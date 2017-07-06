Tesla: Q2'17 Delivery Recap And Raising My 2017 Delivery Estimate

The bulk of Tesla's current $60B valuation is built on expectations about the Model 3, this is the company's make or break moment.

Raising my 2017 delivery estimate from 110,000 to 125,000 vehicles because of higher than expected Model S and X sales, as well as new details about Model 3 ramp.

In the first half of 2017 Tesla delivered 47,100 vehicles, an increase of 60% from 29,200 in the first half of 2016.

Tesla delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in Q2 2017, consisting of 12,000 Model S and 10,000 Model X, a 53% increase from Q2 2016.

Intro - Q2'17 Delivery Number And Guidance Looks Solid

On July 3rd Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q2 2017 deliver numbers. The company delivered 12,000 Model S and 10,000 Model X, for a total of 22,000 cars in the quarter.

Despite a negatively reacting stock price (shares are down 7% on July 5th as I type this), and reports from analysts such as David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs about demand peaking, I was impressed by the numbers.

On an annual basis Tesla has posted impressive growth in deliveries for both the Model S and X, and is on track to continue that trend. According to Tesla's guidance, deliveries of Model S and X in the second half of the year will be at least 47,100, if not higher. Assuming the low end of this guidance, Tesla will deliver 94,200 Model S & X this year, an increase of 24% from the 76,000 delivered in 2016.

Objectively, the company continues to grow sales. Fears about cannibalization from improving Model X production and the upcoming Model 3 release appear to be widely overblown. Sure, quarter to quarter there are many fluctuations, and it's easy to draw conclusions about sales weakness, but these short-sight analyses ignore the impressive long-term trend in Tesla's overall vehicle deliveries.

Model S and X deliveries have been flat between 22,000 and 25,000 for 4 quarters now, causing many skeptics to assume the business is hurting. I'd argue the opposite appears to be the case.

The Model S has by far the leading marketshare of luxury sedans, and is now becoming growth constrained by the size of the global luxury vehicle market. The same will come true for the Model X in due time and cause sales of the combined vehicles to saturate at a run-rate around 100,000 units per year, and grow with the global economy from there. This is to be expected.

Going forward, growth in Tesla's vehicle deliveries will rest on the shoulders of the Model 3 and other future products (Model Y, Pickup, Semi, etc).

Model 3 Ramp Details Provide More Granularity, And Confirms Production Is Ahead of Schedule

On July 2nd Elon Musk went on a now famous mini tweet storm, providing more details about the upcoming Model 3 launch.

Based on these tweets, Model 3 is beginning production this Friday, approximately two weeks ahead of schedule. This is really exciting news for all Tesla shareholders (like myself), who have been guessing about the planned production ramp for months.

According to Musk, production will reach 20,000 cars per month as early as December. Whether or not this means 20,000 cars will be delivered in December, or that run-rate will be reached sometime during that month is unclear.

Here's my best guess at outlining what the month by month Model 3 ramp will look like.

Based on this tentative estimate, Tesla will deliver approximately 31,630 Model 3's in 2017.

With Model 3 pre-orders likely well above 500,000 and continuing to increase week over week, it's all about production capacity. Elon Musk stated on the latest conference call that Tesla is "anti-selling" the Model 3 because the wait is already so long.

If Tesla can execute on its production ramp faster than Elon's guidance, it's likely the company could deliver far more than 31,630 vehicles given demand is so strong. Many automakers would dream to have Tesla's problem of too many orders to fill.

That being said, we are still very early in the Model 3 production ramp. Many things can go wrong in the manufacturing of a completely new production vehicle. Any minor setback could easily delay deliveries by a month, if not more, making my estimate of 24,130 deliveries this year wildly optimistic.

Time will tell.

Raising My Estimate To 125,000 Cars Delivered This Year

Initially, I estimated that Tesla would deliver 110,000 cars this year, consisting of 90,000 Model S and X, and 20,000 Model 3.

Factoring in the company's guidance of at least 47,100 Model S/X deliveries in the second half of the year, and new details about the Model 3 production ramp are causing me to raise my estimate to 125,000 vehicles delivered this year (~95,000 Model S/X and ~30,000 Model 3).

Conclusion

With a market capitalization of nearly $60B at $327 per share, Tesla investors are banking on a successful Model 3 launch.

The automotive business is likely to only post sales of ~$10B annually at the current ~100,000 unit run-rate with Model S/X. Even with an exciting battery and solar roof business, this is not anywhere near enough to justify the company's current valuation. Much of Tesla's current share price is built on expectations of a successful Model 3 launch.

Tesla's make or break moment is happening right now as the Model 3 production goes underway. Stay tuned.

