My Investment In Goldman Sachs And A Recommendation

I have decided to write a series of articles on the performance of my most recent equity investment, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS). This article, the first of the series, will touch on what sparked the buy order, a review of Goldman Sachs’ most recent financial results, a look at my returns thus far, and finally a recommendation on Goldman Sachs at current prices. I will look to write an update on my investment every three to six months.

I entered into a long position in Goldman Sachs on April 18, 2017. Now, I know it has not been long, but I have only recently begun writing articles on Seeking Alpha and would have liked to have written an article on why I was going long Goldman Sachs in the first place. Goldman closed on April 17, 2017 at a price of $226.26, with normal trading volume during the same day. The price, while down from the start of the year, was in line with where Goldman had been trading for a few weeks. Once I saw news of Goldman dropping approximately 6%, I began to investigate. The first thing that caught my eye the morning of April 18, 2017 was that Goldman decided to raise its quarterly dividend from $0.65 to $0.75 ($2.60 to $3.00, annually), obviously not the reason for the drop, but attractive news.

Next, I saw the likely reason for the drop...Q1 earnings. An increase in revenues and earnings, both of which still fell short of estimates. Goldman reported profit of $5.15 a share ($2.26 billion), below the $5.31 estimate, but up from $2.68 a share ($1.14 billion) a year prior. The year prior, Goldman had posted its worst Q1 in 12 years. That, along with the agonizingly low interest rates, greatly impacted the company. Revenue amounted to $8.03 billion, shy of the $8.45 billion estimate. R. Martin Chavez, the newly appointed CFO, was quoted saying “We underperformed this quarter, and the underperformance was driven by commodities and currencies”. Below is a tabulation of Goldman Sach’s quarterly EPS since 2014.

As you can see, Goldman has fared well over the few years, posting a positive earnings surprise in eight of its last thirteen quarters according to TD AmeriTrade. Below compares Goldman’s EPS to that of some the other big banks, for the most recent quarter.

While Goldman was the only company in the group to not show a positive earnings surprise according to TD AmeriTrade, they still showed growth and a recovery from the down Q1 in 2015.

My investment in Goldman Sachs has done well since my initial purchase at $215.22 on April 18, 2017. The following chart shows a one year price chart with Bollinger Bands. The low ($144.45) and high ($252.89) prices during the period are labeled, and my buy in price is marked by the yellow arrow. As of end of day July 5, 2017 the stock traded at $228.04, up $12.82 since my initial investment, approximately 6.0%.

Source: TD AmeriTrade ThinkorSwim

As you can see above, I decided to buy as I saw the stock cross the lower band after releasing its earnings. I figured a near 6% drop in stock price for a company like Goldman Sachs on an earnings and revenue miss was an overreaction. Not to mention…both earnings and revenue still grew. This along with the increase in dividend made it a no brainer in my mind. Goldman Sachs is one of the most prestigious companies in the game and the company’s CFO did not try and beat around the bush on the earnings miss, he stated that the company as a whole could have done a better job navigating the markets. The company knows what they did wrong and you can bet a strong management team, like the one Goldman has, will fix it.

I do not believe it is too late to invest in Goldman Sachs. Goldman’s share price has been off to a rocky start in the first half of 2017, opening on January 3, 2017 at $242.70 and closing on July 5, 2017 at $228.04. The company still posts a PE multiple of 11.9x and a Price-to-Book multiple of 1.2x, both far below the average of the capital markets industry, making the company a great value play. The company’s 2016 ROE was equal to 9.37%, slightly below its five-year average of 9.93%. Two things make this ROE attractive in my mind: 1.) being below the five-year average makes it very plausible the company can increase it back to the average and 2.) the 2016 metric is showing a recovery from the ugly 7.47% ROE in 2015. The trailing twelve-month ROE is already above the five-year average (10.64%). You'll also see that Goldman’s ROA is following the same trend as its’ ROE. While I do not plan to add funds to my Goldman investment in the near future, I will be keeping Goldman in my DRIP.

Source: Morningstar

I have become of fan of tracking established stocks I believe are strong long-term holds and buying in the wake of a “crisis”, which I will define lightly as a 5% or greater decrease in stock price due to missed earnings and other events. I will be on the lookout for more event-driven value plays, so stay tuned.

And, I mean, rumor has it Goldman Sachs rules the world...

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.