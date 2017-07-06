Merrimack: A Special Situation With A Compelling Risk/Reward

Another special dividend of approximately $0.46 per share is in the cards.

The new CEO knows MM-121 as good as almost no one else.

The convertible debt situation will be resolved either way and should lead to an unwind of the current short position.

With Ipsen's outstanding milestones, the stock can be seen as a CVR while getting the pipeline optionality for free, or vice versa.

Intro

Onivyde is an encapsulation of irinotecan with a superior PK profile. Its main advantage is the selective accumulation at tumor site by which side effects can be reduced while efficacy maintained or even improved. In its phase 3 trial, Onivyde in combination with 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin increased survival statistically significant by 1.9 months compared to control arm 5-FU and leucovorin, which now offers pancreatic cancer patients another treatment option in the 2nd and 3rd line.

The slide below from Ipsen's (OTCPK:IPSEY) Capital Markets Day shows how difficult it historically is to succeed in this indication:

The fundamental issue with Onivyde is that it has never compared head-to-head to Irinotecan which weighs on the uptake by physicians, especially in a pretty difficult payor environment. Seeking Alpha contributor Biotech Phoenix summed it up nicely earlier this year:

As first line therapy there are two main chemo choices: FOLFIRINOX or Gemcitabine usually +/- Nab-Paclitaxel. FOLFIRINONOX contains Irinotecan the same active as Onivyde. Therefore if a patient fails FOLFIRINOX they will likely have developed resistance to Irinotecan and therefore doesn't make much sense to use Onivyde. This leaves just the Gemcitabine first line patients available for Onivyde in second/third line setting. The problem with this is patients on first line Gemcitabine typically only live for 7-9 months on average. Given the short life expectancy a fair number of these patients will never get to Onivyde and those who do are only on therapy for a short period of time, about 2-3 months.

I couldn't agree more: Onivyde needed a strong distribution power which it found in Ipsen which now aims to move Onivyde into the frontline setting:

Below one can see Merrimack's optimistic revenue assumptions for Onivyde (across multiple indications) including MM-436 at the time of the sale:

The Onivyde sale to Ipsen

At the beginning of this year, Merrimack announced the sale of Onivyde to Ipsen for $575 million plus $450 million in milestones. In addition, Merrimack cut its headcount from more than 400 to 80 employees and refocused its pipeline efforts onto MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310.

There was significant interest in Merrimack as 15 companies executed confidentiality agreements and were provided with due diligence information before Ipsen and Merrimack agreed on the deal.

Merrimack may have considered other strategic alternatives regarding the portfolio including a whole sale of the company but may have found little overlap between the Onivyde focused potential acquirers and those interested in its pipeline.

The two graphs below show the deal terms and the use of the proceeds:

Source: Merrimack - Investor Day

Merrimack used the proceeds of the Onivyde sale as follows:

Merrimack redeemed all of its outstanding senior notes for $195 million, which leaves the company almost debt free (these notes did bear an interest rate of 11.50% per year!). Transaction expenses including taxes came in at $55 million. $125 million will be set aside to develop MM-121 in non-small cell lung and breast cancer, MM-141 for metastatic pancreatic cancer and the antibody-directed nanotherapy MM-310 which satisfies its capital requirements into H2 2019. Merrimack returned $140 million to shareholders and put $60m into an escrow account.

Merrimack is entitled to receive approximately $3.50 per share in additional milestones from Ipsen:

$225 million for the FDA approval in first-line pancreatic cancer. $150 million for the FDA approval in small cell lung cancer. $75 million for the FDA approval in any third indication.

All of the $450 million in additional milestones will be returned to shareholders via special dividends.

Ipsen is currently conducting a phase 2 trial in 1L metastatic pancreatic cancer in which it is comparing FOLFIRINOX in Irinotecan is replaced by Onivyde vs. Gemcitabine plus Abraxane. FOLFIRINOX is said to yield stronger PFS and OS results although it has never been compared head to head. Onivyde may make the FOLFIRINOX regime more tolerable and improve its efficacy.

