Draghi's Speech In Sintra: Much Ado About Nothing

On their meeting at the beginning of the June, the ECB’s rhetoric became more optimistic and economic risks were described as balanced. Furthermore, the ECB raised its growth projections for the current and the following two years marginally upwards.

However, the ECB lowered their inflation forecasts and Draghi stated: “At the same time, the economic expansion has yet to translate into stronger inflation dynamics. So far, measures of underlying inflation continue to remain subdued. Therefore, a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration.“ Furthermore, Draghi said that the Council did not discussed monetary policy normalization measures at the meeting. Instead, the ECB left the option of expanding the volume of monthly bond purchases on the table. In line with the ECB’s dovish rhetoric, market’s speculations about an early rate hike calmed down.

In his introductory speech at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra that was held last week, Draghi went a step further in his optimistic rhetoric. More precisely, it was the first time in ages that the ECB expressed an optimism regarding future inflationary movements. Draghi said: “The threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play.“ Such bullish assessment on the euro zone outlook again increased market’s speculations that the ECB might opt for monetary stimulus withdrawal sooner than expected. In the wake of Draghi’s remarks, the euro appreciated strongly versus the dollar with the pair currently trading at its highest levels in the past year. Furthermore, ten-year and five-year Bund touched this year high as rate hike expectations rose noticeably.

A day after Draghi’s speech, Financial Times reported that senior officials at the ECB said investors had misunderstood an upbeat speech by Mario Draghi as heralding the end of its asset purchase program. Indeed, I believe that market has over-reacted. After all, everybody was talking about Draghi’s statement that the treat of deflation was gone but forgot to mention that at the same time Draghi said: “With reflationary dynamics slowly taking hold, we now need to ensure that overall financing conditions continue to support that reflationary process, until they are more durable and self-sustaining.“

Meanwhile, the eurozone’s flash inflation report that was released last Friday showed slightly stronger inflationary pressures than the market had expected earlier with the headline rate increasing by 1.3% yoy. More importantly, the ‘core’ inflation rate growth accelerated by 0.2pp to 1.1% yoy. That said, while inflationary pressures have indeed increased they are still far away from the ECB’s medium term target of 2% and they are neither durable neither self-sustaining at the present.

So the question is, how to interpret Draghi’s speech? Even before the speech, the market was speculating about possible tapering announcement as early in September. The latter indeed makes sense for at least three reasons. First of all, if not tapered, further bond purchases at the current pace would breach the ceiling set at the start of the program. The ceiling doesn’t allow the ECB to buy more than 1/3 of the bonds of a single issuer. Secondly, the market certainly wouldn’t be pleased if the ECB would state that they are tapering bond purchases solely due to the regulatory restrictions. Last but not least, euro zone’s economic activity picked up recently and sentiment indicators suggest similar performance going forth.

However, inflationary pressures are still weak and the ECB even had to lower their inflation projections in June. In the aftermath of Draghi’s speech, the euro faced strong appreciation and a stronger euro will weight on inflation. Draghi said in his conclusion remarks the following:”However, a considerable degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation dynamics to become durable and self-sustaining. So for us to be assured about the return of inflation to our objective, we need persistence in our monetary policy.“

Furthermore, Draghi said that their June’s meeting forward guidance is staying intact which means that the ECB expects that interest rates will stay around currently low levels long after the bond purchases program ends. Therefore, an early rate hike does not fit into the current ECB’s market guidance. All that being said, the euro already looks pretty expensive and I would use the current EUR/USD levels as a good opportunity for buying dollars.

