The Long Case For Sands China

Additional opportunities may arise from their ability to monetize the trophy retail space, which Las Vegas Sands is currently considering in Singapore.

Sands Macau is best positioned to capture this mass gaming uplift due to its favorable, interconnected position on the Cotai Strip.

The opening of the HZMB bridge at the end of 2017 and other transportation infrastructure should relieve the bottleneck of mass/premium mass players from entering Macau.

Relevant Comps

Main comps that are present in Macau include SJM (OTCPK:SJMHY), Galaxy, Melco (NASDAQ:MLCO), Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and MGM (NYSE:MGM). Their presence on the Cotai strip is currently being built and should be open by 2018. Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (SCHYF) is best positioned to capture mass/premium mass players given their resort offering and longer standing presence on the Cotai Strip.

SJM and Wynn have historically favored VIP gaming over mass, which has resulted in additional volatility in their business due to China's crackdown in VIP gaming/capital controls. Sands China has demonstrated an ability to increase their share due to their mass offering, increasing market share by 800 bps since 2012. Sands China currently has a 36% market share by property EBITDA.

Catalyst

The primary, underappreciated catalyst for Sands China is the HZMB bridge. Upon its expected completion at the end of 2017, there should be an significant uptick in traffic to Macau. Given all of the new resorts are being completed in the Cotai Strip, we believe the majority of gaming visitors will gravitate to this area. Additional catalysts may include the monetization of non-core retail space.

Company Overview: Sands China Ltd. (“Sands”) is 70% owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands is a pure-play Macau gaming opportunity. Sands develops and operates integrated resorts in Macau. Sands operates places, including gaming areas meeting spaces, convention and exhibition halls, retail and dining areas and entertainment venues. Sands operates primarily on the Cotai strip whose properties include The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Plaza Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao. Sands also operates ferry and transportation services.

Ticker: 1928.HK | Stock Price (4/21/2017): HKD36.00 | Market Cap: USD37.4bn/HKD290.8bn

The Bear Case:

China slowdown. Macroeconomic headwinds would likely lead to a slowdown in GGR growth as Cotai capacity continues to ramp.

Regulatory pressure. The Chinese government has cracked down on corruption and controlled capital flows.

Competitive pressure. Significant increase in new hotels leads to an elevated promotional environment and depressed margins.

This bear case has essentially remained unchanged since the slowdown in Macau that began in 2014. A deeper dive into Sands suggests that the bear case is increasingly reflected in the base case. More recently, Sands struggled with elevated opening costs property cannibalization from the newly opened Parisian, and construction of bridges to link its properties.

All told, expectations are for Macau to experience a modest 5-10% GGR growth off of depressed levels with limited margin expansion. On the other hand, there are material catalysts on the horizon that markets do not appear to appreciate. This can be attributed to years of pain following the multiyear slide in gaming revenues.

The Base Case:

Below is an outline of a more realistic base case that also considers the many opportunities for profits to surprise on positively.

Despite an increase of 80% in total hotel rooms from 2010-2016, occupancy for Sands’ hotel rooms (4 and 5 star accommodations) actually increased despite the multitude of headwinds including corruption crackdowns, economic slowdown in China, and massive supply growth from Cotai. Thus, the decline in revenues can be attributed almost entirely to a collapse in VIP revenues (often associated with government officials) that bears continue to harp on.

On the bright side, recent VIP gaming revenues have actually turned higher year over year for the first time. For the sake of conservatism, we assume that Sands' VIP growth simply remains flat in the coming years. At 10% of total Macau EBITDA in 2016, this actually has little bearing for earnings going forward. Instead, mass gaming now comprises 50% of Sands’ Macau EBITDA. Here, the outlook is brighter:

Mass win is just 11% below all-time highs are poised to inflect and up 25% since 2012. Most importantly, margins in mass are significantly higher at an estimated 40% compared to 10% for VIP. This is due in large part to the promotional allowances and commissions paid to junkets to attract VIP gamblers. Outside of a global recession, the past five years were some of the most treacherous for China and Macau in particular, but even a repeat likely produces positive EBITDA growth for Sands given continued mix shift to mass and resilient growth.