I see the probability of success of this study at roughly 35% at this stage. This assumption was backed most recently by Dr Andrew Ko's comments in an interview with him on the prospects of Onivyde moving into 1L in pancreatic cancer.

The expected readout of this study is mid-2018 and a run-up into the readout is a likely outcome given the huge milestone attached to it. Ipsen is also planning a phase 2/3 trial in SCLC comparing Onivyde vs. topotecan with data expected in H2 2019:

Last but not least, Merrimack is also eligible to receive further milestones from Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG):

Ipsen will not acquire Merrimack’s rights to approximately $33 million in Net Milestone Payments (...) that may become payable pursuant to Merrimack’s License and Collaboration Agreement, dated as of September 23, 2014, with Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE:BAX) (...)

Making sense of its high short interest in connection with Merrimack's convertible bond:

More than 32 million shares of Merrimack are currently sold short; that means Merrimack's short interest accounts for more than 25% of its entire float. Last month alone saw an increase of almost 40%.

As you can see in the graph below, the short volume accounts for almost 40-60% of the aggregate volume traded currently. It spiked to almost 80% in June:

Two very factors are currently contributing to the elevated short interest:

1. The unresolved issues with Merrimack's convertible bond.

2. The stock trading close to $1.

Both of these factors should fade and ultimately turn into a tailwind for Merrimack's share price in my opinion:

1. The unresolved issues with Merrimack's convertible bond

Most investors in a convertible bond are only interested in the interest of the convertible bond but not in being exposed to the equity component of the convertible bond (which in the end converts into common stock unless it doesn't trade above the strike price). Therefore convertible bond holders tend to sell shares of the respective company short to "hedge" their equity exposure.

So what's the situation here?

In 2013, Merrimack raised $125 million through the issuance of a 4.50% Convertible Senior Note due 2020 with a strike price of $6.25. In April 2016, it repaid half of it, which means that roughly $60 million of the respective notes are outstanding.

Following the Onivyde sale to Ipsen, Merrimack has repaid its bond holders but not the convertible debt holders who in turn are suing Merrimack.

Merrimack has therefore escrowed $60 million (approximately $0.46 per share) and has hence returned $140 million and not $200 million via its special dividend.

At maturity, convertible bond holders will be repaid in Merrimack stock at a price of $6.25 as long as the stock does not trade above $6.25. Consequently, the further the Merrimack stock dipped below the strike, the more delta hedging was triggered.

I don't see much pressure left from these hedging activities as the convertible bond trades already in the lower 60s, "way out of the money."

There are basically three outcomes:

Merrimack prevails in court, which means another $0.46 per share special dividend for shareholders (paid out of the escrow account) while it converts the outstanding convertible bond at a very favorable "rate" (i.e. 160 shares of the company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Convertible Notes). If the lawsuit is successful, Merrimack's loses would repay the convertible bond holders at par with the money it has escrowed already. More importantly the convertible bond holders would unwind their massive short position in Merrimack. Both parties settle which may mean convertible bond holders will be repaid somewhere between 60 and 100 ("par"), which would also trigger short covering and would allow for a share repurchase.

2. The stock trading close to $1

A Nasdaq listed company gets a letter from Nasdaq to stay compliant with its listing standards once a stock drops below $1:

If a company is in violation of the continued listing standards for a period of 30 consecutive days, the NASDAQ sends a "deficiency notice." The most common reasons for a deficiency notice are a share price that falls below $1.00 or a market cap that falls below the stated minimum (as low as $5 million if other requirements are satisfied). Once a deficiency notice has been sent, the company has 90 days to comply with the continued listing standards, or 180 days if the violation was for a sub-$1.00 share price.

I assume that a few short sellers are piggybacking here and trying to scare a few institutional and retail holders by pushing the stock closer to the $1 mark. But this effort will run out of steam soon as the company is going to launch a 10:1 reverse split very soon (it's worth checking its AGM Agenda) which should lead to further short covering and allow for institutional buying afterwards:

I expect a positive vote on the reverse split on August 11th, which should be a near-term positive catalyst for the stock.

