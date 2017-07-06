EUR And GBP Surge As ECB And BOE Back Away From Easing

We have seen another shift in the breakdown between EURUSD and rate differentials, indicating that EUR strength is now despite higher bund yields, not as a consequence of them.

Heading into the second half of the year it seems that markets are starting to heat up and establish some direction.

After a stagnant start to the year, we have finally started to see some momentum returning to the market over recent weeks. Political uncertainty around the start of President Trump's term as well as ahead of key eurozone elections, the triggering of Article 50 and, more recently, the UK elections, had seen the market grind to a halt. However, heading into the second half of the year it seems that markets are starting to heat up and establish some direction. There has been a clear shift in sentiment by the ECB and BOE who appear to be turning towards a tightening stance and this has sparked an aggressive reaction across currency markets.

Let's quickly recap what we've heard from these central banks recently that been at the center of this market reaction

A shift in ECB rhetoric

Last week the ECB President Mario Draghi fueled a sharp rally across EUR pairs as he signaled a shift towards away from the heavy easing stance that has dominated the ECB's monetary policy approach over recent years. Not only did Draghi indicate a shift towards more hawkish policy, he actually stated that the ECB was no longer as concerned with low inflation because they now consider it to be temporary.

Draghi's speech proved to be a powerful catalyst for the Euro which has typically been constrained by the perception that currency strength would be fought against to counter its disinflationary effects. Alongside this shift we have also seen another shift in the breakdown between EURUSD and rate differentials, indicating that EUR strength is now despite higher bund yields, not as a consequence of them. For now, the EUR rally appears to be stable given that despite EUR strength, peripheral bond spreads have remained stable which suggests that the market is in consensus with the ECB's judgment. As such, it is likely that real money investors will increase their exposure to EUR assets, further fuelling the EUR rally.

Technical Perspective

EURUSD just challenged a level that has capped each EUR rally over the last two years, usually provoking dovish ECB rhetoric as price approaches. However, with Draghi now saying that the bank is not as concerned with low inflation, there is scope for a break. The bearish trend line from 2015 highs provides key resistance while a retest of the recent 1.1293 level will be first support on any retrace lower. If bulls can regroup at this support level it will keep the focus on an upside break while a breach of this level opens the route for a deeper correction.

BOE Turning Hawkish?

GBP is also on the rise as, due to the inflation overshoot (fuelled by excessive GBP weakness), the Pound's performance is now more closely tied to EUR. When EUR rallied in response to Draghi's shift in sentiment, GBPUSD started to catch up as EURGBP moved close to recent highs. Further GBP weakness is not desirable for the BOE as it increases the risk of weakening real disposable income via inflation surpassing nominal income growth.

Aside from this dynamic, GBP is very much influenced by Brexit developments. To this end, Chancellor's Hammond's views have become clearer, namely his desire to avoid a Brexit-linked cliff edge from forming. Following on from the crucial conservative victory at the Queen's speech, the political risk premium is likely to subside over the summer, keeping GBP support intact.

The Bank of England has also taken a hawkish shift over recent weeks with Governor Carney last week sparking a rally in GBP (similar to that of the Draghi-induced EUR rally) after he commented that "some removal of monetary stimulus is likely to become necessary". Carney noted that the BOE will monitor levels of demand in the UK economy as well as how the economy reacts to tighter financial conditions and Brexit negotiations. These comments were reiterated by BOE economist Haldane who said that "we need to look seriously at the possibility of raising interest rates to keep the lid on those cost of living increases".

Technical Perspective

GBPUSD has now broken out of the bull flag that formed in the medium term bullish channel, suggesting further upside. A retest of the broken bull flag is likely to find support while the key upside objective will be a test of the 2017 highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.