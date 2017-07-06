Market Volatility Bulletin: Just One More Try

Sovereign yields are on the rise: will it prove transitory, or is there truly a change in the winds?

N. Korean tensions and ECB minutes are leading explanations for why global equities are in sell-off mode;

CNBC: 10:18AM EST

Call it a delayed response to North Korea, or President Trump's reaction, or the ECB minutes, but US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) turned lower in Thursday morning's trade. We saw yesterday's price action just deteriorate throughout overnight futures activity:

The bond market has seen a continued strong pick-up in global sovereign yields:

The German 10-yr Bond has crossed smartly over the 50bps threshold. By comparison, the US 10-yr is up quite modestly. As might be expected on such relative activity, the euro (FXE) is up against the dollar (UUP).

This price action vaguely reminds us of the Dec3, 2015 let down by the ECB when it appeared that they were undercommitted to QE (they switched course in early March 2016).

Recall only a week ago that global equities spurted higher on an announcement that chair Draghi's earlier comments had been "misinterpreted"... maybe not?

For all the morning's turmoil, Gold is conspicuously absent.

Perhaps the increase in yields has made the precious metals less desirable of a holding. That said, volatility does seem to be trying to break out of a bottom; perhaps the PMs will get their chance to shine soon enough.

Trade in US Equities yesterday was fairly mixed. Of particular interest was the divergence between the "high beta" indices of the NASDAQ vs. the Russell 2000. Note below that energy (XLE) weighed indices down, while Tech (XLK) buoyed them higher. From time to time we also like to feature the heat map view of the sectors, which demonstrates that technology currently makes up a much larger share of the S&P 500 than does Energy.

Sector SPDRs: Jul 5

Shout-Out

Today's Shout-Out goes to Danielle DiMartino Booth with her very enjoyable read Will U.S. Drillers Drive Oil Prices into the Ground?

Now, much of Ms. DiMartino's work focuses on actions of central banks and their effects on the broader economy and/or on financial markets. We enjoy the way she can critique these organizations without just going full out ad hominem the way that so many other detractors do.

This oil patch piece digs into the US oil dynamic, interaction with OPEC and Saudi Arabia in particular, and then most interestingly discusses price areas where US drillers likely stay solvent vs. where bankruptcy looms for many players in the industry.

It may not feel like it, but there have been 225 bankruptcy filings in the oil patch since 2015. According to the theme of the recent Wall Street Journal story that featured that stat, energy producers have "adapted" to the new low-price world. "Companies say they are focused on living within their means at even this price," so says the Journal.

Later…

In Oleg's estimation, debt levels among high yield energy issuers have yet to present a challenge. So long as oil stays above $40 a barrel, some form of stasis will prevail, albeit with the prospect that yields continue to rise. Appreciate that you know this, so consider the following public service announcement to be Pavlovian after years of writing Federal Reserve briefing documents: Bond yields move opposite price. There, said it. Should that old West Texas Intermediate drop below $40, or worse, flirt with $35 a barrel, well then, things could get testy, shall we say. For the moment, the not-transitory decline in oil has acted as a deterrent against sudden moves by hawkishly-inclined central bankers. In other words, more justification yet for the complete complacency that's comatosed the markets.

Finally, Ms. DiMartino discusses how analysts may need to go back to talking about S&P earnings ex-energy (and now ex-retail also)? While we understand that highlighting one sector can have its merits, the whole movement of cutting out "bad earnings" sectors so that we can focus on how great things are for the other sectors always felt disingenuous, for several reasons. Among them, reduced energy prices mean reduced energy costs both for non-energy firms and also for consumers. Analyzing S&P earnings "ex energy" appears to be less of a cost-benefit analysis and more of a ______-benefit analysis.

Ms. DiMartino writes (emphasis added):

If there's one quibble with Oleg's observations, it's that we're now in the process of double-netting-out. Like it or not, "ex-energy" is back. Listen, it's the bulls' jobs to net out nastiness; they invented one-time charges that recur in perpetuity. The fact that they quit reporting all that netting when the skies clear is also what makes them bulls, or possibly full of bull. Besides, who wants to know what S&P 500 earnings growth would be if you netted out the massive rebound in energy shares?

In sum, this is a very fun read, and we'd strongly recommend you check out this piece, as well as Ms. Dimartino's other work.

Thoughts on Volatility

Over the last couple trading sessions, we've discussed the "choppy" appearance to contango. With this morning's action, we see the futures pushing a little flatter, a potential precursor to a backwardation event.