Pipeline

Merrimack has completed our strategic pipeline review and identified after months of work with both internal and external advisors, the three most promising clinical-stage programs that it wants to focus on going forward in a very tight and disciplined fashion, and those are MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310 leveraging out its primary platform technologies:

MM-121/Seribantumab

Seribantumab is Merrimack's wholly-owned, fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets ErbB3.

Seribantumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting HER3, and Merrimack believes that seribantumab has the potential to transform patient care in heregulin-positive patients; heregulin is the ligand to HER3 and is backed by really an extensive clinical data package. Merrimack has treated approximately over 700 patients to date with seribantumab. The FDA has granted seribantumab Fast Track designation.

Merrimack is conducting the SHERLOC trial, a phase 2 proof of concept trial of seribantumab in combination with docetaxel in heregulin-positive patients with NSCLC. It is conducting this trial in combination with chemotherapy and not another agent targeting EGFR and/or HER2 (it used erlotinib as the companion therapy for its p2 trial with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)). The company has also amended the endpoint from OS to PFS with a read-out expected in mid-2018.

In January 2017, Merrimack said at the JPMorgan Conference that:

We've redesigned those clinical trials to be proof of concept trials, so that we have data earlier, so that we can facilitate more aggressive partnering efforts at an early reporting time.

Merrimack`s former partner, Sanofi, terminated the partnership in 2014 after three "failed" phase 2 trials. It is worth questioning if these trials actually failed. Merrimack never expected the phase 2 trials to work but was rather looking to gather as much data as possible (and lead Sanofi successfully pay for it):

Sanofi first picked up the rights to MM-121, a cancer antibody targeting ErbB-3, a receptor on the surface of cancer cells, from Merrimack in 2009. Merrimack then set up an ambitious program to test it. The company put together a series of trials including about 1,000 patients total to test MM-121 as a first- and second-line treatment in ovarian, breast, and lung cancer. Merrimack, for its part, has said that it didn’t expect all of these studies to succeed. Instead, it’s said that it’s been hoping to use these trials to find out not just if MM-121 works, but if diagnostics can accurately predict who should take it - and who shouldn’t - with the idea of designing a cheap, efficient late-stage trial to test the drug.

Moreover, Sanofi returned the asset at a time when it was going through a strategy shift, turning away from oncology (CEO Christopher Viehbacher was ousted during that time) and consequently shrunk its oncology R&D dramatically.

Sanofi may have decided not to pursue the development of MM-121 further as it hoped the compound would work in a very broad patient population, which it was never supposed to.

Merrimack's new CEO, Richard Peters, knows MM-121 probably better than anyone else. He worked with Merrimack to develop MM-121 while he was at Sanofi:

Peters has some history with one of the mid-stage drugs, called MM-121. While he was at Sanofi Genzyme, the Cambridge rare disease firm worked with Merrimack to develop MM-121 as a potential treatment for lung, ovarian and breast cancer. But Sanofi exited the partnership in 2014 following multiple trial setbacks. MM-121 is now a signature part of Peters’ vision for Merrimack. He said that the previous trials, though they missed their goals, had generated a wealth of data indicating that the drug could be highly effective for a subset of patients

As Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares hit new low, CEO vows to stay the course - Boston Business Journal

It's worth highlighting that Ipsen already expressed interest in a partnership for MM-121 last summer following the expanded analysis of the so-called "failed" phase 2 trials:

"On June 13, 2016, Robert Mulroy, then President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and other executives of the Company met with executives from Ipsen at Ipsen’s headquarters in Paris, France to discuss a potential licensing and collaboration with respect to multiple Merrimack clinical products On June 15, 2016, the Board of Directors met in person in Cambridge, Massachusetts along with members of management. Mr. Mulroy presented to the Board of Directors details of a potential Ipsen Collaboration. On June 22, 2016, representatives from Merrimack and representatives from Ipsen met telephonically to discuss Merrimack’s preclinical programs. On July 28, 2016, representatives from Merrimack and representatives from Ipsen met at Merrimack’s offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts to discuss clinical, manufacturing and regulatory matters regardingMM-121 and MM-302. On August 16, 2016, representatives from Merrimack and representatives from Ipsen met telephonically to discuss manufacturing matters with respect to MM-121 and MM-302."

