Alder Biopharmaceuticals: The Worst Is Yet To Come For Shareholders

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) is a biotech company founded in 2004 best known for their monoclonal antibody, Eptinezumab. Eptinezumab is believed to have qualities which can prevent and reduce the severity of migraines. However, recent data from Alder's phase 3 PROMISE I study has revealed that Eptinezumab struggled to statistically perform better than Placebo. When compared to other migraine treatments that are currently being developed, Alder seems to be an inferior drug. None the less, even if we do give Alder the benefit of the doubt and the data was as good as they say it is, there is still a lot of risk for shareholder dilution due to Alder's weak balance sheet. We give Alder a strong sell/short rating based on fundamental flaws with Alder's pipeline and their tight financial situation.

PROMISE 1

PROMISE 1 was a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 study with the purpose of evaluating Eptinezumab's efficacy and safety profile when used to treat migraines. Although PROMISE 1 was able to achieve their primary endpoint, the data was still underwhelming for the market. Most notably, Eptinezumab failed to have a statistically significant improvement result over Placebo. The separation from placebo was a lot wider than what the market expected, shares were down over 25 percent in reaction to this news. However, the company and other analysts still tried to spin the data as positive when that is far from the truth. The bottom line is that if we look at the numbers, the data is far from positive and shows that even if Eptinezumab is approved, it will not be able to compete versus the migraine drugs Eli Lilly (LLY) and Amgen (AMGN) are developing. Let's dive into the numbers.

PROMISE 1 tested two dosages, they dosed Eptinezumab at 100mg and 300mg respectively. The baseline average migraines for the participants before treatment in this study was 8.6 migraines a month, participants who underwent placebo treatment experienced an average of 3.2 less monthly migraines. Patients saw a average 3.9 and 4.3 reduction in monthly migraines when dosed with 100mg and 300mg of Eptinezumab respectively. Even before this data is compared to the data of other competing drugs, there are some serious red flags that stand out. There is a numeric benefit of taking Eptinezumab over Placebo but statistically speaking, the benefit seems to be slim. Patients who took a 100mg dose of Eptinezumab only had 8 percent less monthly migraines compared to patients who took placebo, patients who took a 300mg dose of Eptinezumab experienced 13 percent less monthly migraines versus placebo. If you average it up, patients who took a Eptinezumab only experienced one less monthly migraine day compared to patients who took placebo. With the current data, there is a strong chance that the FDA will reject the approval of the drug since it does not demonstrate a statistically significant benefit over placebo. The FDA will need data from Alder's PROMISE 2 study before making a full conclusion though, but so far it is not looking good. After all, Eptinezumab is only better than a sugar IV by 8-13 percent depending on the dose. The PROMISE 2 study will evaluate Eptinezumab as a treatment option for chronic migraine, The PROMISE 1 study evaluated Eptinezumab as a treatment option for episodic migraine. It is important to note that the only difference between chronic migraine and episodic migraine is the frequency and length of the migraines, the underlying cause(s) for both conditions are the same. However, less people are affected by chornic migraines compared to episodic migraines. Assuming that Eptinezumab is able to meet all endpoints and perform well against placebo in the PROMISE 2 study, there is a chance that the FDA will only approve Eptinezumab for the treatment of chronic migraines which are less common. However, If PROMISE 2 goes as badly as PROMISE 1, it is hard to say if the FDA will even approve the drug, and then there's the issue of the drug being inferior to other treatments even if it does get approved. The bottom line is that it is far from positive news that your drug only does 8-13 percent better than a sugar intravenous infusion.

If you compare Eptinezumab over other migraine treatments currently seeking FDA approval, the picture gets even worse.

