted for SAGE-547, the market certainly has responded as if the company is going to succeed in multiple indications. In terms of timing, 2H 2017 will be an inflection point for the company.

In terms of risks for SAGE, the pipeline, in spite of multiple shots on goal, is limited to only a few compounds of redundant mechanism. This is regarded as risky for investors in terms of diversification. Usually companies with market caps in the billions of dollars have a better "fall back" plan with more in the pipe. It is clear that SAGE stock is somewhat de-risked with its FDA approval pathway, but some of the reward to risk benefit is drawn out due to its high market cap. In addition, its possible that the company may have to dilute again as it brings SAGE-217 into phase 3 studies and launches SAGE-547 into competitive markets. Key opinion leaders for postpartum depression are making strong advocates for the company, however, and there is still upside for the stock if the company can garner FDA approvals for SAGE-547 and not fall into any large scale manufacturing pitfalls or delays. Mechanistically, Strong Bio does not regard the adverse event of somnolence as significant for its GABAA therapies, even though sleep loss is shown to contribute to depression and epileptic symptoms, because it is more likely being caused by the disorder (being prevalent in placebo groups as well) than being brought on by the treatment. Strong Bio will place SAGE on the watchlist and hope for a pullback unrelated to clinical trial progress or major setbacks for an initial position in the range of $68 per share. This is not to say it isn't a good buy at $80 per share, but we are looking for the best possible entries given normal market fluctuation in biotechnology. Perhaps a swoon heading into phase 3 top-line data could be just the opportunity desired.

