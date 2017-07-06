TERMD And Market-Maker Stock Price Forecasts: June 2017 Profitability

The answer: Good, timely insights by well-informed market makers, constantly alert to what their big-money clients are attempting to do, acting to protect their own interests and capital.

A lot of frantic trading? No, the average holding period was 8 weeks, about 2 months. Shortest one, 6 days.

Just an exceptional lucky aberration? No, on over 6750 such forecasts since 12/31/2015 similar results are recurring on before-the-fact, live forecasts seen by hundreds of subscribers.

Not credible? Probably for those not doing it. Not possible? Certainly not by conventional investment strategies, inadequate in 21st century markets.

22 market Days, 440 new forecasts, 377 closeouts of prior forecasts, 309 (82%) of them with profits, and including the losses, building capital at a CAGR rate of +186%.

Figure 1

(Source: blockdesk.com)

These lines are the accumulations of basis points of price change from over 6700 completed stock/ETF forecast positions made live since 12/31/2015, at the rate of 20 each day. Completions are based on market prices first reaching explicit price targets made at the time of the forecasts or being closed out when the TERMD 3-month holding period limit is reached.

The green line accumulates gains from profitable positions, the red line does the same for loss positions, and the yellow line reflects the net of the two. The black line illustrates a buy & hold strategy based on quoted market prices for the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY), up in price at a +12.8% CAGR rate during the year and a half. The magenta line reflects trades in SPY at its prices, identically timed with those of the forecast positions of the green and red lines.

Market-maker price range forecasts are derived in a proprietary process by Peter Way Associates from the self-protective hedging actions taken by that community to shelter capital necessarily put at market risk in filling buyer~seller imbalances on volume block trades in equity securities.

TERMD is an investment portfolio active management discipline that heightens the rate of timely capital commitment rewards by 1) the efficient utilization of time and 2) the minimization of risk by selective application of capital to most promising current choices available, according to the evidence of prior similar market-maker forecasts.

This approach works well where conventional buy & hold strategy fails because a year's typical stock price volatility now in the 21st century is several times the subject stock's expected "trend" growth. That allows more rapid price gain achievements, sometimes multiple gains after target gain capture avoids interim price declines.

The discipline of forcing reappraisals of best current choices among capital reinvestment candidates, along with strict holding period time limitations avoids the erosion of returns due to hopeful waiting for gains from failed choices. The immediate reinvestment of proceeds from closed positions keeps liberated capital constantly at work.

The pictured results make evident a continuing, fairly consistent, obviously superior strategy for the active investment in equities, as discussed in several Seeking Alpha articles by this contributor.

Conclusion

Investors in need of more rapid investment wealth-building to meet oncoming financial demands can find help by adopting active investment management strategies that conserve the investment of time and draw on selection guidance from knowledgeable sources acting in their own best interests.

Most investors in today's market environment should abandon time-wasting buy & hold strategies.

