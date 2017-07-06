Facebook Remains A Buy

Within the FAANG group, FB is both up the most YTD and down the least over the past month.

The group known as FAANG has had quite the run this year. Year-to-date, Facebook (FB) is up just over 30%, Amazon (AMZN) is up just under 30%, Apple (AAPL) is up about 24%, and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX) are both up around 18%.

FB data by YCharts

But things have been rough for the FAANG group over the past month. As concerns about a tech bubble have mounted, FAANG has dropped. NFLX leads the decliners with an 11% drop over the past month. AAPL and GOOG are both off about 7% in the past month. AMZN is down a little under 4%. The most resilient name in the group has been FB, which is down only some 2.5% over the past month.

FB data by YCharts

From these trends, though, we glean one often under-noted observation. In the group, FB is up the most the YTD and also down the least over the past month.

From a technical perspective, this makes FB look like the safest and best bet in the FAANG group. When things in the tech world are good, there are lots of buyers of FB stock. But even when things in the tech world are bad, there aren't many sellers of FB stock. Lots of buyers and not many sellers result in a solid upward trend with not much volatility.

This back-of-the-envelope technical analysis is supported by strong fundamentals. Throughout the past 12 months, Facebook has proven to shareholders that size is everything when it comes to social media. Just last year, Snap (SNAP) was the hottest thing in social media and investors were concerned that Facebook would forever lose engagement from the teenage demographic.

Today, those concerns have essentially vanished. Facebook launched Instagram Stories in August 2016, and hasn't looked back since in its copy-cat game of Snapchat. But now Facebook is actually leading the innovation. Facebook just recently added photo and video reply optionality to Instagram Stories, something Snapchat doesn't have. On Snapchat, users can only reply to Stories with texts.

The added functionality isn't a game-changer in it of itself, but it does mark a critical pivot point. No longer is Facebook playing catch-up with Snapchat. Facebook has already caught up. Now, Facebook is leading Snapchat.

The financial implications of this should be even more divergence in the stock prices of FB and SNAP. Since its IPO, SNAP is down almost 30%. In that same time frame, FB is up about 10%. Given Facebook is now leading Snapchat in the innovation realm, we expect this divergence to only widen.

FB data by YCharts

Meanwhile, FB is buffing out the rest of its ecosystem. In the past 3 weeks alone, Facebook has rolled out a service which allows users to find a Wi-Fi source near them, partnered with Fox (FOX) to live stream over a dozen Champions League soccer games, held talks with Hollywood studios to launch original programming by the end of the summer, tested friend-only sharing lists on Instagram, flirted with the idea of P2P payments on WhatsApp in India, and made bids for the rights to stream World Cup games. That is a lot in just 3 weeks, and it's no wonder that Facebook now has 2 billion users.

From a valuation perspective, FB remains fairly valued. The stock trades at 25x the FY18 consensus EPS estimate, which calls for 24% growth. Growth over the next 5 years is seen at just over 25% per year. So FB's forward valuation is in-line with its growth potential. Considering FB always beats Street estimates on the bottom-line, those growth estimates are most likely light, so the stock is actually trading at a discount to its growth.

Overall, we like the stock a good deal. We continue to believe FB is a secular "buy-the-dip" stock. Right now, the stock is dipping, and so we think this is a good buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.