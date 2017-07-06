AXIS Capital Holdings' (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on AXIS Capital to Acquire Novae Conference Call (Transcript)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital to Acquire Novae Conference Call

July 06, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Linda Ventresca - IR

Albert Benchimol - CEO

Joe Henry - CFO

Peter Wilson - CEO of AXIS Insurance

Matthew Fosh - CEO of Novae

Analysts

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Meyer Shields - KBW

Jay Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

I would now like to turn conference over to Linda Ventresca. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Linda Ventresca

Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m happy to welcome you to our conference call to discuss the announcement of our acquisition of Novae Group. The offer announcement, press release and investor presentation for this transaction were issued yesterday evening after the market close. If you would like copies of any of these please visit the Investor Information section of our website www.axiscapital.com.

We have set aside an hour for today’s call, which is also available as an audio webcast through the Investor Information section of our website. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing 1888-317-6003 in the United States, and through the international number 1-412-317-6061. The conference code for both replay dial-in numbers is 7582829. With me on today’s call are Albert Benchimol, our President and CEO, Peter Wilson, CEO of AXIS Insurance, Matthew Fosh, CEO of Novae and Joe Henry, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Albert, I will remind everyone that the statements made during this call, including the question-and-answer session, which are not historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected benefit to the offer for Novae, background to and reasons for the offer, information on the prospects of AXIS or Novae and future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the successful integration of Novae with the Company, higher than anticipated costs relating to the integration of Novae, investment required in Novae to realize expected benefits and facts relating to Novae that may impact the timing or amount of benefit realized from the offer that are unknown to the Company.

AXIS expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Novae’s expectations with regards thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based after the date of this presentation or to keep any other information contained in this presentation up-to-date.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this presentation. In addition, we urge to review the other disclaimer set forth in the presentation here, materials including the responsibility under the United Kingdom rule of the takeover panel.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Albert.

Albert Benchimol

Thank you, Linda, and good morning to everyone. This is Albert Benchimol from AXIS Capital. Thank you all for joining this call. We’re very excited about the news issued last night about AXIS' proposal to Acquire Novae. This represents a new milestone and the continued evolution of AXIS as a 21st Century specialty insurer and reinsurer. As you’ll hear in more details during the call today, this is both strategically and financially compelling.

Let me share some of the highlights and I’m doing so on Slide 2. This acquisition strongly aligned with our strategic vision for AXIS Insurance with low execution risk. It increases our scale and leadership in international specialty insurance. It brings to the table a highly complementary portfolio of business, which enables enhanced growth for the combined entity. It significantly strengthens our distribution platform and not only does this deliver all of the aforementioned strategic benefits, but it is also financially compelling for AXIS shareholders, we’ll spent more time on this points throughout the call.

On Slide 3, we show key terms, structure, financing and timing for the proposed acquisition of Novae. The proposed transaction is a 100% acquisition of Novae Group PLC at a price of 700 pence per share in cash, for a total equity value of $604 million. This represents 1.5 times Novae's tangible book value as of December 31, 2016 and 29% premium to the 30-day average closing price as of yesterday. The transaction is of course subject to all customary and regulatory approvals, as well as approval by Novae shareholders with expected completion in the fourth quarter of last year.

Matthew Fosh, who is here on the call with us today, will be appointed Executive Chair, Europe and Rob Forster, who is Novae's Chief Underwriting Officer will be appoint to the Senior Underwriting Management Role on the leadership team for AXIS Insurance's International Division here in London. We’re excited to welcome the Novae's team to AXIS, and believe that their expertise in London international specialty markets will be valuable in insuring the smooth integration and driving the success of the AXIS Novae combination.

Turning to Slide 4, many of you have followed our story. As you can see from this slide much has been accomplish since our inception in 2001 and indeed in recent years. We've delivered compound annual growth and diluted book value per share adjusted for dividends of over 12% since 2002. We’ve achieve this excellent value creations to the execution of a clear strategy routed in being a leader in specialty insurance and reinsurance businesses. Critical to this execution is portfolio optimization.

