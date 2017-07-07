This Solid Property REIT Will Keep Outperforming - Yield 5.6%

Entertainment properties are not negatively affected by e-commerce. Moreover, they commonly sell at above-average cap rates, allowing EPR to earn sizable spreads over its WACC.

Given the current market pricing and the durability of its business model, we expect this outperformance to continue going forward.

During the last 10 years, EPR returned over 140% to shareholders while the broad REIT index returned 60%.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

You often hear Location, Location, Location as the three most important criteria for investment success in the real estate field. Here, in the case of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), we want to overemphasize Track record, Track record, Track record.

EPR Properties was founded about 20 years ago and it has since then had a great run:

Source: EPR Properties

Since its origination, EPR shareholders have earned a lifetime total return of 1,493% during the last 20 years. This is 3x more than the MSCI US REIT index (RMS) for the same period.

This is the result of a differentiated but powerful investment strategy centered around Specialty assets such as movie theaters, water parks, ski resorts and others. These are niche properties with one big advantage over other property types: they tend to be less demanded by investors and consequently often sell at substantially higher cap rates. Sometimes a higher cap rate is well reflective of a riskier or lower growth property, but in other cases, the higher risk premium is really exaggerated by the low relative demand for these properties.

This is how EPR Properties got started. It identified a market opportunity in a specific property sector which used to and still sell at a sizable cap rate spread relative to other more traditional properties. Today, close to 20 years later, EPR has kept executing on its investment strategy which has resulted in truly exceptional performance to its shareholders. We are not talking about 0.5%, 1% or even 2% annual outperformance, but a total return that is 3x higher than its benchmark over the last 20 years.

This is proof that thinking outside the box can add tremendous value in real estate investing. Having worked in private equity real estate, we know that most real estate investors are solely interested in retail, office, industrial and apartments, and because the demand for specialty real estate properties is low, EPR has been able to take advantage of a less competitive and more profitable niche.

Most importantly, we do not expect this to change, and anticipate EPR to continue to outperform its peer group as a result of its differentiated investment strategy.

About EPR Properties

EPR is a triple net lease REIT, specializing in select real estate segments that are highly enduring, but often ignored by the investment community. It was founded in 1997 and has developed a diversified portfolio centered around “experience” properties.

EPR focuses on the three following primary investment segments:

It owns today 338 properties located in 42 states, DC and Canada. This is how the portfolio is allocated by investment value and geographical location:

Source: EPR Properties

The portfolio plays very well in theme of growing demand for experience-based products. According to The Experience Economy:

“We are on the threshold of the experience economy, a new area in which business must orchestrate memorable events for their customers”.

Millennials are today the largest segment of the population representing over 75 million people in the US, and being one of the them, it is clear to me that we value experience over ownership. While traditional retail properties may suffer from this trend in the long run, EPR has capitalized on it and expected to keep benefiting from this shift in consumer behavior.

At about 40% of its assets, EPR is very invested in movie theaters. AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) are among its largest tenants and so the health of this particular industry is crucial to the REIT. Contrary to the common belief, this is far from being a dying sector and box office revenue is today at an all-time high. Bears have long said that movie theaters will eventually disappear. First it was the VCR that was supposed to eliminate movie theaters, then the growth of streaming, then piracy and now Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Yet, sales have again grown by 4% year-to-date in 2017:

Source: EPR Properties

Ticket prices and attendance remain at very high levels and there is no sign of slowdown. This is simply because watching movies at home gets boring, and movie theaters create an experience that home streaming cannot replicate. The keyword here again is really EXPERIENCE. Going to the movies is a social activity. It is an opportunity to meet friends, have some popcorn, a drink and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment. Just like listening to music is not the same as attending a concert; watching a movie at home on a computer screen is not the same as watching one in 3D with latest audio technology at a movie theater.

Most importantly, I am a millennial, have a Netflix account, and yet I remain a frequent moviegoer. This applies to most of my friends and speaks for itself.

The remaining of the portfolio is invested in other diverse experience-based properties including water parks, golf complexes, ski areas, schools and other entertainment venues. These are the typical properties that often lack interest from the investment community and therefore trade at higher cap rates. The reason is that they may often be riskier than average on a stand-alone basis and as such may be less attractive to most private investors. However, once included in a large and well diversified REIT portfolio, the risk of each individual property is substantially mitigated, making the investment strategy of EPR very compelling. It allows shareholders to earn the excess return given for the unique risk profile of these specific properties - in a risk-mitigated manner.

Consider the following example: a specific water park located in California is at the risk of weather and therefore will trade at a higher cap rate (ceteris paribus). However, once you own a portfolio of many water parks located throughout the whole country, then weather risk is well reduced. The same applies to ski areas, golf complexes, schools as diversification benefits are significant here.

