The Short Case For Welbilt

WBT should trade at a material discount to MIDD given lower margins and growth rate, substantially higher leveraged balance sheet and disappointing execution track record.

Meeting guidance is critical to company staying on side on debt covenants though this is unlikely due to poor track record of execution, weak industry trends and two key structural factors.

Industry trends are poor with the National Restaurant Association’s Current Situation Index below 100 for the fifth consecutive month.

WBT needs to improve margins and grow sales to generate free cash flow to repay its large debt load.

Welbilt (WBT) is a foodservice equipment manufacturer based in Florida. The company started trading in March 2016 after Carl Icahn took a stake in its parent company (Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)) and forced a spinout. WBT carries 4.9x LTM Net Debt/EBITDA due in large part to the $1.4b in debt required to complete the spinout. It currently trades at 22.3x 2018 consensus P/E and 15.0x 2018 consensus EV/EBIT.

I recommend a SHORT position with a target price of $11 for a 50% return.

The company is focused on improving margins and growing sales to generate the free cash flow necessary to repay its large debt load. Management is targeting an EBITDA margin between 18.5-20%, and consensus is looking for 19.4-20.7% for the next two years. There are 2 significant company specific factors that I believe will constrain management’s ability to increase margins:

Product mix – WBT is ~50% weighted towards cold side equipment. An industry expert commented that WBT’s cold side has a significant refrigeration component, which is a semi-commodity product generating very low margins. Peers with a cold side-weighted product mix (like Hoshizaki and Dover) achieve similar operating margins closer to 15% (WBT achieved EBITDA margins of ~15% from 2012-2015).

Key customer exposure – WBT has a 25% weighting towards large Quick Service Restaurants [QSR] chains. Speaking with both their key competitors and industry experts, all companies struggle on profitability with those customers due to the stronger bargaining position of a company like a McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). Further key customers have been cutting capex (MCD capex has declined at a 10% CAGR 2014-2018E) and closing stores (2016 was the first year in the company’s history where Subway closed more stores in the USA than it opened).

Industry trends are also poor. The National Restaurant Association’s Current Situation Index measures current trends in four industry indicators (same-store sales, traffic, labor and capital expenditures). February’s reading of 98.9 represented the fifth consecutive month in which the Current Situation Index came in below 100, as operators continued to report dampened same-store sales and customer traffic levels.

Free cash flow generation going forward will be more difficult than historically. From 2012 to 2014, management disclosed FCF generation of ~$215-$225m/yr (defined by WBT as pro forma adjusted EBITDA less capex). The company spent ~1.5% of sales on capex or $25m/yr over this period, suggesting a very high EBITDA to FCF conversion. For comparison, peer companies Middleby (MIDD) and Rational AG's (OTC:RTLLF) conversion of EBITDA to FCF is only ~60%. This suggests the potential for a reduction in EBITDA to FCF conversion rate going forward for WBT. Additional FCF headwinds include:

Effective tax rate - Over the 2013-2015 periods, the effective tax rate for MFS was ~20%. Management has guided to an effective tax rate of 27-30% for 2016.

Cash interest expense - Will increase significantly for the company, going from $14.4m in interest income in 2015 to $85-90m in interest expense in 2017.

I believe that successful deleveraging of the balance sheet will depend on strong execution by management and a supportive macro environment. Additionally, it leaves the business at a strategic disadvantage relative to its acquisitive competitors.

Meeting guidance is critical to the company staying on side on their debt covenants (max total leverage of 4.75x and min interest coverage of 3.0x vs. modeled 3.8x and 3.2x, respectively). Given a poor track record of execution (the company missed estimates two quarters and downgraded guidance twice in their first year of trading), weak industry trends and the two key structural factors (product mix and customer exposure), my unique perspective is that I do not believe the company will meet guidance.

An interesting aside - The CEO has no disclosed equity holding in WBT, only 79,730 options exercisable at $18.61. Not an impressive amount of skin in the game for a first time public company CEO.

