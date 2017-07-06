Baidu Acquires KITT.AI For Natural Language Technology

Baidu is aggressively moving forward on its AI strategy and stands to expand its business model from search/advertising to direct commerce enablement.

KITT has developed a suite of developer software tools that simplify incorporating natural language processing into messaging apps.

Quick Take

Chinese Internet giant Baidu (BIDU) has acquired chatbot AI company KITT.AI for an undisclosed amount.

KITT.AI has developed a suite of software tools that make it easy for developers to incorporate AI-like natural language technologies within messaging software.

The deal is one of several that Baidu will use to jump-start its expansion from search and advertising into more advanced messaging and commerce capabilities.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based KITT.AI was founded in 2014 to create tools that enable developers to more easily program AI functionality into smartphone messaging services.

The company has developed three software products:

Snowboy – hotword detection software

NLU – multilingual natural language engine

ChatFlow – developer-friendly chatbot coding service

Management is headed by co-founder Xuchen Yao, who was previously a research intern at Google Research (GOOG) working in the field of question-answering technologies.

Below is a brief overview video about KITT.AI’s chatbot coding service ChatFlow:

(Source: KITT AI)

KITT’s technology utilizes hotword detection, semantic parsing, and natural language understanding to help users become more productive while using their preferred messaging client.

Investors funded a seed round in January 2016 and were led by the Amazon (AMZN) Alexa Fund and included Founders’ Co-op, a seed stage firm in the Seattle area.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Although KITT co-founder Xuchen Yao stated that it was growing and ‘profitable,' it is likely that Baidu acquired it on a ‘team and technology’ basis, with the added benefit of 12,000 developers using its Snowboy service which has created ‘9,000 unique hotwords in 15 major languages.’

As China’s largest search engine, Baidu has been moving more forcefully into machine learning and AI-driven capabilities.

It appears that the acquisition of KITT will provide Baidu with a ready-made system to attract developers to its platform initiatives.

To have a vibrant ecosystem of apps, developers are key, and I view the KITT deal as creating a developer-friendly system that encourages app-designers to incorporate Baidu’s burgeoning AI capabilities, thus tying them to Baidu’s search engine and data-centric business model.

As KITT co-founder Yao asked in his deal announcement blog post,

Is there a bigger platform that can put KITT.AI in the trajectory of serving 10x or 100x more developers in the next few years?

KITT stands to gain access to the massive size of Baidu’s database of questions and answers, so I expect that the combination of that access with its technology will result in a much larger library of data and greater scope of operations and languages.

Baidu is so focused on the developer community that it announced the deal on stage at its Baidu Create 2017 developer event.

The firm has competition in China in the form of WeChat, a messaging platform owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Earlier in 2017, Tencent opened an AI-centric research center in Seattle, home to two major AI players in Amazon with its Alexa system and Microsoft (MSFT) with its Cortana system.

So, I view the deal as another positive step in the right direction for BIDU. By acquiring KITT, which makes it easy for developers to create more advanced, AI-enabled messaging tools, management understands the necessity of getting developers on-board.

This will serve to expand BIDU’s focus from a search-based advertising model to the potential of a commerce platform model.

While this was likely a small acquisition, it gives me confidence in BIDU’s direction toward convenience and machine learning within the user’s existing interface to ultimately expand its revenue model.

