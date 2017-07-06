Diebold Nixdorf: Guidance Cut An Opportunity?

It wasn’t too long ago that I covered Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) here on Seeking Alpha, and while I was long at the time, my position was short-lived. Call it buyer’s remorse, but there were substantially better opportunities available, so I moved on to greener pastures. However, with all positions that I cut, as well as companies that I would want to own but cannot justify a purchase at current prices, I add them to a watchlist with real-time data feeds on current share prices. If they hit a price target that I like, generally 20% or more below when I added them to the list, I get an alert. Hits are few and far between, so color me surprised when Diebold flashed on me today. The company was battered at the open of trading on July 5th, down 20%, and found no relief through the trading day. What was the cause, and more importantly, is this an opportunity to get back on the long side of this embattled firm?

Analyzing The Press Release

Often, such large drops are driven by guidance cuts, and that was the bottom line here. The press release stated that the company’s banking business contracts are generally for large, complex projects, and that key banking customers have deferred purchasing decisions – in my opinion, due to a continued tough environment for retail consumer banking. Remember that Diebold has made a strategic move towards software over hardware, away from physical ATM product, which was billed as an important move in order to generate higher growth and margin. Unfortunately, banking customers have been deferring the decision-making process (retail consumer banking remains a tough environment), pushing revenue realization out of this fiscal year. Given the delays, this will also impact the company’s service business, which was a given Diebold was actively hiring and training to deal with higher demand, as well as adapting staffing to deal with the merger. The end result is pressures on near-term margins.

This isn’t a difficult story to believe. After Q1’s result of $75M, and management guidance for only incremental growth in Q2, the story with Diebold in 2017 was always going to be in the back half of the year. Unfortunately, that appears to be out of the window now. To provide more context, management guided adjusted EBITDA from $399M in 2016 to $455M at the mid-point heading into 2017; most of that driven by merger combination benefits, as EBITDA growth in the core business was set to be just 5%. With new set guidance of $370M, Diebold has slashed 2017 expectations by 18%, or an $85M drop. Not all of this is a collapse in earnings within the core business; part of it is $0.40/share of restructuring earnings. Pre-tax, this is $40M worth of EBITDA, so roughly half of the cut is simply higher restructuring costs that (hopefully) are one-time impact items. Trying to placate investors, Diebold Nixdorf announced that it was increasing its net savings target from its restructuring plan to $240M from $200M (equal and offsetting the $40M in additional restructuring costs). The rest is the impact of deferred business wins ($250M worth of contracts given updated revenue guidance).

Weighing Disappointment Versus Valuation

In my original research note I noted execution risk and customer contracts as key areas to watch out for, and the company has been hit by a one-two punch on both of these issues. Perhaps it was a mistake that there was no public conference call with the analyst community to assuage fears, but second quarter results will be released in under two weeks. Expect some hard-hitting questions then on how much of this is simply a timing issue versus potential contract losses, as well as if this is a new reality for the business. I suspect risk-averse investors are waiting until then to get more detail.

After the guidance cut, Diebold trades at 7.7x 2017 adjusted EBITDA, which is relatively in-line with where it was trading pre-collapse. The market reaction here was calculated, and to me this is a show me story – there is no faith that this isn’t yet another misstep by a company that has historically not been the most agile performer within its niche. Remember that Diebold paid $1.8B for Wincor Nixdorf less than a year ago; at today’s enterprise value of a touch under $1.8B, this is essentially assigning no value to the old Diebold business at all (if you view that purchase price as fair). Even you erase the premium Diebold paid to Wincor Nixdorf, the old Diebold business would carry a $400M valuation today – a deep discount for a business that generated $90M in free cash flow (excluding working capital) back in 2015, and $130M in 2014. It doesn’t take perfect execution to justify being on the long side at current prices. In my opinion, there is a lot of fear already priced in, so I’m once again taking a long position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.