For those of you who know us we've been delivering very diligently on our plan to deliver less volatile, more consistent performance, across our portfolio with superior return. As we move through this presentation you'll see a number of parallels to the Novae story and that's one of key reasons that we believe that this combination will be successful. Before I introduce Matthew Fosh, CEO of Novae, I do want to say that we've been following Novae for many years and we've been very impressed with the work that you and your team Matthew have done to focus Novae to make it more profitable and to really position it as a very strong leader in the Lloyds market.

I think this is a perfect combination of our businesses to create a London market leader and I welcome you and your team to Axis. Matthew.

Matthew Fosh

Well thank you Albert and good day Ladies and Gentlemen. Just a bit on the two slides I have in here in front of you to give you a sense of Novae that perhaps you don't know that well. We are Lloyds business -- a pure Lloyds business and we're one of the top players in Lloyds if you see that top right $1.2 billion of gross premium written in '16, you'll note here the diversity across the three divisions there below and I'll come to second in the changes that we've undertaken there to make the business fit for the world that it is now rather than it was, come to that in a second.

Novae has an established reputation as a leader in the London market place, we're a top ten syndicate at Lloyds and an operating history of over 30 years we were founded in the mid-80's; and the return on equity averaging 13.2% over the last five years after adjusting for the recent Ogden rate changes which impacted the '16 results, it doesn’t map [ph] 13.2% over last five. In terms of investment portfolio we have a high-quality liquid investment portfolio and we have 350 employees primarily in London. So that's the background of the whole business, if you turn to that next slide it gives you a sense of the detail behind that.

Recently, we announced plans to refocus our portfolio on a select group of core classes. Now that is a plan that -- we completed that plan in May and it's been underway for a while, basically what it means, is saying, you need in today's market to focus on those classes where you have a demonstrable and sustainable competitive advantage. As the markets got tougher so you need to focus on where you could add value and bring relevance to the broke and so on, that you see going on here in the bottom right hand corner, you see that dark area where we show the growth over time over four-five years of those invest classes where we have a proven track record and that's what we talk about the invest and maintain classes.

Now we demonstrated our commitment to a portfolio that delivers consistent sustainable and attractive return by doing the difficult thing of exiting over a £130 million of gross written premium over that same period while growing our invest and maintain classes by over 550 over those four-five years you see there.

And that's what you need to do, as the markets got tougher you have to be ever clearer about where you have a competitive advantage. And we believe the portfolio as it stands today fits perfectly with AXIS, the AXIS strategic vision and if we put the two together, the combine uniquely positioned now to maximize the potential of Novae and we can leverage the tremendous assets that AXIS has, the reach, the bandwidth, the management bench strength and all that which allows us to exploit the advantages of having created a portfolio that we have now.

So we're very excited. Peter, you're next I think.

Peter Wilson

Thank you, Matthew. I think you can -- you'll be able to tell from the comments that Matthew has made and then the comments that I will make from the AXIS perspective why we view this as such a compelling combination.

I’d like to turn your attention to Slide 7 if you will. I'll spend some time discussing just how strongly this acquisition aligns with the AXIS Insurance strategy. We value expertise and insight in specialty risks. Together AXIS and Novae create a Top 10 Lloyd’s franchise with an established reputation as a leader in the London market.

Novae’s underwriting teams bring deep expertise and attractive classes which AXIS has been looking to grow, such a specialty property facility, marine liabilities and cyber. The addition of these talented underwriters gives us a chance to take more lead position and also brings longstanding relationships with over 650 cover holders providing increased access to attractive more consistent small account business.