You can find more detailed information on each targeted property HERE from slide 20 to 38.

A Differentiated and Powerful Investment Strategy

Put simply, as publicly traded entity, EPR utilizes its superior access to cheap capital to buy properties at a positive spread. Every single REIT follows this business model, so what often differentiates winners from losers is the size of this spread.

This is why EPR has historically been a strong outperformer and why we expect it to remain one. The management has noted at many times that the spreads earned when investing in movie theaters and other recreational facilities are excessive relative to the risk undertaken. I agree, and knowing that spreads remain significant relative to more traditional properties, I foresee further growth.

EPR has consistently been a net buyer of properties as it identified positive spread opportunities and this has just kept increasing year after year.

Source: EPR Properties

The portfolio represents well over $5 billion in assets today and provides significant scale advantage to the REIT. It lowers its cost of capital further, improves its access to new deals through relationships, and will continue to allow EPR to grow its investment portfolio in the future.

In addition to its external growth capabilities, EPR also has strong fundamentals for further internal growth as demonstrated by its relatively high contractual rent bumps, long portfolio duration and low near-term lease expirations:

Source: EPR Properties

Combining a 2-3% internal growth rate with another 3-6% external growth rate is what has made this REIT a winner in the past. The fundamentals indicate that EPR will continue to grow as it follows its differentiated strategy which resulted in significant success in the past.

The Balance Sheet is Solid

An additional argument that supports the thesis of further growth is the current shape of the balance sheet. EPR is well capitalized with $5.1 billion equity and $2.6 billion in debt. The debt to equity ratio is very reasonable and could be expanded if desired. Put differently, EPR should not have any issues to access relatively cheap capital for its future investments.

Source: EPR Properties

And again here, track record and relationships are a competitive advantage that helps to convince lenders and other equity investors to continue to work with EPR.

A Valuation that Suggest Further Outperformance Potential

“Growth REITs” should rightfully sell at “growth valuations”. As such, many triple net lease REITs such as Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) trade at close to 20 times FFO. Some analysts suggest they are overvalued, but I disagree. Don’t get me wrong, these are no bargains, and I am not recommending them, but just note that if you have a proven track record of above-average growth and strong fundamentals, you deserve a superior valuation.

Despite that, EPR trades at a “value stock” valuation at only 14x its expected 2017 FFO and a little over 13x its expected 2018 FFO. The valuation gap is very large here and not reflective of the true underlying quality.

In fact, we would argue that EPR is a true blue-chip that deserves a premium valuation. It has a 20-year track record of substantial outperformance, a differentiated investment strategy, a market leading positioning in its niche, a solid balance sheet and a very capable management with a strong focus on shareholder value creation. What else do you really want from a REIT?

This is why EPR should trade at least in line with the broad REIT market (19x FFO) and yet it trades at a sizable discount. We understand that EPR owns higher cap rate properties, but at some point, it is fair to consider if these cap rates are just excessively high. EPR has went through many major recessions including the great financial crisis, and occupancies have remained high and rents growing.

We suggest that great achievers such as EPR should be valued based more on their growth capabilities rather than their NAV. At 14x FFO, the dividend yield is about 5.6%, and combined with mid to high single digit growth, we anticipate EPR to remain an outperformer over the long run.

A Very Convincing Chart for Income Investors

High yield is nice, but high yield combined with high growth is even better:

Source: EPR Properties

Assuming no change in FFO multiple, a 7% growth rate combined with the 5.6% yield results in a great risk-to-reward ratio in our opinion.

Risks

Other than the risks mentioned above, investors should note that Property REITs in general tend to underperform during economic recessions. Having said that, inexpensive entertainment activities (such as movie theaters and entertainment parks), and education, tend to be less sensitive to economic downturns. Also higher interest rates could negatively impact the profitability of Property REITs. Still, this risk is somewhat mitigated due to the fact that Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and higher interest rates, which is the value of the underlying properties, which tends to increase in price along with inflation. Also Property REITs tend to outperform when higher interest rates are the result of improved economic conditions.

Summary and Final Thoughts

EPR has a differentiated investment strategy with a spread advantage.

Experience based properties will continue to experience growth in demand over the long run.

Well capitalized balance sheet supports further investments.

Market leading positioning will remain a competitive advantage.

The valuation gap to other high-quality names is excessive and may result in further outperformance.

Finally, if you are worried about retail properties, it should be comforting that Internet CANNOT replace such entertainment properties. People will continue to like to visit such locations and the trend is indicating further growth. EPR is a unique and high-quality REIT backed by strong fundamentals. It remains one of our top picks among Specialty REITs.

===

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and closed-end funds. We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017." For more info, please click here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.