Infrastructure is the key catalyst:

The Hong Kong – Zuhai – Macau Bridge (HZMB) is set to be completed in December 2017 after years of delay. Not all government infrastructure projects live up to the hype, but some of the estimates for HZMB lend credence. For example, visitors will be able to drive from Guangdong, one of China’s fastest growing regions, to Macau in 30 minutes compared to 3 hours prior without the bridge. Another compelling estimate is the drive from Hong Kong International Airport to Macau will be reduced from 4 hours to 45 min.

Considering HK International Airport had 70.5 million passengers pass through in 2016 compared to just 6 million for Macau International Airport, the potential for a visitor debottlenecking compelling. It should be noted that cross-border auto traffic has increased more rapidly than overall visitor growth, suggesting pent up demand could follow any debottlenecking.

Sands highlights other projects in the works that could prove timely, including the Taipa Ferry Terminal and various light rail projects in and around Cotai. One notable construction project expected by end of 2017 specific to Sands is an indoor bridge that would complete an indoor loop of all the Cotai properties.

Management described the first link with great enthusiasm (Q4 2016):

“The completion of the bridge between the Four Seasons and the Parisian in November has further increased the synergies in traffic and patronage between our properties. The foot traffic of approximately 14,000 per day in the month of December.”

Sands already owns over 30% of Macau’s 4 and 5 star hotel rooms. The comments suggest that visitors can be kept within the Sands' family of properties over time as the rest of the link is built out. This would drive incremental gaming revenues, food & beverage spend, and possibly reduce promotional costs.

Taking a step back, Sands has done a remarkable job transforming Cotai from an undeveloped island into the single largest gaming market in the world. As key competitors complete the last of their projects and logistical bottlenecks are removed, the opportunity for growth is significant.

Chinese consumers are some of the most prolific spenders, and gambling is one of their citizens’ most favored pastimes. Chinese GDP per capita stands at just $6500 compared to 51,500 in the US. Although the gap is unlikely to close completely, it also supports the idea that mass market gaming should expand in Macau commensurate with the country’s wealth.

Valuation:

Consensus currently expects Sands to grow mass GGR 15-20% in 2017 and 5-10% in 2018. VIP is generally expected to be flat to in both years. The conservative expectations reflect the challenging operating environment that Sands and its peers have experienced in recent years and fails to appreciate the powerful idiosyncratic drivers and favorable long-term trends.

2017 and 2018 mass GGR should continue increasing at approximately 20% in 2017 and 2018. This reflects current strong trends of 20%+ and easy comparisons for the rest of 2017. A sustained 20% mass GGR growth rate in 2018 would better reflect the significant debottlenecking of infrastructure scheduled to come online.

VIP GGR is estimated to remain flat in 2017 and 2018. This is actually below current consensus but better embeds some conservatism.

Incremental margins are expected to remain at approximately 50%, consistent with history. This is relatively conservative in light of the favorable mix shift to mass from VIP.

Assumes retail revenue on 1.9mm sq. ft. of retail space is USD500mm and 90% operating margins. Based on Las Vegas Sands’ commentary from their Singapore operation, they could potentially monetize non-core assets given the prime location. In Singapore, assets could be worth a 3% cap rate. Assuming Sands could monetize its 50% of its assets based on a similar valuation, it could be worth USD7.5bn.

On balance the HKD52 price target is based on 17x 2018 EV/EBITDA. This is approximately the midpoint of multiples over the past five years and may be conservative if earnings exceed consensus as expected. In addition, the multiple is not particularly onerous given a significant reduction in capital intensity now that the Parisian is completed. This supports a dividend of 4% that should grow commensurate with free cash flow and further support a healthy multiple.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.