Portfolio optimization is also critical our strategy, Novae’s business is largely complementary to AXIS existing portfolio bringing the benefit of diversification without significant attrition. And such as Novae’s portfolio that is added to our business, Novae also bring an appreciation of innovation having brought a number of new products to market including the first computer [indiscernible]. The access to rich underwriting data can also be leveraged to optimize those portfolios and improve underwriting, pricing and claim’s insights. Novae has an underwriting culture that is focused, discipline and highly compatible with the AXIS vision.

Strategic relationships with our business partners are important to us. In addition to increasing the AXIS profile at Lloyd, this transaction will also increase scale and relevance with our strategic broker partners and third-party capital providers. Its market leading binder business provides the potential to extend and other lines, as well as unique franchise and attractive local UK specialty business.

Finally, we can't thrive as a business without an efficient operating platform. Through this combination opportunities arise to increased operating efficiency and drive meaningful cost synergy and top-line growth, we'll be able to leverage recent investments already made in our London in Lloyd's operation. Novae's market leading binder operation, when combined with AXIS has greater scale to support our efficiency investment and expansion into other lines or risks. And AXIS' company platform creates flexibility for Novae's clients and distribution partners with the potential to reduce acquisition costs.

I'll ask you now to turn to Slide 8. Slide 8 with the acquisition of Novae, AXIS will increase its scale and market relevance in the international specialty insurance space. The pro forma company will be a $2 billion player in the London Specialty Market, a Top 10 reinsurers, insurer at Lloyd's and a leading underwriter of attractive binder business at Lloyd's. Furthermore, we meaningfully enhance our position in the emerging cyber insurance space strengthening our leading global professional lines franchise. All in addition to AXIS’s position as a top 10 U.S. excess in surplus lines player.

Turn it over to Slide 9. We set out a summary at a pro forma business mix on Slide 9, you can see that Novae increases the contribution of Specialty Insurance. Lloyd's and International Specialty Insurance business to AXIS, which is consistent with the strategic vision we set out for AXIS. The pro forma business writes over 6 billion of gross premium of which 61% is insurance business, 24% is from Lloyd's and 51% is written outside the U.S. and Bermuda.

Turning to Slide 10. The table on Slide 10 demonstrates the complementarily of our two portfolios. Novae's premier marine and cyber franchise is providing AXIS with deeper and broader underwriting expertise in this Invest classes and the combination with Novae brings us lead capabilities in these and many other specialty classes. Novae also brings the number of new classes to our portfolio including UK and European property business focused on SME and specialty home owners, which is additive to our existing property book.

As we go deeper into the profile of our respective portfolios, it was remarkable just how complementary we found these portfolios to be. Not all of this can be captured in this table, were Novae is strong as presence, leadership and scale we tend not to be in the business line and our sub scale or want to grow, where Novae rights a large portion of a class to business under binders we are no more oriented towards open market business. Therefore, levels of pure overlap were surprisingly low. We’re comfortable with the benefits combining our two portfolios more than offset and the impact of any overlap.

Turning to Slide 11, it shows the combination with AXIS while enhance Novae's top line growth in multiple ways, these include access to more distribution channels for certain lines including UK and European property facilities and associated UK liability business. Access to broader Lucas [ph] platform, I guess we can say the AXIS platform. The ability to write larger lines and retain more business, increased relevance with strategic broker and increased reinsurance purchasing power and optimization.

We also believe there are select opportunities to advance AXIS reinsurance plans for Lloyd's. Finally, the combination may allow AXIS and Novae to expand our third-party capital initiatives which allow us to do more for our client and deliver attractive fee income.

And finally, on Slide 12, it shows the combined company will also benefit from the significantly enhance distribution platform featuring increased relevance and scale with Lloyd's brokers. Further, we’ll have greater access to more stable attractive binding authority business through Novae's market leading binder distribution network of over 650 cover holders. With more than 50% of Novae business produced to cover holders pro forma AXIS specialty our specialist distribution will grow from 14% to 27% of premium written. Additionally, Novae's binder relationships will allow us access of attractive SME and personal line businesses, diversifying our distribution network while strengthening relationships with key Lloyd's brokers.