The graphs below show MM-121's positive effect - albeit in a small patient population - in heregulin-positive patients. The HR ratios are very compelling, but require confirmation in larger populations:

Systems biology driving drug development: from design to the clinical testing of the anti-ErbB3 antibody seribantumab (MM-121)

Merrimack may have developed a superior diagnostic test to identify heregulin-positive tumors: A fully validated RNA-ISH assay is currently being used to identify heregulin-positive patients in a Phase 2 randomized trial of seribantumab in patients with NSCLC. Merrimack has a strategic partnership with Leica Biosystems to develop Merrimack's novel heregulin assay for seribantumab into a kit for commercial use. The greatest advantage seems to be that is a more accurate measure of whether a tumor is HRG-dependent as it quantitates HRG only inside the tumor cells themselves as opposed to the Daiichi PCR assay which has the potential to include connective tissue:



MM-141/Istiratumab

MM-141 is Merrimack's tetravalent bispecific antibody against IGF-1R and HER3 and currently tested in a phase 2 trial (CARRIE study) in IGF1+ and HRG+ patients (MM-141 in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine versus nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine alone) which recently completed its enrollment:

MM-310:

MM-310 is a novel ADN that Merrimack brought into the clinic. It contains a prodrug of Docetaxel and targets the EphA2 receptor. Importantly it utilizes the same proprietary improving technology as Onivyde.

Docetaxel is a very important chemotherapy but limited by the very narrow therapeutic window in its clinical use and clinical efficacy. MM-310 was specifically designed to improve the therapeutic window via three mechanisms. First, Merrimack is encapsulating a prodrug of Docetaxel, which by itself is much less toxicitic than Docetaxel alone. It leads through the sustained release mechanism to the accumulation of Docetaxel at the side of the tumor. In addition, it's very stably encapsulated, the systemic exposure is limited (better toxicity profile) and EphA2 targeting in addition to a change in the tumor micro distribution.

Ipsen has begun to take over manufacturing services for MM-310:

In connection with the closing of the Asset Sale, on April 3, 2017, the Company entered into a transition services agreement with Ipsen pursuant to which the Company and Ipsen are providing certain services to each other for a period of 24 months following the closing, including Ipsen’s agreement to manufacture MM-310.

New Management Team

The new CEO, Dr. Richard Peters, joined Merrimack from Sanofi earlier this year:

Dr. Peters is a veteran healthcare executive with 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience and a proven record of building and leading organizations in diverse settings and life cycle phases: from development stage companies to large, global pharmaceutical companies. In his role at Sanofi Genzyme, he is responsible for a global, $3 billion per year business with 10 commercialized products and a robust, multi-product development pipeline focusing on several therapeutic areas. He is an expert in the field of Oncology, previously serving as Division Medical Officer at Sanofi Oncology, and is the former Head of Global and US Medical Affairs at Genzyme Transplant/Oncology. He has also served as a Senior Director at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, as a Director at Amgen, and as Chief Executive Officer of Mednav, a venture capital-backed healthcare information technology startup (...)

Merrimack also managed to hire ARIAD's (NASDAQ:ARIA) former chief medical officer, Sergio Santillana, who is a very experienced oncologist:

Sergio L. Santillana previously served as Chief Medical Officer at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biotechnology company acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals earlier this year. Prior to joining ARIAD, Dr. Santillana served in various oncology clinical development leadership roles at Takeda, GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly. Before entering the biopharma industry, Dr. Santillana was a practicing board-certified medical oncologist for 15 years (...)

