Friedman - Deep Value Contrarian Play

Let's picture what no one wants to own. Thinly-traded, nano-cap, commodity business, and negative earnings. But for those of us who fish in this pond, Friedman Industries is a deep value contrarian play.

The thesis for Friedman (NYSEMKT:FRD) is straightforward. The market is valuing the company at approximately working capital value and attributing no value to the operating business. I believe that the market is extrapolating recent poor market conditions into the distant future and underestimating the likelihood of a return to more normalized conditions over the long-term. This provides us with the opportunity to purchase Friedman for the value of its working capital and retain upside optionality in the event that future business profitability is restored. If the prolonged downtown in energy markets continues, the downside is well protected. Below, I have computed a conservative estimate of liquidation value:

Liquidation Value:

BV % Liq. Value CURRENT ASSETS: Cash 1,461,695 100% 1,461,695 Accounts receivable 8,939,051 100% 8,939,051 Inventories 34,918,550 90% 31,426,695 Other 113,540 90% 102,186 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 45,432,836 41,929,627 Data from 2017 Annual Report Total Liabilities 2,906,872.00 100% 2,906,872 Net current asset value (NCAV) 42,525,964.00 39,022,755.00 Market capitalization (06/30/2017) 39,813,641.92

Data extracted from: Friedman 2016 Annual Report

The liquidation value is computed above under conservative assumptions including:

The company has a 5.6MN LIFO cost reserve - suggesting the above inventory is likely understated.

No value is given to 15M of long-term assets, including a 9.4M pipe-finishing facility, which was finished in May 2017.

The company owns 195 acres of real estate (122 acres in TX, 26 acres in Arkansas, 47 acres in Alabama) which is held at cost on the books. This would likely add a few million.

The liquidation value provides a useful proxy for a worst-case scenario. I believe that the more probable outcome is that Friedman is able to weather the downturn and emerge as a profitable business. The majority of companies trading below Net Current Asset Value (NCAV) have significant cash burns with horrible management teams. Instead at Friedman we find the following:

Excluding F'2017, Friedman has been consistently profitable for 51 years. Management has run the company conservatively and generated fair unlevered returns on equity (7% average ROE over last 10 years). The company has a solid track record of returning excess cash to shareholders. Annual dividend payments are close to half of yearly earnings.

Company Background

Friedman is a steel mill and service center, with two divisions - coil and tubular. In the coil division, the company processes hot-rolled coils into sheet and plate. In the tubular segment, they cut and finish tubular steel goods. The coil segment has historically produced the majority of the revenue, but little in the way of earnings. The tubular segment has been responsible for the majority of historical profitability.

The tubular division produces API line pipe and API oil country pipe - which is used in oil and gas wells as well as oil and gas pipelines

In conjunction with selling tubular products, Friedman has had a sort of third business - revolving around U.S. Steel (NYSE:X). Friedman has:

Manufactured pipe for U.S. Steel. "Historically, the Company has purchased steel Coils from USS, converted these coils into line and oil country pipe, and sold this pipe to USS pursuant to orders received from USS." Purchased new mill pipe reject from U.S. Steel: "The Company has also purchased new mill reject pipe from USS and marketed it to other customers for structural and other miscellaneous applications."

The tubular products division is located in Lonestar, Texas and has operated 2 mills (recently expanded to 3).

Mill #1 makes 6 5/8" and 8 5/8" diameter pipe US Steel was a major customer - permanently shut down their Line #1 which purchased 8 5/8" pipe.

Mill #2 makes 4 1/2" - 5 9/16" pipe. On April 27, 2017 - U.S. Steel announced they are restarting this mill (a significant customer)

Mill #3 came online in May 2017 (pipe-finishing facility).

The tubular products industry has been extremely volatile historically: sales from 50M in 2004 up to 100M in 2007, down to 28M in 2010, up to 92M in 2012, down to 13M in 2017. The loss of U.S. Steel as a major customer in Mill #1 is likely to make future sales lower than historical. This should be partially offset by the additional earnings from Mill#3.

The above background helps understand Friedman's low valuation. The volatile tubular segment has been negatively impacted by the energy downturn. In conjunction with the downturn, U.S. Steel's closure of Mill #1 - represents loss of business from a key customer. The market has reacted to these negative developments with a significant decline in Friedman's stock price.

Valuation:

It is hard to estimate what Friedman could earn in a normalized market. As a crude estimate, I averaged the EBITDA for every year since 2004 (when they acquired their second mill). Together, the combined average EBITDA is approximately 10.6M. In recognition of the naivety of blindly extrapolating the past, I assumed future profitability would only be half of that achieved historically - pointing to approximately 5.3MN. It is important to note that future EBITDA is likely to be lower than historical, given the permanent closure of U.S. Steel's Mill #1, as noted above.

Coil:

Tubular:

For a comparative EV/EBITDA multiple, a MPI Metals Industry Q4 2014 report pointed to a Median 10x multiple for steel service centers. A spring 2016 Raymond James Report suggested a median 10.2x multiple.

Using an arbitrary multiple of 6x (for conservatism), the operating business would be worth approximately 32M or $4.50 per share. Given that Friedman is trading for net current asset value, most of this value represents potential upside. If we assume that Friedman needs approximately 10MN of working capital investment to run its business, then the value of the business could be roughly approximated as 32MN (operating) + 29MN (39 WC - 10 inv in WC) = 61M or approximately $8.70 per share.

Catalyst:

Rebound in energy activity (higher end-user demand)

Accretive earnings from Mill #3 or pick-up in U.S. Steel business (Mill #2 recently opened)

Risks:

Further downturn in energy industry

Mill #3 may have low utilization and high operating costs initially as processes are being refined

Sustained downturn in energy industry resulting in Friedman being unable to recover the carrying value of their inventory (ie. impairment)

Conclusion:

Even under overly conservative assumptions, Friedman shareholders appear to be getting significant earning power without having to pay for it. This represents a free call option on the underlying business. In the event that future earning power does not materialize, shareholders are protected via hard assets. The underlying fundamentals suggest an asymmetric upside/downside for Friedman shareholders.

