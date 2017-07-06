Thursday's 5:18 A.M. Mini-Tantrum

Do take note, because what happens in the overnight session doesn't stay in the overnight session, so to speak.

It was precisely the dynamic that many a commentator has been describing since last week's hawkish procession in Sintra, Portugal.

Just after 5 A.M. EST, we got a preview of what another "tantrum" episode could look like when an ostensibly innocuous event triggered panic selling.

Yeah, so, just after 5:00 A.M. EST on Thursday, we got a preview of what another "tantrum" episode might look like.

This is something I've been warning about since last Tuesday when Mario Draghi caused yields on 10Y German debt to soar by suggesting that he's willing to "look through" purportedly "transitory" weakness in inflation data.

As a reminder, rates are a risk for equities (SPY) at this juncture. Simply put, if DM yields rise too far, too fast, the knock-on effect in stocks will likely be dramatic.

That's the dynamic behind the whole "risk parity deleveraging" thesis.

The rise in bund yields last Tuesday was a four standard deviation event, which put it on par with the bund tantrum of 2015. Some commentators have suggested the conditions aren't ripe for a repeat of that episode, but what we saw on Thursday morning seems to suggest otherwise.

It started with what should have been an innocuous event: lackluster demand at an auction of 30Y French debt.

But the low bid to cover spooked bunds, which sold off sharply in a truly unnerving fashion. Bund futs volume surged with over 18k futures trading in a one-minute period. Once yields topped 0.50%, things really accelerated as bonds sold off across the developed world.

You can read the full recap of the drama here, but I think the important thing to note is that what you see in that chart catalyzed a move lower in equities almost immediately.

Here's what happened in the EuroStoxx 600:

Think this doesn't matter for US investors? Think again:

Again, the knock-on effect was immediate, and the follow-through was readily apparent at the cash open on Wall Street.

This is something you need to be acutely aware of. Everyone likes to read summaries of what happened on Wall Street after markets close in the U.S.

A far better way to go about things is to knock off an hour early in the afternoon and get up an hour earlier in the morning to review what happened overnight. Because very often the tone is set hours before the opening bell, and Thursday is a prime example.

Of course, I'm writing this at 11 A.M. EST, so I have no idea how we'll close. But what I do know is that we got a mini-tantrum starting at 5:18 A.M. on the dot.

And, speaking of "dots", please do yourself a favor and connect them here. This is precisely what everyone has been talking about since last week. DM bond yields suddenly surging as some ostensibly minor event (in this case a French 30Y auction) magnifies hawkish central bank speak, ultimately triggering a spillover into stocks.

