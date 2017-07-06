Will Voter Reactions To North Korea Herd More Profitability Into Defense Stocks?

Political self-preservation motivations may lead elected representatives to bolster the industry’s readiness capabilities – and therefore the likely earnings reports.

Favorites already have odds-on win histories

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral (of what to do right, not wrong) analysis of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves by means of hedging firm capital that must be put at risk. Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale. Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

In an equity market environment widely observed to be at high price levels, the assurance of current forecasts reaching their present optimistic targets is highly desirable. Several of these stocks have histories supporting such expectations. The specific current outlooks for General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) are pictured below.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines in Figure 2 are the forward-looking price prospects for this subject as of the date of the market price of the heavy dot in each vertical. The dots separate each forecast price range into upside and downside change potentials as seen likely at the time.

Those proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI], whose current value of 26 tells that only about 1/4th of NOC's price possibilities in the next few weeks to months lie to the downside, and a 3/4ths are to the upside.

The lower thumbnail picture of Figure 2 shows where the present RI lays in an array of daily RI experiences over the past 4 years. Each stock evolves its own sense of a norm, and here the most frequent outlook proportions are at higher RIs where the prospect for upside change is smaller.

The Win Odds (at 76 out of every 100 of the past 5 year's forecasts like today's) tells what proportion result in profitable outcomes under a TERMD portfolio management regimen. The %Payoffs records how big the net profits of all 168 such forecasts were, including the 24% of losers. That 5.0% was earned in average holding periods of 50 market days, or 10 weeks, at a CAGR of +28%.

The credibility of the maximum current upside price prospect of +7.2% is pretty good, due to the net %Payoffs of 5.0% being 7/10ths of that target.

All in all, NOC comes across as a fairly attractive buy candidate in a competition for a portfolio reinvestment of liquidated cash. Let's look at the group's other top candidates.

Figure 3 pictures the recent past and present outlook for GD.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

GD offers smaller prospective rewards but with less risk exposure. Its upside prospect of +4.6% has previous experiences of being profitable 9 times out of 10, generating net gains of +4%, including the tenth losses. Doing that in only 29 market days, a day short of 6 weeks, makes possible as many as 8 compoundings of that 4%, which produces a CAGR of +40%.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

LMT presents larger gain prospects of +7.3% with price drawdown risks the same small size as GD. Its profitability is nearly the same as NOC's 9 out of 10 winners, on a much larger sample size of 197 prior forecasts like today's. The credibility of LMT's +5.8% payoffs from that extensive experience is quite good in comparison to the +7.3% upside. While its price jumped a bit yesterday, so did the price range forecast, up at both the top and bottom of the range, keeping its Range Index down at the 15 level.

Conclusion

On several fronts LMT looks like the more desirable choice of the 3.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.