And with that, I’ll turn is back to Albert who will discuss the financial merits of the transaction for AXIS and our shareholders.

Albert Benchimol

Thank you, Peter. Our convictional with respect to the strategic merits this transaction is matched by our believe in the significant value creation opportunity for AXIS shareholders many of whom are on this call. We believe methodically, that this is the financially compelling transaction.

As you heard from Peter, there is a long list of well identified revenue synergies which we believe the specialty offset any overlap between the businesses. We’ve also identified $50 million of run rate pre-tax cost savings which include very little from front office functions such as underwriting and claims. And we are confident that these cost savings will be fully realized by year or two.

It is our expectation that the transaction will be accretive to operating EPS and operating ROE in year one with high single-digit EPS accretion expected by year two. It is also expected to be roughly neutral to book value per share at close and very minimal impact to tangible book value per share, with growth in book value per share and tangible book value per share accelerating post transaction driven by the increased earnings powers of the combine company.

Further, we believe that given the size of this transaction, the scope of integration limited to one office and the complementary nature of the Novae business to our existing book, the enthusiasm and goodwill of our employees, execution risk is very limited.

In summary we believe that this combination represents a rare opportunity to accelerate our strategic vision, hitting on multiple objectives while delivering a very attractive value proposition to our shareholders with limited execution risk.

And with that I'd like to open the line for questions, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, thank you, [Operator Instructions] and the first question comes from Kai Pan with Morgan Stanley.

Kai Pan

First question, can you give us probably more background about these transactions and how do you think of Lloyd's marketing now because the recent pricing pressure as well at high expense over there and why Lloyds is attractive and also did you talk with other independent Lloyd's syndicates and why Novae is best fit for you?

Albert Benchimol

Thank you, Kai. I think there's no question that we are all experiencing challenging market conditions in all markets in all countries and Lloyd's is no different. However, we remain convinced that Lloyd's is the pre-eminent international market for specialty risk. And the concentration of talent here in London and the number of companies and markets and brokers is such that we really do not see that changing in a material way in the near term.

The other thing is that participating in the London market and participating at Lloyd's over the last three years we've also been impressed by the increasing conviction by Lloyd's and by the various markets within Lloyd's to change the Lloyd's market, looking to become more efficient, change of target operation model, lower cost. So we actually believe that Lloyd's is doing the right things.

And so if you like AXIS want to be in global specialty lines, Lloyd's is one of the markets that we have to participate in. As you know we feel very-very proud that we're diversified, we are in a number of insurance and reinsurance markets, we do US, ENS, we do professional lines, we do ANH, we're in a lot of different markets. What matters to us is that we cannot be everything to everyone, but in a market where we choose to be it's imperative that we have the relevance, scale, expertise to be a differentiated provider and compete in a very positive way. And that's what we want to do with Lloyds.

As for Novae, I really do believe it's a perfect fit. As you've seen in terms of the books of business and as both Matthew and Peter have discussed they're in many lines of business that we're not in, that we would like to be in. They complement many of our lines of business, they are a pure specialty lines player, we will have to work our way through different line of business. Matthew and his team have already done a lot of the hard work of focusing that book of business as in one of the slides there was reference to, excuse me, maintain and invest lines.

The way we see it, given the good actions that Matthew and the team have done is that the maintain and invest lines that have delivered an average combined ratio of 80 over the last five years will essentially comprise a 100% of the book that we are going to be taking over a year one '18. So we have the high level of confidence that this is a perfect fit with our book of business. There is complementarity, the talent within Novae is outstanding, we're really thrilled to be bringing them into our company and the combined we will create a very successful $2 billion plus specialty company in the London market.

