BYD Auto: Boost From New China Measures

New measures announced by the Chinese government have given a boost to the world's largest EV (electric vehicle) manufacturer, BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY). These are shown in the latest published sales figures for the Chinese auto market. Other established players also stand to benefit apart from BYD. Investors should do due diligence on Chinese auto companies.

The Government Measures.

The Chinese Government has confirmed that the previous subsidies will be replaced by a credit system for what they term NEV's ("new energy vehicles"). These are defined as plug-in hybrids, electric cars and fuel cell vehicles. Subsidies will be fully phased out by 2020. In a further tweak it was confirmed that the levels of credit will be determined based upon the range of the vehicle. Those with a 350 kilometer range will get maximum credit. This is another illustration of the way the Government is pitching to improve quality in the Chinese manufacturing sector.

Auto companies production will need to be 8% NEV's by 2018, 10% by 2019, and 12% by 2020. Very few Chinese auto companies will be able to do this. BYD may be the best placed to comply. Oil consumption of vehicles must attain 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers by 2020.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also announced in June that they would be giving support to Chinese auto companies that instituted partnerships with international auto companies. This would be done to encourage improvements in technology and capital and to attract overseas talent. The incentives will apply to battery powered EV's only. Foreign ownership will be restricted to 50%. The rules come into force officially on 28th July.

The Sales Figures.

Recently published sales figures for May show a return almost to the boom figures for 2016. My previous article on BYD predicted this would happen. I also predicted this would lead to the company's stock price improving in the second half of the year.

The graph below shows the pattern:

One especially promising trend for BYD is the surge in sales of its new model, the "Song" PHEV. This is pictured below at a recent trade fair in Wuhan:

Some commentators here have stated that the company is too reliant on its old e5 and e6 models and as a consequence the company is going nowhere fast. The May figures below show they are wrong:

e5 = 3,131 units.

Song =2068 units.

Tang = 1589 units.

Qin EV 300 = 839 units.

e6 = 652 units.

Qin = 352 units.

The company's new design chief from Audi, Wolfgang Egger, had been charged with up-dating the design range. Better quality would allow the company to access the North American and European auto markets. This quality uplift has now begun. Only time will tell how successful it is of course.

BYD's sales of 8,651 units for the month of May brought it back to the top of the world rankings for that month. For the first 5 months of the year, the chart below shows the rankings:

So BYD has some selling to do to retain its top spot for the year as a whole.

BYD & Tesla.

The recent talk of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finalizing a manufacturing plant in Shanghai by the end of the year is impacted by new regulations as well.

In fact Tesla needs to get a move on as far as the Chinese market is concerned. Capital needs and Management time may both be factors slowing them down. China is the largest EV market in the world and will become increasingly dominant in the next few years. Bearing in mind the Trump Administration's anti-environmental stance this process is in fact likely to accelerate. Already Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:VLKAY), a long-time strong presence in the country, has announced a new partnership to develop EV's in tandem with Anhui Jianghai Auto Group Co.

The emphasis on EV's extends into batteries. Tesla is planning a 35 gigawatts hour capacity for its Nevada factory. Tesla bears have said this is a white elephant. What is happening in China shows how wrong they are. It is predicted that by 2021 battery capacity in China will reach 120 gigawatt hours. The country knows battery energy storage is a huge future market as I have written about elsewhere in regard to Tesla. This may explain why Elon Musk recently tweeted about needing to build four or five gigafactories worldwide. Like Tesla, BYD is also focusing on home energy storage with a range of products recently launched in Europe and Asia.

As I have written previously, BYD is some way ahead of Tesla in forming itself as a vertically integrated New Energy company. Tesla needs to emulate it for long-term success in China.

Worldwide BYD is ramping up its production of e-buses and scoring quite a few contract successes. They have manufacturing facilities in Europe, North America and South America. Most recently, they secured a further contract in London for 36 e-buses. This brings their total for London to over 100 units. They are big players in solar panels and mobile phone components. They have set up a skytrain transit division which reportedly is close to major contracts. This is being considered by Los Angeles according to Mayor Eric Garatti. They are also bringing out an electric truck amongst several other new initiatives at their California factory.

Investing in China.

BYD is not much covered by overseas analysts. However a recent report by DBS Wealth recommended buying the stock. The report focused not just on autos but on the company's nascent skytrain business. They reckoned the company has received orders worth RMB 10 billion for this, of which 60% will be recognized this year. That new business could account for 20% of gross profit this year. They see also a substantial increase in battery production this year for the company.

BYD's PE ratio of 22.71 is about the same as for the S & P 500 in general. To me it should have a premium as a growth company. Its Price to Tangible Book at 2.92 is slightly below that of the S & P 500. Price to Sales of 1.29 is very favorable, especially in comparison to the S & P average of 2.08.

Other large Chinese manufacturers such as BAIC and Geeely may be good investments but require investment on Chinese or Hong Kong stock markets. SAIC Motor Group has a partnership with GM (NYSE:GM) to develop EV's. GM's previous ventures into overseas markets may make some investors wary of that one.

The announcement by Volvo (OTCPK:OTCPK:GELYY) this week shows the direction auto manufacture is headed. Volvo is owned by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group, which also own Lotus. Volvo has committed to making only New Energy vehicles by 2019. These will come under both its Volvo brand and its "Polestar" brand. It appears some vehicles will be fully electric, some will be plug-in hybrids, and some will be 48-volt hybrids. By 2020, they optimistically hope to sell 200,000 autos in China and 800,000 worldwide.

Two main conclusions can be drawn from the Volvo announcement. Firstly, autos are going electric, no matter what some especially in the U.S. may claim. The internal combustion engine is on an inexorable decline. It is just a question of the pace of that decline. Secondly, China is going to be at the forefront of this move.

On a more macro level, there are signs that more institutional money will be flowing into Chinese stocks. MSCI recently announced it will be incorporating Chinese stocks and bonds into its indexes for the first time. Outsiders currently own only 2% of Chinese stocks despite the country representing 15% of world GDP. This will change and certain Chinese stocks will benefit accordingly.

Conclusion.

The Chinese Government is pressing ahead with its EV program. It is looking to dominate the world EV market. It is additionally looking to dominate the lithium-ion battery cell market and the PV solar panel market. Some observers fail to understand that the Chinese Government usually gets what it wants through policy rather than through market forces.

To me BYD is the best bet for the stock investor wanting to follow this process. It can be seen as a reflection of Chinese Government policy. It has the added advantage that it can be traded as an ADR.

Investors should do their own due diligence as there are certainly other options. This is not easy to do with Chinese companies depending upon where they are listed. Financial details can be somewhat opaque. For instance BYD appears to be strongly backed financially but does have 60% gearing. Insider trading and price manipulation is not uncommon among Chinese stocks. The fact that Warren Buffett has a big investment in BYD presumably shows that he has done due diligence and likes what he sees. Others will make up their own minds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDY, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.