Vivint Solar: Time To Sell

Today, we believe that buying at current levels is risky and it would be better to wait for another entry point.

A few months ago we rated Vivint Solar (VSLR) as a "strong buy". However, after a 50% surge in VSLR price (from first publishing date to Vivint's price 2 weeks ago), we rated the stock as a "hold". Today, after 80% surge in price since our first publication, and a 35% increase since our "hold" recommendation, we are recommending Vivint as a "sell".

We hated the idea of selling our entire stake in a company that we highly understood its operations and financial position. However, we believe it's time to take the chips off the table and wait for a better entry point.

Vivint's market cap is now at $660 million. However, its book value is $574 million as of Q1-2017. By trading at a 15% premium to its book value, the market is betting that Vivint will generate a relatively significant amount of profits, an unsure bet in this industry. In the last quarter, Vivint made $13 million in profits after passing all its losses to tax-equity investors. At an annualized rate, that's $52 million in profits. This means that Vivint is being priced at 12.7x its 2017 estimated earnings. While that is low when compared to the whole market which is being valued at 25x earnings, Vivint's PE is high when compared to its competitor Sunrun (RUN) which has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

Also, Vivint is now trading at par to its net-retained value after deducting debt, deferred revenues, and adding back cash and excess current value (Vivint's current assets are higher than its current liabilities). While that is not a bad thing, it's risky to hold the stock at these levels. One of the things we loved about Vivint previously is its severe undervaluation to its net-retained valued. By trading at par to its net-retained value, Vivint's stock price would be dependent on the growth rate of its retained value and the sentiment surrounding the stock. While the retained value growth rate is impressive at 50% CAGR, the sentiment regarding this stock and other residential solar stocks is not (until recently regarding Vivint following Goldman's upgrade). If the sentiment regarding Vivint continues, investors should expect to appreciate by another 30%-50%, reaching ~$7.2-$8 per share.

Conclusion

Vivint still has significant value as its stock price is still undervalued when compared to the company's fundamentals. If the market is to value this stock fairly, the stock price would be worth something around $8/share. But, five boring months of holding this stock taught us that this stock doesn't trade on fundamentals. It trades on sentiment. As long as the positive sentiment continues, Vivint Solar's stock could reach higher levels. However, this becomes a risky bet as the excitement following Goldman's upgrade could fade. We prefer selling Vivint at this point and waiting for a safer entry point.

We rate Vivint Solar as a short-term "sell".

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.