Matthew Fosh

Can I just add -- this is Matthew Fosh here, the CEO at Novae. We are something of a rare piece. We are only pure Lloyd's single platform business there is of any scale. We’re the only quoted pure Lloyd’s player and so whilst I’m sure Albert, did all that you can [indiscernible] to check whether we were the company he wanted to get to speak to. We do offer something that others don’t in terms of that scale, in terms of that pure especially play and as Albert said, we have taken the surgery [ph] necessary in the last two, three years to get very, very pure on that specialty approach and that’s one thing, one fashioning reason I suspect why Albert lighted on us.

Kai Pan

Thank you very much for the comment. So my second question on the financial accretion. If you look at Novae's earnings for past three years, you’ve taken Ogden [ph] raise for 2016 running about US$70 million to US$80 million pre-tax earnings. That itself is more than 10% of expected earnings for AXIS going forward. So I'm just wondering even before the $50 million cost savings -- so I just wondering, what’s the basis for the high-single-digits accretion by year two and if something I missing amortization or other things?

Albert Benchimol

I think we’re taking a reasonably prudent view of the market as we’re seeing it. I think that the market today is not as attractive is was three years ago, two years ago and so as the business -- as you know, we earned the business on a lag basis, and our view is that, we don’t want to create expectations that are unreasonable. We’ve always been prudent in our outlook. But I -- but Kai, to your point, I think it speaks to the high level of confidence that we have that moving forward this union is going to be very attractive for our shareholders.

Kai Pan

Thank you. Lastly, if I may very quick is that, the stock Novae is the trading about your 700 [ph] offer. So indicating some possibility of additional based. So I just wonder, what the breakup fee as additional safeguards from the transaction?

Albert Benchimol

There are no -- in the UK, the rules for takeovers are very clear, there are no protections and no breakup fee in transactions. So we believe that the offer that we have put on the table is a very compelling valuation for Novae shareholders. I think it represents a healthy premium to Novae's market price. As I mentioned 29% over the average price for 30 days, it reflects the benefit that we see coming and frankly some of the benefits that could only happen in a union with AXIS. So prices move up and down for any number of reasons, but we believe that what we have here is a compelling offer to Novae shareholders.

Operator

And the next question comes from Elyse Greenspan with Wells Fargo.

Elyse Greenspan

A few questions. First, Albert. If you can just walk us through, have you become comfortable with Novae's reserve positioning, in terms of your diligent for this transaction? And I know, there has been some press reports surrounding maybe some legacy reserve transactions on Novae's part. If you guys can just update that, kind of where we stand on that and how that kind of came into your thought process surrounding this acquisition?

Albert Benchimol

So Elyse, thank you for the question. I feel very comfortable with the extent of our due diligence on Novae. And again, going back to the point. It's a very focused business, it’s a business that we participate in every day. So we have a lot of similarity with the lines of business, we reserve our own lines, and similar line. I will say that we were very impressed with the processes, the professionalism, the approach, we’ve done our work. We feel very comfortable as to the quality of the balance sheet.

As I've said in one of the interview, we wouldn’t have done the deal if we weren’t satisfied with the quality of the people, the quality of the book and the quality of the balance sheet, and we are satisfied with all three. As to the press reports that you refer to, my understanding is that these are unsubstantiated rumors and of course we don’t comment on that.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. Thank you. And my second question, can you just comment -- I know you guys said you would finance this deal with cash on hand and maybe some debt. How do you think about your buyback just given that we’re now in the middle of hurricane season, is entering into this transaction now change your thought process around buying back on shares?

Albert Benchimol

Thank you for asking that Elyse and in fact it does. As you know, we’ll be taking on a billion dollars' worth of new premium and so it would make sense for us to have a little bit more capital to support that premium. So, as of now it is our view that we will suspend our share repurchases for the next two quarters, and then resume repurchases in early 2018. And we believe that that is the appropriate way to move forward. I will say this, because I expect there’ll be a question about share buybacks. We have been in a I believe a very responsible steward of capital. And we have given back to our shareholders a significant amount of capital in the form of dividend and share repurchases.