Traders who utilize popular ETPs (VXX, XIV, TVIX) should take note of the gradually shifting pattern in the term structure. With vol levels so low, the M1-M2 contango appears to offer scant reward for holding XIV.

Now we're way early on this call. We'll not say by any means that backwardation is a foregone conclusion. We are only stating that when the VIX term structure moves into backwardation, spot leads, and pulls up the earlier months with it.

Clearly, as of this morning, spot is still below the M1. But the gap is narrowing:

In the grand scheme, spot is still in the middle of its range for 2017. Quite curiously, M1-M2 appears to be "leading" vs. Spot-M1; this is atypical, though it appears that we did see this phenomenon in mid April.

On another note, MVB regulars Eric Peterson had this to say yesterday:

We got some good responses from VolTrader and Alan248. We'll feature Alan's comment below:

This should bring trading costs down on options trading for UVXY position takers.

As we said last week, our belief is that the muscle memory of buy-the-dip, sell-the-vol-spike may be drawing to a close, at least temporarily. Now recall that summer 2015's price action was not totally dissimilar to what we've seen so far this summer. This trading range was wider in percentage terms (SPX 2048 2125, but mostly 2065 to 2105). Ultimately vol blew up and the S&P broke down in rather dramatic fashion: SPX down 275 points in three trading days; spot VIX quintupling in a week's time.

Of course that does not have to be a repeat performance. We merely mention that it took SPX a very long time to break down, and then a -whoosh- lower.

Our belief is that the ECB holds the keys to market stability at present. While the Fed seeks to fine tune its message, at least it has one: shrink the balance sheet, and gradually increase rates. What's the ECB's message? It is our view that the full commitment of the ECB to engage in QE in March 2016 that has given such an enormous tailwind to equities: more importantly by acting as a volatility hammer.

Is an ECB-style taper tantrum in store, a la June 2013? Time will tell.

Organic ATM Implied vol is just marginally higher at the weekly and quarterly expiries on this morning's gyrations. We're seeing the biggest increase in the monthly expiry. That said, with S&P down into a more testy range, these vols remain quite contained. Message: the mood may be shifting, but don't get over excited (yet?).

Still, quarterly vol is off its ultra-lows of 9.6 that we witnessed a couple weeks ago. Perhaps ES options traders are beginning to consider a larger range of outcomes for the index.

Remember readers, there's nothing to say that we have to see a turn-around here: but these vol levels are still very low. More and more, we are reaching the conclusion that there's a mismatch to the data flow. Weekly vol has done an admirable job connecting the two conflicting realities of low realized vol with a sense that something's just not right. We see this in how darn jumpy the weekly expiration has been.

Last week we saw weekly push up to around 12, only to swing far lower by early this week. Monthly vol has reached a 10-handle, so maybe we'll get some summer action. Who'd like to see monthly ATM print north of 16?

Anyone believe it's possible?

Tracking The Trade

On June 20th, we began a new trade to keep an eye on for about a three-week period. Trade specs as follows:

As can be seen in the table, the trade ends tomorrow.

Strategy (laid out June 20 - this segment will largely stay the same so readers can see what we were thinking at initiation)

Remember, these are thought experiments, not real trades. It's less important that you actually agree with thesis. A lot of learning takes place from the vantage point of imagining that you did agree!

As we write on June 20, volatility is basically in its bottom 1% of historic observations. From a percentile standpoint, this is the polar opposite extreme of say October 2008 when spot VIX was around 80. This is the "anti GFC."

Buy the dip has become the order of the day. There may be quite a bit of upside left in the ES's most recent move. We think there may be a dip lower that allows us to do some modification; but if there's not, we want to own some potential upside up into the 2525 region. Maybe we've got a blow-off top in store?

The market sure seems to want to push higher; as such, we'll put on a trade that positions accordingly. That said, we want our position to quickly flatten out in the event of a drop, at least for a time.

Because no dip has become too small to buy, we will supplement our call butterfly with a put sale. Now, we are not looking for anything too exciting on this front; just a way to add on a little extra time value. Also, we want something to "trade around" in case this market does indeed march higher.

As a final point - this is more of a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" kind of trade; it's going with the flow rather than fighting it. That said, the spread represents a relatively low-risk approach to going long the S&P (at least over a certain range of values).

Note: The ES currently trades at 2420, 22 points below where we discussed this trade at initiation.