Alder Dose Performance Over Placebo Dose Performance Over Placebo Drug Name Eptinezumab (PROMISE 1) Placebo (PBO=3.2) 100mg 0.7 (3.9 reduction) 300mg 1.1 (4.3 reduction) Eli Lilly Drug Name Galcanezumab (EVOLVE 2) Placebo (PBO=2.3) 120mg 2.0 (4.3 reduction) 240mg 1.9 (4.2 reduction) Eli Lilly Drug Name Galcanezumab (EVOLVE 1) Placebo (PBO=2.8) 120mg 1.9 (4.7 reduction) 240mg 1.8 (4.6 reduction) Amgen Drug Name Erenumab (STRIVE) Placebo (PBO=1.8) 70mg 1.4 (3.2 reduction) 140 mg 1.9 (3.7 reduction)

Erenumab and Galcanezumab are both subcutaneously given drugs meant to treat episodic and chronic migraine. We can see from the chart above that Eptinzeumab performed the worst against placebo when compared to any other drug. A 70mg dose of Erenumab is 100 percent more effective against placebo then a 100mg dose of Eptinzeumab is, a 120mg dose of Galcanezumab is more then twice as effective as a 100mg dose of Eptinzeumab. Once we get to the higher doses, Eptinezumab still has the weakest performance over placebo of the 3 drugs. At less then half the highest dose of Eptinezumab, Erenumab performs nearly twice as better over placebo. These are the drugs that Eptinezumab will be going up against in the future, unless the data for Eptinezumab gets stronger in the future, Eptinezumab will not be able to compete with these other two drugs. Both of these drugs are backed by pharmaceutical giants and are also ahead of Eptinzeumab in the regulatory process. Erenumab and Galcanezumab have both completed the necessary clinical testing and have demonstrated statistically significant reductions in monthly migraines while maintaining positive safety profiles. Alder produced the weakest data versus placebo of the 3 drugs and will have the drug which hits the market the last, that is, assuming the data for their next phase 3 trial is good.

Alder's pipeline is now extremely weak, their once promising migraine drug has failed to produce the data that the market was expecting. Other then Eptinezumab, which produced weak data recently, all of their drugs are in the pre-clinical stage. The only exception to this is Clazakizumab, which was licensed away for an undisclosed amount, this is typical in the biotech industry but not always a good sign. Clazakizumab is a IL-6 inhibitor which is believed to have the potential to safely treat rheumatoid arthritis. Originally, it was being developed by both Bristol Myers (BMY) and Alder in a collaboration agreement but Bristol Myers decided to terminate the collaboration for unspecified reasons. Shares of Alder tumbled 9 percent following the news, whenever big pharma ditches a drug, it is not a good sign. It makes no sense for Bristol Myers to get rid of a drug for no reason, you would only get rid of an asset if you see no value in developing it more. If Bristol Myers is not confident in Clazakizumab, it is hard to say why investors should be. In another stunning move, Alder licensed the drug away to a new startup biotech company, Vietaris. In exchange for the rights of Clazakizumab, Alder will be able to receive a equity stake in Vietaris and future royalty payments from the drug. Logically speaking, if the drug was so good, Alder would not have licensed it away to a inexperienced start up biotech to develop. It would have made more sense to develop it themselves, by distancing themselves from the rights to the drug, it signals that Alder has low confidence in the drug themselves. To make matters seem worse, Alder licensed Clazakizumab away for an undisclosed amount. If Alder was able to get a good deal for the licensing agreement, they would have told their shareholders, any company with good news would share it with their shareholders. By not disclosing the amount Clazakizumab was licensed away for, it casts doubt on the potential value of Clazakizumab. This is all very bad news for shareholders as the only two other drugs in Alder's pipeline are in preclincial testing. With Eptinzeumab performing poorly against placebo in their latest phase 3 trial, it is hard to find any real and significant near term value in Alder's pipeline.

From a financial perspective, there is a significant risk for shareholder dilution in the future. According to their latest 10-Q, Alder is generating no revenue and has around $79.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. As total operating expenses were over $100 million for the last quarter alone, currently Alder is only burning cash. Without any source of revenue or outside funding, Alder will have to dilute shareholders eventually. With their next phase 3 trial reporting topline results in 2018, there are no positive catalysts in the near future either. Without positive catalysts, the share price will suffer from decay as the company burns through more cash. Even if you do believe in their pipeline, you might as well buy shares in the future, not now, to mitigate any dilution risks.

Alder is a biotech company with a weak pipeline in a weak financial state. Their latest phase 3 trial results shows that their drug, no matter how the company tries to spin it, can not compete versus other migraine drugs. Unless the data in PROMISE 2 improves, the approval of Eptinezumab has a good chance of being flat out rejected for approval by the FDA as well. We give Alder Biopharmaceuticals a strong sell rating due to fundamental flaws with the pipeline and Alder's dilution risk.