Both received quite decent option packages just recently:

CEO Andrew Peters was granted 2,000,000 options with a strike price at $1.45

The new CMO received 450,000 options with a strike at $1.35

CFO search ongoing:

On May 25, Merrimack announced that CFO Dr. Yasir Al-Wakeel will resign on June 9 to pursue other interests (he joined a company called Neon Therapeutics). The company is currently looking to fill its vacant position. A similar high profile hire as A. Peters and S. Santillana should be reassuring.

Chart picture:

The technical picture points towards an oversold situation while the MACD triggered a buy signal:

Upcoming newsflow/catalysts:

2017:

Potential approval if the 10:1 reverse stock split in August or shortly afterwards.

Merrimack to receive $33 million in milestones from Shire.

Start of the MM-121 trial in breast cancer to unlock the full potential of seribantumab.

New CFO hire.

Convertible bond trial starts in November or a settlement hereof beforehand.

2018:

1H 2018 MM-141 phase 2 data in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients (PANC study) with high levels of free IGF1 in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine in the front-line setting.

Mid-2018 PFS readout for the Ipsen Napox phase 2 trial which aims to move Onivyde further into 1L.

SHERLOC's phase 2 data for MM-121 in lung cancer.

Phase 1 data for MM-310.

Cash balance

It had $17 million cash on its balance sheet per end of March before the Ipsen deal closed. The company then set $125 million from the Ipsen payment aside to fund its pipeline. Merrimack has also $60 million in the escrow.

It will receive $33 million from Shire this year ($18.0 million from the sale of Onivyde in two additional major European countries, $5.0 million related to the sale of Onivyde in the first major non-European, non-Asian country and $10.0 million for the first patient dosed in the planned small cell lung cancer trial).

In total approximately $1.35 per share excluding the escrow and $1.80 per share including the escrow account. This number excludes any potential partnership payments. The outstanding Ipsen milestones are worth $450 million/c$3.50 per share, risk adjusted c.$1 per share with a POS (probability of success) set of 35%.

Cash burn

Merrimack had a cash burn of $21.6 million in 1Q 2017. Following the restructuring/re-focus on MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310, I don't see the need to extrapolate the $4.5 million cost associated with its legacy programs. The almost $9 million expense for its preclinical work and general research should also decline, therefore I expect a cash burn of approximately $15-20 million per quarter.

Pipeline value

By applying a POS adjusted peak sales multiple analysis to its core pipeline program, 40% for MM-121 and 30% for MM-141 and 30% for MM-310, I think the pipeline can be valued between $1 and $1.50.

Valuation

Conservative:

Year-end cash: approx $0.8 per share

Pipeline value: $1 per share

Ipsen milestones' FV: $0.8 per share

= fair value $2.6 per share

Aggressive:

Year-end cash: approx $1 per share

Pipeline value: $1.50 per share

Ipsen milestones' FV: $1 per share

plus $60 million / $0.46 per share paid out of the escrow account

= fair value approximately $4 per share minus 7% due to the increased share count as a result of the convertible bond conversion, i.e. $3.70

Conclusion

It is very unlikely that Merrimack will succeed with all its pipeline assets and/or its milestones with Ipsen but the upside optionality seems to be wrongly priced at current levels.

To summarize:

The Onivyde sale provides enough funding through H2 2019.

With Ipsen's outstanding milestones, the stock can be seen as a cheap CVR while getting the pipeline optionality for free, or vice versa.

Merrimack's restructuring and focus on three pipeline assets has reduced cash burn dramatically.

The convertible debt situation will be resolved either way and should lead to an unwind of the current short position.

Multiple pipeline readouts create a catalyst rich 2018 for the stock which should lead to a "re-pricing" of its intrinsic optionality.

The new management team is very experienced and highly incentivized to deliver on its promises.

The reverse split will occur soon and will likely attract institutional buyers as the stock trades back in double-digit territory.

The amended trial designs will lead to a "succeed or fail fast" and should help to support partnership discussions with hard data.

The new CEO knows MM-121 as good as one possibly can: He decided to leave a very prestigious position at Sanofi to join a $150 million market cap company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.