Micron's Blowout Quarter Implies Higher Valuation

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) results reveal higher free cash flows and thus a reason for me to update my model. The result is a (slightly) upward revised price target. I predicted an earnings beat and subsequent rise. I was wrong on the latter. Instead, we got something arguably better: an opportunity to buy shares. There is no reason for Micron's decline except for a broader market correction.

My EPS estimate for MU was $1.58, which -like my estimate before this- was below the actual beat. SA author Electric Phred -- perhaps the most knowledgeable when it comes to Micron and DRAM pricing -- nailed the number. My biggest shortcomings were being too light on revenue and 87 basis points (0.87%) light on the gross margin. Usually, when stocks do not rise on earnings it has to do with negative guidance, priced-in valuation or some surprising negative news.

I tried really hard to find any of those three, but was simply unable to find them. First off, Micron raised their guidance so it is not a disappointing guidance. Second, there was no surprising negative news. Perhaps, the issue was with valuation? Well, this seems even more unlikely.

Valuation

Let's walk through the valuation again. We don't have to walk through everything, just the items that might have changed as a result of the earnings and guidance release. The items in its most basic form are revenue and free cash flow. Implicit in these are a whole bunch of other things like margins, tax rate and capex, etc., which I will spare you discussion of.

The reported revenue of $5.6 billion was equal to a 92% year over year increase. This puts the company on track to exceed my 2017 revenue estimate of $21.4 billion revenue. If the company were to report $5.6 billion in revenue for the next two quarters, it would exceed my 2017 revenue estimate. More likely, though, the company will report somewhere around $6B in revenue in the next quarter. If anything I should be adjusting my estimate upward.

Of course, the fact that 2017 is an exceptional year for the company, does not mean that the rest of my estimates are accurate. After all, I am attempting to estimate revenues ten years from now. The good thing here is that readers can judge for themselves whether my revenue inputs are realistic.

Some readers will note the two years of sequential decline at 22%. This is to adjust for cylicality. In my previous article, I explain how I came up with these two years. I see no reason to adjust my 2018 30% growth rate. While it is too early to judge, 30% growth in 2018 could very well be far too conservative.

Free cash flow

Another thing that might affect my valuation is the free cash flow yield/margin compression. Margins are actually expanding. As can be seen in my table, I've set the free cash flow yield of mu at 10%. The reality is that the FCF yield was 24.5% this quarter and was 15.7% in the first half of 2017. Again, I should be adjusting my model upward.

This is what happens if I adjust the yield from 10% to 15.7%:



It raises the intrinsic value by roughly $1 dollar. Unfortunately, this number should be adjusted since the company is expecting approximately $3 billion in FCF for 2017, which would put the yield at 13.5% to 14% depending on the revenue assumption (higher revenue equals lower yield). This puts the stock price above $36. Of course, I could revise my other yield assumptions upward and probably with could cause, but I feel that caution is warranted here.

Negative Free cash flow?

I recently read that MU has had a negative FCF for the last twelve months. Obviously, I need to touch on that since my whole valuation is based on a positive FCF. Yes, MU's FCF was negative if we cherry pick the last four quarters. So what? Apple was almost bankrupt once. Obviously, these businesses are completely different, but the point is that company valuation is forward looking.

Explaining the negative free cash flow away is easy. Mu simply had lower gross and operating margins. Also, their capex was higher than it is historically. In 2016 capex was 47% of sales. Currently, management is focused about keeping capex at around 30% of sales on a long term basis:

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley: Great. Thank you. Just following on the last question, in terms of capex trajectory, you've talked about a long-term number that sort of - it will be centered around 30% of sales, I believe. And I'm just curious, Sanjay, maybe changing some of the priorities and things like that, is that still the, without getting into the '18 plan that's not done yet, is that still the ballpark we should be thinking about long-term? Ernest Maddock - CFO: I think it's important to remember that was a long-term target, and that there are years where we've been below, there are other years where we've been above. And so I don't know that relative to a long-term target that we would be prepared to be making any changes at this point. But by the same token -- and if we do, certainly as we did earlier last year, will share that with you. But at present time that target remains the same. Bear in mind that it is a long-term target.

For the record, MU's capex % sales was roughly 19% in 2Q17 and FCF came in at $1.4 billion. Also, keep in mind that I assume a negative FCF of -21% for 2022. This just to point out that my projections are not all roses and rainbows.

Conclusion

MU's decline had nothing to do with fundamentals. Presumably, it was dragged down by a broader tech stock correction. If anything, this quarter was a reason to revise the value upward. I have only slightly revised my price targets upward, because I am cautious whenever valuing cyclical stocks. For investors looking to buy, this presents a nice entry point. Clearly, market participants have picked up on that since the stock has started to reverse upward.

