Second-Quarter 2017 Performance Commentary

Growth stocks continued their strong first-quarter run during the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date net of fees results to 16.6% for the Broadleaf Growth Equity Portfolio. This year is a perfect example of mean reversion, as last year's strong relative outperformance for value stocks has given way to the same in 2017 for growth companies.

Our annualized returns are ahead of the market's results on a one, three, ten and since inception basis, and according to Morningstar would place us in the top quartile of large-cap growth funds over similar time periods. Our five-year results continued to lag those of the S&P 500 slightly over the same time period.

Q2 2017 Commentary