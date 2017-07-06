Advanced Energy Acquires Excelsys Holdings For Power Tech

Excelsys' comparatively small revenue base means AEIS will need to work hard to grow the business into meaningful diversification.

Advanced Energy has acquired Excelsys to expand its offerings and diversify its customer and revenue sources.

Advanced Energy has purchased Excelsys Holdings for $17.7 million in an all cash transaction.

Quick Take

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) announced that it has acquired Excelsys Holdings Limited for approximately $17.7 million in upfront cash consideration.

Excelsys has developed a family of high efficiency, low profile power supply units for a variety of industry verticals.

AEIS’ acquisition appears to be a low cost, low-risk entry into new markets to diversify its revenue base. While that makes sense, management will need to prove that it can grow revenues significantly to make much of a difference.

Target Company

Cork, Ireland-based Excelsys was founded in 1999 to create improved power supply and management technologies that are user configurable via its ‘plug and play’ architecture.

Management is headed by CEO Gary Duffy, who has been with the company since 2006 and was previously Chairman of Betatherm Sensors, a precision thermistor manufacturer.

Below is a brief demo video about the company’s CoolX fanless design platform:

The company sells its power supply products into the following markets:

Industrial

Automation

Medical

Communications

Military

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Advanced Energy acquired Excelsys for $17.7 million in upfront cash, which represents an approximately 1.5x Excelsys’ 2016 revenues of $11.8 million. Neither party provided additional details.

AEIS’ most recent 10-Q filing, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, indicated the company had $318 million in cash and equivalents, so had ample resources with which to pay for the cash acquisition.

According to a basket of publicly held Electronics (General) firms published by the NYU Stern School, as of January 2017, they were trading at a Price/Sales multiple of 1.59x.

So, it appears that Advanced Energy hasn’t overpaid for Excelsys, at least compared to recent public valuations.

Advanced Energy is acquiring Excelsys to bolt on a new, high-reliability product line and provide it with an existing customer base in a variety of specialty industrial markets.

As Advanced Energy’s CEO, Yuval Wasserman stated in the deal announcement,

Today's acquisition of Excelsys is part of our ongoing strategy to grow and diversify our industrial business by adding new power products and applications to our robust portfolio. With a complementary platform of electronic power supplies for mission-critical applications, Excelsys joins our Specialty Power organization ─ increasing our presence in new areas within medical equipment, metrology, lasers, and general industrial applications.

This transaction is about bringing two benefits to AEIS:

Adding customer options in existing markets

Expanding into new industries such as medical, metrology, lasers

AEIS has historically sold its power supply products into semiconductor, display, storage, and solar markets.

I believe the deal for Excelsys is more about laying the groundwork to diversify its revenue base. Granted, Excelsys’ 2016 revenues of $11.8 million are a small fraction of AEIS’ $484 million, but it appears that management is getting a foothold in new markets by starting small and with low risk, rather trying to digest a transformational combination with a higher risk profile.

While I am optimistic about the potential benefits to AEIS, management will need to show it can grow the Excelsys customer base into a significantly larger source of revenues and profits, to compensate for the diversion of integration time, effort, and cash for the acquisition.

