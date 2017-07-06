Macy's - Is It Time To Buy?

Context, State Of Retail And Underlying Trends

The retail industry is living a difficult period, that’s a known fact. While the market continues to expand its valuation multiples, very few retail stocks have managed to perform well in the past 12 months. The excessive expansion during the years of low interest rates has created a bubble that has burst when the market’s overcapacity became uncontrollable, worsened by the fast-growth of eCommerce players such as Amazon (AMZN).

Retail stocks have been beaten down several times in the past, and it’s not the first time that competitive threats posed by retailers that implement new business models are the reason behind the weakness. Every once in a while, the market starts to have issues with retailers, and malls in particular. There is usually a good reason. In the past, competition from catalog retailers, TV shopping and outlet malls have been the reasons behind the issues of many retailers, and have been indicated as big threats for many others.

Some analysts have periodically claimed that shopping malls (in particular, suburban malls) are dying, but most of them are still there. The most difficult thing is to understand whether the current environment poses an existential threat to some retailers or whether scaling down operations as many retailers are doing is enough to offset the weakness.

It’s difficult to understand whether this is a cyclical bump in a slow secular decline of brick and mortar retail, or a downward acceleration that has set a new pace of decline. Frankly speaking, after closely watching what has happened in the past few years in the retail industry, I think the market has been too negative on some stocks, but I also recognize that the threat posed by eCommerce is real.

The American retail space has to undergo serious changes in order to adapt to the changing consumer behaviors and the increasing importance of eCommerce. More and more transactions are done online, and many customers are changing their shopping habits in a significant manner. Nonetheless, the most evident shift has not been purely towards eCommerce, but rather towards a multichannel model. People still shop at stores located in city centers, in urban and suburban malls, in outlet malls and even in marketplaces.

Although I have learned never to underestimate people’s laziness, I don’t think consumers will stop going to physical shops for their shopping, as there are obvious advantages in seeing a product, trying clothes or accessories, and so on, while shopping is actually an activity that many people enjoy.

According to last Cowen Consumer Tracker survey, American consumers really like shopping in department stores – 40% of consumers prefer to buy apparel in department stores, although they expect a better experience, more convenience, and more uniqueness than ever before. In addition to that, 70% of surveyed respondents enjoy or strongly enjoy shopping in stores.

On the other side, it’s obvious that certain kinds of purchases are more easily done online, because of the intrinsic characteristic of some products (standardized products, modest value), or because some people are too busy or lazy to go to the shop. Many people will continue to shop in brick and mortar stores, but those companies that fail to change and adapt to the new multi-channel environment will likely disappear. It’s obvious that this is not Macy’s (M) case.

Macy’s does have a healthy eCommerce business that is estimated to account between 15% and 24% of total sales, while the company’s portfolio of brick and mortar stores is highly valuable in absolute terms and compared to competitors. According to Starboard Value, two-thirds of Macy's stores are located in malls rated B or higher, which are considered to be "high productivity malls" with healthy foot traffic. These malls are located in populated, high-income areas, and have a wide range of store typologies that can attract different kinds of customers.

With these underlying trends, retailers that want to continue to prosper have to embrace the change and do two main things – optimize their portfolio of stores with a reduction in the exposure to low traffic malls, and continue to invest in expanding their eCommerce channel. Macy’s is doing it, as it is demonstrated by the healthy growth in the digital division and the optimization of its portfolio of stores.

Future Prospects

At 12.7 times TTM earnings and less than 7 times 2018 earnings (using the midpoint of the guidance: $3.37-$3.62), the stock’s current valuation does imply a weak future with a further decline in sales and/or a further margin contraction. The market’s skepticism is understandable, as the EPS growth that is expected for next year is not a result of organic growth. While management has recently reaffirmed EPS guidance, despite the expectations of further gross margin erosion, a large portion of EPS growth is a result of the unexpected real estate sale and not operating growth.

With the number of stores falling, foot traffic declining and margins expected to be impacted by mix changes and price competition, there is a lot to work on to put Macy’s back on the growth path. In order to stabilize its business, Macy’s has to implement some important changes on the operating side. For example, in order to maintain market share, it has to retain and possibly grow its bargaining power with vendors, using it to become the partner of choice – this also means the company has to pressure supplier to obtain more exclusive merchandise.

This will make the shopping experience more interesting for consumers, sustaining foot traffic. Macy’s doesn’t compete and can’t compete on pricing, but it has the necessary size to obtain interesting conditions and exclusive merchandise from suppliers. I think this is the way they should compete and position themselves.

The company is definitely aware of this, and it’s starting to implement measures with the goal of making the assortment and the shopping experience more interesting. For example, the company has announced the intention to increase penetration of exclusive products to 40% from 29% by 2020.

Regarding the rest, I don’t think Macy’s management is doing anything wrong. Store optimization is a must, while their focus on digital is evident. Macy’s customers already shop through different channels, thanks to the company’s websites and apps. The company is focusing on converting a large percentage of its shoppers to the omnichannel model, as these customers tend to be more valuable than those who shop only in-store or only online.

What we have to do is to monitor the future developments on these three main fronts – store optimization, omnichannel growth and measures to sustain foot traffic. Macy’s situation is not easy to deal with, and the stock’s valuation reflects it. Management’s guidance clearly shows that the situation is not close to an equilibrium. In FY 2018, Comps are expected to decline 2-3%, and sales are expected to be 3.2-4.3% lower.

Is M a Buy?

The stock’s valuation is depressed for a reason, as sales and comps are expected to decline further and there is a lack of earnings upside drivers and little drivers of multiple expansion, assuming that they are implemented successfully (ex. more exclusive products). The only thing that could unlock the stock in the current condition is an acquirer placing an offer to buy the company.

Anyway, after some rumors that some potential buyers such as Hudson’s Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) were interested in buying the company, talks have stalled and I think they will not start again until investors see some signals that the situation in the retail industry is improving, or at least stabilizing.

Given the lack of catalysts in the near term, the current competitive pressures and the several issues, I see no reason to bottom-fish Macy's shares. I understood that comparing the stock’s valuations to the levels of 2008 is not very useful as valuation multiples in that time could benefit from cyclical margin recovery, while the current pressures on sales and margins are a result of partially disruptive changes and are happening in a context of good economic growth.

This doesn’t mean I am bearish on Macy’s. The company has the potential to unlock a lot of value in its assets and is one of the most valuable retail brands in the country. Moreover, I think the FCF yield of 16%, the 6.4% dividend, and real estate optionality limit the downside.

For the moment, I prefer to stay on the sidelines and wait for signs that the situation is stabilizing.