Where we are today is, we have done significant analysis of the benefits to our company and to our shareholders, of continuing to buybacks and not do this acquisition, or do this acquisition and hold back on the buybacks for the next couple of quarters. And I can tell you that we are absolutely convinced without a doubt that the economic benefits to our company of making this acquisition far outweighs anything that we could do in the near term in terms of continuing buybacks. This is right strategic and financial decision for this company.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. And then in terms of Novae, can we -- what about its CAD exposure? I see about half -- just under half of business is property. If you can just let us know where their biggest CAD exposure is and I assume there is some exposure in the U.S., if you’re going to just walk us through that, especially now that we’re in the middle of the hurricane season?

Albert Benchimol

That makes good sense and as you know our net appetite for incremental CAD risk is reasonably limited. So, what I would say to you is that a good part of their property book is already shared with third party capital, number one, excuse me, and although we don’t necessarily have great appetite for incremental CAD exposure. We believe that this is business that is going to be very attractive to our third-party capital partners. And so, we’re looking to see -- we view this as an opportunity to continue to be helpful to the market and also provide attractive premium to our third-party capital partners and generate essentially risk-free fee income for AXIS. So for us, this is a win-win-win. Of course as wind season continues, we will be doing the normal risk management that you would expect us to do.

Elyse Greenspan

And so where does their PML, I guess, where are they writing to today, do they disclose it kind of like you guys do?

Albert Benchimol

I don’t think they do, and given that the company continues to be a publicly listed company, we don’t think it’s appropriate for us to create new disclosure for them.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Meyer Shields from KBW.

Meyer Shields

I don’t know if this is for Albert or for Matthew, but we'll see at Slide 6 in terms of the breakdown of Novae's gross written premiums between invest to grow and other classes, and between that and the various lines that were put into run off, how much of the 1.2 billion of '16 gross premiums is AXIS interested in renewing over the course of 2017-2018?

Albert Benchimol

So let me split this question in two if I may. I think that the proper question for Matthew is you know given all the actions what is the -- I don't know if they've already projected the premium level for 2017, or not but I think from our perspective we can talk about how we feel about the book.

Matthew Fosh

So we -- our gross written premium will be around 940 million for 2017 or the net earned will fall slightly. Your question about how much of the business have you discontinued, is that really what you're after, Meyer? Could you repeat, I'm talking pounds now okay. Pounds, right.

Meyer Shields

Yes, that is the question.

Matthew Fosh

Okay so if you look at the '16 number we have probably -- since the end of '16 we probably discontinued about £80 million or £90 million of all business that we no longer thought was sustainably profitable. Okay, we have replaced that in '17 with equivalent amounts of growth, so it's going to relatively stable for '17 over '16. Does that answer your question?

Meyer Shields

It does, yes.

Matthew Fosh

But it's the business mix that's changing, it's this absolute determination to know, this market is tough as we acknowledged and when a market gets tough you got to be crystal clear about where you think you have a competitive advantage right, that's what Albert does the whole time, he's a specialty half as he believes specialty is a way you can differentiate. Now we entirely agree and its part of our -- that's our route.

So when the market changes you constantly got to be adjusting your portfolio because classes that were profitable three years ago are no longer profitable, right. And so you have to discontinue, you have to deemphasize -- a classic management, just like a fund manager, one's managing assets, we're managing liabilities, okay.

And so that's what you have to do, but you have to be really-really disciplined in markets as they are now.

Meyer Shields

Thank you.

Albert Benchimol

And from our perspective, as I mentioned earlier we feel very good that in 2018 which will be the first year of operation we believe that a 100% of that business will be in those maintain and invest classes. So we're starting with the book of business that we think is very attractive and then after that of course we just do the normal reaction to opportunities in the market.

Meyer Shields

No that makes perfect sense, that's very helpful. Can you give us some guidance in terms of what you're modeling for sort of typical acquisition related premium spillage?

