Biotech Forum Daily Digest - Celgene Continues To Make Deals, Spotlight On Xenon

The biotech sector has done little so far in this holiday shortened trading week. The main indices were up slightly in trading yesterday. At mid-day today they are down some one percent within a decline throughout the major indices in a weak market.

We continue to see a dearth of M&A activity as deal volume across the industry has been drier than a bone for almost six months now. The market continues to be driven by company specific news and events. On the brightside, the major biotech indices have had a good month and remain more than three percent above previously firm upward resistance levels.

Celgene (CELG) continues to act as a 'venture capitalist' to much of the small and mid-cap concerns across the biotech sector in a variety of disease areas. Its latest collaboration deal involves PD-1 checkpoint concern Biogene (BGNE). Celgene will pay over $250 million in an upfront license fee, take a $150 million equity stake and could be on the hook for an additional $980 million in potential milestones for U.S. and European rights for Biogene's treatments for hematological malignancies which are in late stage testing in China.

Merck (MRK) received some bad news around its continued development of emerging blockbuster Keytruda for additional indications. The FDA has placed clinical holds on three Keytruda combo therapy trials due to patient deaths. The governmental agency has now decided that the currently available data shows treatment risks outweighing potential benefits for multiple myeloma patients. The agency's Data Monitoring Committee had previously paused new patient enrollment in mid-June after more deaths were observed in the Keytruda arms of two of the trials, Keynote-183 and Keynote-185.

Array BioPharma (ARRY) had a nice up move on Wednesday after announcing the submission of two New Drug Applications to the FDA for the combination of binimetinib 45 mg twice daily and encorafenib 450 mg once daily (COMBO450) for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The submissions are supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 COLUMBUS study.

The Wall Street community continues to like Celgene's deal making. In the wake of its latest collaboration deal (above), Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer, Cantor Fitzgerald and SunTrust Robinson have all reiterated Buy ratings on this biotech stalwart today. Price targets proffered range from $148 to $160. Cantor's analyst who has the $160 price target on CELG, had this to say about its latest deal "Acquisition of worldwide Rights to BeiGene,s (NASDAQ: BGNE, NC) excluding Asia, PD-1 inhibitor for solid tumors, BGB-A317, enhances CELG's oncology portfolio and augments its immuno-oncology efforts."

Nevro (NVRO), a medical device company has developed a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain is seeing its first analyst activity in a month this week. Yesterday, Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $120 price target on this small concern based right outside San Francisco. Today, Northland Securities reissues its own Buy rating with a slightly less optimistic $96 price target.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) is catching some praise on Wall Street over the past weeks after a complete dearth of analyst activity in 2017. A top ranked (TipRanks) analyst over at H.C. Wainwright reiterated his Buy rating and $26 price target on this U.K. based concern today. Two weeks ago it was Oppenheimer with its own Buy rating and $24 price target and Buy rating. A week before that Canaccord Genuity chimed in with a $28 price target and positive rating on the stock.

I have received a few questions about a small Canadian based 'Busted IPO' in recent weeks that has delivered little for shareholders since coming public a few years back. Given that, it will be our Spotlight feature for today.

Company Overview:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) is a British Columbia based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern specializing in the development of ion channel inhibitors, leveraging management's expertise in human genetics and small molecule discovery. The company executed its initial public offering on November 10, 2014 at $9.00 per share. Two of the company's candidates recently failed to meet their primary end points, leaving the pipeline very murky.

Pipeline

1. GDC-0310. GDC-0310 is a collaborative effort between Xenon and Genentech with the latter running the clinical trials. The drug is an oral, selective Nav 1.7 small-molecule inhibitor for the potential treatment of pain. A Phase 1 trial has been conducted and pending a full assessment by Genentech, it is expected that a Phase 2 trial will be initiated sometime in 2017. Xenon has the potential to receive $613 million from milestones and royalties in the mid-single digit to 10% range.

2. XEN1101. Xenon acquired the worldwide development and commercialization rights to this compound from privately held 1st Order Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2017. This pre-clinical asset is a next-generation Kv7 potassium channel opener that pre-clinically demonstrated improved pharmacokinetics, selectivity, and pharmacology from a new chemical platform over first-generation potassium channel modulators. It will be investigated in the treatment of certain types of epilepsy. And IND is expected to be filed to initiate a Phase 1 trial in 4Q17 with a pharmacokinetic readout expected in 1Q18.

3. XEN901. This asset is a selective Nav1.6 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of rare infantile epileptic encephalopathies and other forms of epilepsy. The company expects to file an IND application in 4Q17.

Recent Developments:

2017 has been an abysmally disappointing year for Xenon with two trials failing to meet their primary endpoints, likely terminating any chance of commercialization for its two candidates: 1. XEN801 for the treatment of acne, which was announced on March 24th and 2. TV-45070 - a collaboration with Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) - for the treatment of neuropathic pain, which was announced on June 27th. The company's one approved drug, Glybera, for the treatment of the orphan disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency, has not and will not generate any meaningful revenue as marketing partner uniQure's (NASDAQ: QURE) EU marketing authorization will cease in October 2017. Approval was not sought by uniQure in the United States, leaving Xenon with nothing.

On the back of these developments, the share price of XENE has predictably plummeted. Previously trading at the $9 level, the price of the stock was effectively cut in half on the March 24th failure news of its acne candidate XEN801. The TV-45070 failure news in late June further exacerbated its decline to the $3 level.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

The company had ~$58 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of 1Q17. Management believes that it will have sufficient cash to fund operations into 2019.

The current market cap of Xenon is approximately $60 million or pretty much its cash on hand. Analysts are still somewhat optimistic about Xenon's prospects, but this should be taken with a proverbial grain of salt considering two of three buy ratings are from investment banking partners Jeffries and Canaccord. The fourth rating is market perform by Wells Fargo, who also was a book running manager on the IPO. Twelve month price targets have been coming down since the news concerning TV-45070, with Jeffries lowering its target to $5 from $8, which was $13 earlier in the year.

Outlook:

Despite the 2017 train wreck, there are two primary reasons that investment in shares of XENE should be considered. First, the company's market capitalization is essentially equal to its cash position on March 31, 2017. Second, the upside from commercialization of GDC-0310 is ten times the current market cap of the company. Also, largest shareholder BVF Partners out of San Francisco has added ~500,000 shares to its position during the month of June, including ~85,400 shares after the TV-45070 news broke on June 27th.

My regular readers know I have many rules for investing in small biotech stocks which I articulated in an article entitled "5 Golden Rules For Better Biotech Investing". These include the "10 Year Rule" and never investing in a small biotech stock until it has been public for at least 18 months.

I should add a corollary in not investing in any small biotech concern based out of Canada (And no offense meant to my friends and followers up north). I can't think of one example of where I have done well in the last decade doing so. This philosophy led me to avoid the disaster Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) has recently become.

I wish I would have followed my own advice and avoided Xenon (XENE), but occasionally I still succumb to temptation rather than rigorously adhering to the rules. I have taken a significant loss in my small stake in the speculative concern. While not adding to this stake on the recent downturn, I am not selling my small holding either as all the recent bad news now seems more than priced into its shares.