Additional Note: Wow - well June 20 in retrospect appears to BE the blowoff top! Maybe that's not literally true, but the S&P put in its highs basically as we were penning this strategy. While we've retested the highs a couple times since, we've certainly never pushed into the upper regions that would have validated this hypothesis.

Tactics

We will trade the following overall structure (this view is on the June 20th initiation day):

There are a number of ways to pick this trade apart. The individual legs are as follows:

Sell the Jul31 2425 call

Buy two Jul31 2465 calls

Sell the Jul31 2525 call

Those are the ingredients of the call butterfly: sell one, buy two, sell one.

As mentioned, we will supplement this spread with a (conservative) put sale:

Sell the Jul7 2300 put

If you observe the visual payoff profile on this trade, it looks almost halfway between a long futures (a 45-degree diagonal line) and a call option (hockey-stick shape that is flat up to a corner point and then rises).

We will follow this spread until Jul 7, when the 2300 put expires. At initiation though, observe that theta was quite mild on this, as was the delta profile (Look at the "Current" Column in Rows Delta and Theta above).

"You've made a couple modifications to the trade since initiation?"

Yes we have… just a couple. We considered 2400 to be an attractive region to make more meaningful adjustments should the market pull back. And indeed it did, but first it only pulled back to that level for about 20 minutes, and second it did in such a way that volatility momentarily got quite expensive. Actually, we had just purchased an iron condor the day prior, and it was performing very nicely for us on the "dip".

On Monday, we did close out the original "strangle" legs of our trade, and sold the long positions in the Iron Condor we'd purchased the prior Wednesday.

Our current position is as follows:

Short the Jul31 2425 call

Long two of the Jul31 2465 call

Short the Jul14 2325 2500 strangle

The Jul14 2500 call is now essentially worthless, and so we get no quote on it. So we'll modify the call in order to get a bid-ask on this payoff diagram.

Again, this is not quite accurate (the upside looks better than this). But we are now seeing a payoff profile that is flatter and more amenable (over a short range) to going nowhere: our present theta (which began its life in negative territory) is now $.40 per diem to the spread.

That said, vega (and gamma for that matter) could spoil the parade if things got too out of hand between today and tomorrow's close.

Remember: this trade closes tomorrow. Our current position (in very oversimplified form) is:

Long theta in this region

Short delta, short downside gamma, short downside vega

While a modest dip (20 points) can serve the trade well, a large drawdown would give the position a black eye into its close.

"You sure haven't made a lot of trades on this position"

We really believe one shouldn't overtrade. Now there are disciplines where you "gamma hedge"...essentially not allowing gamma to push your delta around too much. This can work very well in range-bound markets (like the ones we've had).

Still, we prefer a more passive approach. First, it is easier to write about in a forum such as MVB. Second, a more passive approach to trade modification is easier for readers to follow, beginners in particular. Passivity generates fewer commissions; finally, many believe that if you trade options, you either just buy them and "hope they exercise" (or don't, if you're short) or you micromanage them.

Our more passive style shows that perhaps one needn't take such a binary view.

"What would you do now?"

Overall, the trade looks pretty decent relative to what our Strategy was. Face it: the strategy called for continued upside on a bullish breakout. The reality is that we're down 22 handles from where we initiated, 30 handles from "the top". Yet our overall position is down a grand total of about $1.50.

The market is looking heavier, particularly into the open, but ES is still hanging in the lower end of its 5-week range.

We'll say this. If we were going to do something, then we'd buy the Jul14 2325 2360 2450 2465 iron condor. This would give us some attractive positioning in the event that ES took off in a big way.

Still, we hard close tomorrow, and we hate paying commission on a position and then unwinding that position one single day later.

Mechanics - beginning the close

The strangle has served its purpose: it made theta less of a problem for us.

We're going to close it down, so that we'll simply be left with the 1x2 tomorrow.

Here is the bid-ask on the Jul14 2325 put; Jul14 2500 call is $.05 to close.

Repurchasing these legs close down all the strikes except for the Jul31 2425 2465 1x2.

Having closed the strangle, we'd like to see the market take a large move lower, as we sold the 1x2 for a credit. The 2425 call would fall in value and our overall position could be reasonably profitable.

Conclusion

Thanks for reading. Please add your thoughts. We enjoyed hearing readers comment on the particulars of the UXVY reverse split impact on options in yesterday's piece - thanks again for that!

Whether you trade, or invest, or whatever, always look to get better at whatever it is you do.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.