Albert Benchimol

You know one of the things that came across here was the complementarity of the books of business and as we've looked at it we felt that there were so many opportunities actually for positive leverage in terms of taking Novae's product, placing some of them on company paper versus Lloyd's, working through our distribution, really leveraging the capabilities that we have, buying less reinsurance. All of those, anyway we cut this we felt that the positive synergies far offset any potential negative.

Matthew Fosh

And Meyer, wondering if I could jump in, it's Matthew, one of the aspects to board was dealing with -- was the fact that we have -- by being this specialist half we are enjoying more opportunities than we have capital. And so now it's a question of how do you cope with the opportunities we’re being faced because when you are very clear about quite where you add value and what you can bring to the brokers in terms of -- you get opportunities and they bring you more, and this is only we believe, Albert and I believe that by putting these two businesses together, that’s only going to enhance these opportunities and coping with the request and opportunities we have is going to be one of the challenges in putting these two businesses together.

Meyer Shields

And one last question if I can. Novae's tax rate has been higher than AXIS. Should we assume that 10% or 11% tax rate persists on that portion of the business? Or can it be filtered through lower tax jurisdiction underwriters?

Albert Benchimol

I think as you look forward, I don’t think that’s going to have a significant impact on the pro forma tax rate for the emerge company. There is a fair amount of normal volatility related to the location of the earnings and the way they come back and forth. So long-term, I don’t see a big change in our tax rate.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And last question comes from Jay Cohen with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jay Cohen

Just a couple of other questions. It looks like in the spring Novae essentially shared some of its catastrophe business and I’m wondering how much and does that free up any capital for the company?

Matthew Fosh

Jay, it’s been shared some of its catastrophe business. [Multiple Speakers] shared, okay. Yes. I mean, we’re talking about is that, it comes back to this point Jay, about do we -- where are the areas we have a demonstrable leadership/competitive advantage, and in property tax, we are not a property tax player of any scale. We cannot honestly claim to be a leader in London or anywhere else in property tax. Then what we do? We shared it and shared, we worked with the [indiscernible] that is a leader in property tax in this country. And we said, okay, you take our perfectly nice, but not especially good book, but they did want, you can do more with it, we look share that with you and we’ll close a share back some of your book, where you are clearly leaders.

And it comes at this point is unless we aren’t leaders, unless we are really special at something we don’t want to do it. And so with this journey we’ve been on to complete that portfolio change. So when you say shared, we actually just exchanged a particular type to business where we thought it was okay but we weren’t leaders working with another partner, we then quota shared back their book, which was demonstrably top performer. So that’s what you’re referring to, okay Jay. [Multiple Speakers].

Jay Cohen

So net-net your CAD premiums probably didn’t change much, just something in a different form?

Matthew Fosh

That’s exactly the point Jay, yes.

Jay Cohen

And then the other question, the $50 million of expected savings. Albert, I’m missing sort of a net number. In other words, you may have to make some investments in the business, but 50 million is what you expected helps the bottom-line eventually?

Albert Benchimol

That’s right. Look, as you know, we continue to be investing in the business, we spoken to you about some of our initiatives around the future insurance platforms, the systems that we have. We’re clearly continuing to grow our investments in data and analytics. We will continue to do that. But for the 50 million that we’ve identified is a chunk of savings that we can deliver within first two years.

Operator

And as there are no more questions at the present time, we’d like to return the call to management for any closing comments.

Albert Benchimol

Well, thank you very much and thank you for your interest in this transaction. As you can tell from everybody on this call, we’re highly enthusiastic. I think this is really a unique opportunity to put together to specialty underwriting shots that have similar conviction around underwriting discipline around entrepreneurialism and around excelling in the markets in which we chose to compete. It’s a unique opportunity and we are very pleased to be able to move forward with the acquisition of Novae. So, again Matthew.

Matthew Fosh

I would second that Albert. Thank you very much, it’s been a pleasure so for.

Albert Benchimol

And we look forward to reporting to you on our ongoing progress. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