The Street views PeerCo MIDD (more on this below) less a small discount as the most appropriate target valuation for WBT. I believe a material valuation discount is warranted given WBT’s meaningful lower margins and growth rate, substantially higher leveraged balance sheet, and disappointing execution track record (the company missed estimates two quarters and downgraded guidance twice in their first year of trading - they have also since changed their name).

I believe the Street is giving MIDD a premium growth or ‘roll-up’ multiple during this current period of low global growth. In the three years to 2015, MIDD acquired 16 companies for a total investment of $1b. WBT is forecast to generate revenue growth of less than GDP and ROIC of ~10%. Given the differences between the business models, and unjustifiable multiple that MIDD trades at, I believe MFS should trade at 10x EV/EBIT, or a target price of $11.

COMPARABLES

Rational - Headquartered in Germany, public since 2000. Focused 100% on commercial ovens and cooking centers - the industry gold standard. Rational has generated significantly higher margins than industry average because of its product focus and market leadership. Dominant market share in the ovens segment. Their geographic footprint is much more weighted to Europe than peers. 1.7% dividend yield.

Middleby - Headquartered in Elgin, IL, public since 1987. Offers over 50 brands to serve 3 distinct business segments (% of 2015 sales): commercial foodservice (60%), industrial processing and bakery (15%), and residential (25%). Offers products for hot, cold, and after service. Has been very active growing through acquisitions - in the three years to 2015, MIDD acquired 16 companies for a total investment of $1b - so maybe benefiting from a premium 'roll up' multiple.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) - Headquartered in Glenview, IL, public since 1980. Has a highly differentiated product portfolio, where food only represents 16% of total company revenues. Of that, service represents the largest portion of segment revenues at 36% - this is significantly higher than peers, and this is related to their overall business, which employs service people who operate their own trucks to provide this post sales support. Their core market is the K-12 segment. Have excluded from comparative valuation due to small contribution from food segment.

Standex (NYSE:SXI) - Headquartered in Salem, NH, Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturing company operating in five segments, including Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. Foodservice equipment is ~46% of EBITDA. They achieved 11.9% operating margins on a TTM basis in the food service division and -3.2% organic growth.

The company has lower trading liquidity, with a $1b market cap, and less than $6m/day turnover. SXI pays a 0.66% dividend, is active on share buy backs and has an investment grade credit rating. They have the most similar product mix to MFS in their foodservice division.

On consensus 2018 EV/EBIT, the companies trade at the following multiples:

WBT - 15.1x

MIDD - 14.9x

RTLLF - 24.1x

SXI - 10.9x (EBITDA, as no EBIT estimates are available)

CATALYST

Meeting guidance is critical to the company staying on side on their debt covenants (max total leverage of 4.75x at YE2017 and min interest coverage of 3.0x at YE2017 vs. modeled 3.8x and 3.2x, respectively).

Current guidance is so tight that if EBITDA margins slipped 1% 2016 levels (still 200 bps ahead of historic margins) and sales declined 1% (vs. -0.5% - +2% growth per current guidance), the company could be offside on their minimum interest coverage covenant.

I recommend shorting into Q2 results (expected in August 2017) where the company will need to deliver 50% consecutive EPS growth.

RISKS

Welbilt is an attractive takeout candidate - Foodservice equipment is a sector that has seen significant M&A over the past several years. Management at WBT has talked up the potential to do acquisitions once they have paid down debt. I don’t believe this is a risk for two reasons: 1) because of the tax-free nature of the spinout I understand management could face challenges in selling the company for two years post-spin without triggering a tax event for MTW.

- Foodservice equipment is a sector that has seen significant M&A over the past several years. Management at WBT has talked up the potential to do acquisitions once they have paid down debt. I don’t believe this is a risk for two reasons: 1) because of the tax-free nature of the spinout I understand management could face challenges in selling the company for two years post-spin without triggering a tax event for MTW. Leverage – The company is highly leveraged at 4.9x debt/EBITA; this can magnify returns to the upside if management executes.

– The company is highly leveraged at 4.9x debt/EBITA; this can magnify returns to the upside if management executes. Key holder risk (Icahn) –The stock is up significantly since the spinout, and Icahn still owns 7.6% of the company.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.