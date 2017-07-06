Why I Reduced My Holding In TLT

TLT remains my largest holding and I expect to return to a full position over the next few months.

The copper/gold ratio is signaling rates may move slightly higher in the near term, with increased inflation and growth expectations.

I kept my total fixed income allocation the same this month, but I rotated toward the shorter end of the yield curve.

TLT has performed well year to date, but there is currently uncertainty around long-term interest rates due to Federal Reserve policy talk causing irrational expectations.

Overview:

While the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) is still the largest holding in my asset allocation model, this past month I reduced my holding size. I am still bullish on bonds but due to a rising copper/gold ratio and a few recent economic data points, I think interest rates may rise in the near term. The actual inflation data is declining and the growth this quarter is slowing, but the market seems to have increased expectations for growth and inflation despite the reported data. These expectations have caused interest rates to rise over the past few weeks.

I kept my total allocation to bonds the same but shifted a portion from TLT into shorter duration bonds that won't suffer as much from a potential rise in interest rates.

I expect to go back to a full position in TLT after these expectations dissipate or are refuted by the inflation and growth data over the next few months.

The exact allocation model and percentages are exclusive to my marketplace subscription, EPB Macro Research.

Copper/Gold Ratio, Growth and Interest Rates:

The copper/gold ratio is a useful tool in measuring the markets expectations for growth and inflation. An increase in the copper/gold ratio typically is indicative of rising growth and inflation expectations. A increase in growth and inflation expectations are associated with higher interest rates. Recently, the copper/gold ratio has been rising as long-term interest rates have been rising.

(Ycharts)

I think the market is wrong in this expectation as inflation and growth are currently falling and should continue to fall.

The copper/gold ratio and the 10-2 treasury spread is highly correlated over the long term.

10-2 Spread and Copper/Gold Ratio:

(Ycharts)

In the chart above, all the large divergences always end up converging in due time. My fear in having a portfolio heavy in bonds is a steepening of the yield curve, based on what I believe are the market's incorrect assumptions for rising growth and inflation, which would result in a decline for the price of TLT. I will briefly touch on why I believe the market expectation is wrong.

Inflation is falling, not rising. The core inflation rate has been plunging the past few months and the likelihood is that is continues lower.

Inflation: (BLS)

The correlation between the commodity ETF, the PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC), and the inflation rate suggests that in the next few months, inflation will fall sub 1%.

This chart is highly predictive of the next several months inflation rate which suggests lower. This is one reason why I think the bond sell-off on rising inflation fears is incorrect.

Growth is also falling short of expectations and will continue to fall short. The Atlanta Fed GDP tracker which gives an estimate of the upcoming quarter's GDP started out with an estimate for Q2 growth at nearly 4.5%. I stated several weeks back that this was way too high and my estimate for Q2 GDP was 1.9%-2.4%. That is still currently my forecast and the Atlanta Fed keeps ticking down their estimate closer to the 2.4% number.

Atlanta Fed GDP Tracker:

(Atlanta Fed)

The growth estimate is now at 3.0%, down nearly 1.5% since the first estimate.

The kicker is that the reason their GDP number is 3.0% is because they are using an estimate of PCE (consumption) that is 0.9% higher that what has been reported so far for Q2.

Two out of the three months of the second quarter numbers have been reported and the numbers so far (not estimates) have PCE growth at 2.65%.

Actual Reported PCE Data:

(BEA)

The Atlanta Fed is using a PCE growth rate of 3.5% in their equation to arrive at 3.0% for the quarter (see below).

(Atlanta Fed)

If the Atlanta Fed used the actual reported 2.65% PCE number, their GDP estimate would be 2.4%, right at the top end of my GDP range that I have been using for the past several weeks.

PCE is ~70% of GDP.

3.5% is 0.9% higher than 2.6%.

70% * 0.9% = .63%

That is roughly how much GDP would be reduced if they used 2.65% as the PCE number instead of a made up number at 3.5%.

3.0% - 0.63% = 2.37% (In my target range)

Takeaway:

The market at some point will have to reprice the expectation of 3.0% growth for something closer to 2%. This is clearly a lowering of growth expectations. The market will also have to reprice for lower inflation to come, not higher inflation.

The two vectors that bonds trade on, growth and inflation, are showing signs of slowing, indicating higher bond prices in the long run. The market, for some reason, has expectations for both of these vectors to accelerate in the immediate term. Although I believe this expectation is wrong, the market signal is strong enough to get me to shift my allocation to reduce my portfolio's volatility.

Because I am still equally as bullish on bonds in the long run, I did not change the total percentage I have allocated to all fixed income. What I did was reduce my exposure to longer-term bonds, specifically TLT, in favor for shorter duration bonds such as the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) and the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) that will decline much less if the market is correct with its current expectation.

Over the next few months, I expect to return to a full position in TLT to capture the upside of what I believe is still a long-term move lower in interest rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, MUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.