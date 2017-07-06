Tyson: Watch Out

A report is out today that states feed costs are going to be impacting food companies quite heavily this quarter. A prime company that is going to be impacted is Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). As you know when I first wrote about I discussed that it was one of the largest food companies in the United States, and has been in business for 70 years. It is a powerhouse in its sector, but one of its largest expenses is of course feed to give its livestock. According to Bloomberg, feed prices are factoring into the stock valuation prices just a bit more this month. In fact, soybean and corn prices are both on the rise. Soybean commodity prices have risen for seven straight days, while corn has been on the rise for six straight days. What does this mean for the company and its stock?

Well look, it all comes down to performance and expectations. It means watch out. Specifically we must watch out for whether the expectations are changing for the company. It is best to look at how the company recently performed, recognizing that expenses related to feed are certainly something to watch. When Tyson reported its last round of earnings we saw that year-over-year, the company saw sales that were down very slightly, falling 1.0% to $9.08 billion in fiscal Q2 2017. While these revenues beat estimates by $30 million, sales results are not really impacted by feed costs. Those costs impact operating income and of course the bottom line earnings figures.

That said, operating income fell significantly to $571 million, down from $704 million. The company also saw its adjusted earnings per share come in at $1.01 per share, down significantly quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. It fell $0.58 from last quarter and $0.06 from last year. These earnings further missed estimates by $0.01. So where exactly did these earnings come from? Well we saw the top line, so let’s talk more about expenses, which impact these figures and can pressure margins.

The main expenses of the company include purchased raw materials, live purchase costs, grow-out costs (primarily feed, grower pay and catch and haul costs), labor and manufacturing and production overhead. We scoured recent filings and were unable to locate direct figures for corn and soybean feed costs alone. However, there are a few key things we do know as it related to expenses. On the whole, cost of sales in Q1 was $8.03 billion. Cost of sales increased $49 million. Higher input cost per pound increased cost of sales $197 million while lower sales volume decreased cost of sales $148 million. The flagship product in chicken saw sales volume and average sales prices that fell 2.0% and rose 4.3%, respectively, year-over-year. Thanks to higher expenses operating income decreased in Q2 2017 to $233 million versus $347 million in Q2 2016. Sales volume decreased in the six months and second quarter of fiscal 2017 due to operational disruptions from fires at two of Tyson's plants and decreased rendered product sales, partially offset by better demand for its chicken products. The company cited that feed costs were up in the quarter, as were promotional and marketing expenses. However, overall feed costs were down by $10 million in the quarter, but are up $10 million for the year thus far. While the exact amounts are unclear, what we do know is that the company sees feed costs being stable this year, in contrast to what the recent trend in corn and soybean suggests.

Looking just to the protein segments, beef, pork, and chicken, we know that solid operating margins are expected. If feed costs will weigh, they will be reflected in these numbers. For beef, Tyson expects industry fed cattle supplies to increase approximately 6-7%, partially offset by reduced weights, in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016. It sees beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%. For pork Tyson sees industry hog supplies to increase approximately 3-4% in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016. Pork’s operating margin should be around 12%. Then, where feed costs are high, chicken margins could be hit. Tyson reports the USDA shows an increase in chicken production of approximately 1-2% in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016. While at the time of the quarterly report Tyson expected similar feed costs in fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016, it is unclear if this assumption has changed. Assuming the entire year’s outlook has not changed, then for fiscal 2017, the chicken segment's operating margin should be in its normalized range of 9-11%.

Here is the bottom line. While rising feed costs definitely need to be watched, there is much more that goes into the operating income and earnings figures. I like the stock here because I like good companies at a fair price. Tyson is a dominant player in the space and one of the few food companies with rising annual sales. The yield has also grown as the stock has fallen. The price is fair Further, it is purchasing AdvancePierre Foods for $3.2 billion. While there will be integration costs for many quarters, this deal should add $1.8 billion in revenues for 2018. The outlook remains solid. I like the name under $60, and love it under $55 if it gets there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.