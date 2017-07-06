Ford Survives Q2

It’s been a rough two years for holders of Ford Motor Co. (F). Of that there is no doubt. And endless stream of good news in 2016 was met with the stock falling on future sales contractions that are now underway.

The stock got crushed in Q2 and it prompted a CEO change to steady the situation. And it did. I’ll go into the technicals later in the article because the stock’s performance into the Q2 close I feel was significant.

But, the question for me about Ford was never about its story today or tomorrow. It was about getting to 2020 and beyond. Because, by then the global auto market will look decidedly different. Chinese sales are becoming more important by the day and Ford’s growth there as well as across southeast Asia is where the story will lie.

In addition, maintaining market share in Europe as the EU countries struggle with low-growth, the end of QE and a possible sovereign debt crisis in 2018 is also paramount.

So, this is why I read Jonathan Weber’s recent article on Ford nodding my head the entire time. Mr. Weber’s argument is that Ford is shifting its brand up-market. It is clawing its way out of the value segments where companies compete on price to the point of self-extinction.

While unit volume numbers dominate the headlines, and the price movements, what matters for Ford investors during a sales contraction is operational profitability.

This morning’s press release of Ford’s sales in China fits this thesis nicely. Sales in June were up 15% year-over-year. But, that’s not the impressive part. Note the models that drove those results -- Ford Mondeo, Ford Edge and Lincoln MKC. These are all mid-end or luxury cars/SUVs which carry a far higher profit margin than small cars like Fiesta and Focus.

And with the end of China’s subsidy for small engine cars, 1.6L and smaller, the prediction was that Ford’s sales in China would fall off dramatically. But, that’s GM’s problem in China, as a bargain brand, not Ford’s.

Ford, rightly, has been focusing on marketing its cars to the aspirational Chinese middle class, clawing back market share. And nothing is more telling than the explosive growth in Lincoln’s sales, which are up 97% in 2017 year-to-date while overall sales are down 7%.

Fording the Demographic Shift

There’s no question that Ford has a lot of work to do to weather the changes coming to the automotive industry. The biggest being that we’ve probably hit the peak of the U.S. market period, not just for this cycle.

Millennials are simply not going to buy cars at the same rate that Gen-X and Baby Boomers did.

Uber, Lyft and changing priorities will do away with the need for multi-car families. Miles driven in the U.S. are falling off a cliff. Gasoline sales are down. Wages are stagnant, forcing a complete rethink of the costs of car ownership.

These are not one-offs because of poor economic growth post-QE. This is a generational trend that the upcoming recession and, sovereign debt crisis will cement into the car market for the next generation.

But, Ford is still well-positioned to survive this change in the U.S. Because it’s North American strength is in market segments where automobile demographics will change the least, i.e. Trucks and cheap fun cars, the Mustang. I simply can’t take seriously anyone who thinks that Ford’s F-150 and a consistently great Mustang are not capable of carrying the firm in the U.S. in the future.

Families are going to opt for one nice vehicle versus the convenience of two.

Looking Ford-ward

I alluded to the technical picture earlier.

The Q2 close above $11 is encouraging. This is still an incredibly bearish chart that looks like it wants to drop into the $9 area. But, Ford had every opportunity to close below $11 in June. In fact, June’s bar was an inside bar after May’s spike low to $10.67.

This morning the news from China was enough to send the stock up to challenge the June high but it immediately encountered selling pressure at that important level. Leaving the stock essentially unchanged through the first week of Q3.

But, what this is telling me is that the market is now looking for reasons to go long Ford, tentatively, rather than relentlessly grind it down. We are definitely still in ‘sell the rally’ mode and, therefore, a bear market. But looking at the price action over the last few weeks, we are uncovering a lot of value-buyers at this price.

A good Q2 earnings report in three weeks that hits on the themes I identified earlier will likely keep the stock stable above long-term support between $10.67 (the Q2 low) and $11.70. If sales are down, but margins up, the stock could begin to finally rally. I expect that will be the case since strong Chinese sales will upside surprise thanks to a weaker dollar and a stronger Yuan (FXY).

The yield is strong as are revenues. What the market wants is confirmation that Ford can continue to pay its generous dividend at much lower sales volume. Honestly, that’s in the hands of the House Republicans pushing through a drop in the corporate income tax rate before the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.