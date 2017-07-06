3D Systems: What Now?

Getting up to Date

I published article about 3D Systems (DDD) back on the 8th of May (it was actually written on the 5th, and had it been published that day as well I would have looked quite a bit smarter, but that is neither here nor there) arguing that a breakout was imminent. Sure enough, the stock did break out and proceeded to make a ~40% run on pretty significant volume. Over the next month or so it formed a double top, following which, it predictably sold off. And here we are: the stock is down ~20% from it's May highs and sitting at quite a significant level. In fact, I would call out yesterday as important trading day for DDD, as the candle it formed had a long lower shadow that bounced right off what should be a support level. It's that level between $17.50 or so and $18.50 or so, which had previously acted as resistance on a number of occasions as the stock was moving through the consolidation period I spoke of in my last article on DDD. And that is why this is an interesting and more importantly, timely, moment to look again at the stock, because there are some educated predictions we can make by looking at what the chart is telling us.

Obligatory Nod to Fundamental Analysis

If you've read any of my other articles (if you've read any and you like them then you've most likely read all of them, since I only have a few) you have probably already deduced that I'm not a fundamental analyst, nor I'm I an aspiring one. I'm a technical analyst, and trained as such, but I'm not so delusional (at least not yet, I'm working on it) to believe that one can completely disregard the fundamental underpinnings of a company and focus only on the chart. Some stocks are trending to zero, and they are doing so not because of any technical factors, but because the company's business is dying, for whatever reason. Moreover, I see the appeal of story, and I understand that the editorial staff here at S.A. would like any article about a stock, even one primarily rooted in a technical analysis of the stock's chart, to in some way be grounded in an understandable fundamental story to give perspective. In this particular case, however, I don't think there is much I can say, if any, that hasn't already been said or isn't already fairly common knowledge. Moreover, because no real developments in regards to the fundamental story have occurred since my last article, I think it's fair to say that the driving forces behind what we've seen in the chart have been largely technical in nature, not fundamental. That said, I will reiterate my sentiment that DDD is one of the strongest if not the strongest players in the 3d printing industry: a nascent market with massive growth potential. I mean this is an industry that has not even taken off the ground yet. You wouldn't necessarily know it, after a cursory glance at DDD's chart over the past 5 years, but company and the technology they are pushing is still very much in it's infancy. And although I hate to use an appeal to "the knowledgable crowd" as an argument, one does not have to look long or hard to find that almost every analyst group or company in a position to know, sees 3d printing as a massive part of the future manufacturing process. The applications are vast in scope. Finally, DDD still has plenty of cash and improving revenue and they continue to make progress in developing products for the health care industry, an obviously huge opportunity for them, as it's not hard for any of us to imagine the wide range of applications 3d printing could have in dental care, medical devices, etc.

The Charts

Okay, so here's the one year chart.

Now I know there's a lot going on here, so bear with me. To start with, you can see the later stages of the consolidation period I was calling out in my last article about DDD. There was a general tightening of the stock's action which formed pennant; a classic sign of a stock heading towards an inflection point and a significant move, up or down. Moreover, there were good signs that the move would be to the upside, including but not limited to the improving momentum, the stronger buying and weaker selling and the particularities in the candle formation. For the sake of brevity, I'll refrain from going into that here, as interested parties can simply go back and read my article from May 8th. I want to call out a couple of things here though.

First of all, you can see that not only did a double top form, but it did so in a decidedly negative way: the second top was lower and occurred on weak volume. Second, and I think quite significant, you can see the two candles with long lower shadows that I circled in blue on the chart. The first was a big volume event that, on it's own, looked fairly positive, as the stock appeared to be hammering out a base of support and recovered a bit directly after. Following that, it quickly sold off, which led to the second hammer, which reached even lower into "no man's land" and did so on weaker volume. Thirdly, the strength of the selling and the quickness with which it occurred after the second top rolled over indicates a lot of profit taking and general apprehension/lack of confidence by the market at that level, i.e. above ~$18-$19. That's not surprising, as this has been a level of resistance throughout DDD's consolidation and it's rare to see a stock break out of a pattern successfully on the first go and make real headway, unless of course there is a real and pressing fundamental reason that drives it. As I mentioned earlier, nothing significant about the fundamental story has changed here, and although the longterm outlook can be seen as quite positive, it is a longterm out and it's not enough to drive this stock up to the clouds right now, especially when there's a good deal of share holders who've been waiting for an opportunity to unload their shares. And I think that's what we saw happen: there wasn't any real fundamental driver that could keep this stock up there, and there was too much selling pressure by those who saw it as a long-awaited selling opportunity.

That's not to say that the developments we've seen over the past several weeks are wholly negative. On the contrary, I think it would have been overly optimistic, given what the stock has done over the past year or so, to expect this breakout to be a lasting one. I see it as another part of an ongoing consolidation period, one I believe needs quite a bit more time to develop before we see the stock actually breakout and find solid ground on a significantly higher level. I'm confident that will happen, but of course the real question is when. And the best answer to that is: it depends. What's important right now is whether or not it can hold this support level. I am inclined to believe that it will, for a couple of reasons. Despite the failure to hold ground above $19, the momentum is still improving, and we're still seeing a very positive looking base develop. Furthermore, now that the stock is back at support and profits have been taken, I don't think the selling pressure will remain. I think that with the overall very positive base the stock is building and it resting at a "safe" and understandable level, we'll see buyers at this price. So if it does hold, then I would expect to see more consolidation and gradual movement higher into the low $20's. Then of course, those tops it formed are going to act as an important level, both technically and symbolically. But we're getting ahead of ourselves here. Also slightly interesting, the support level in question lines up with what would be a 38.2% fibonacci retracement from the highs in May. Now I usually don't call out this type of stuff, because in all honesty I have severe doubts about the overall validity of applying the fibonacci ratio to stock charts, however, if the other evidence is enough by itself to signal something, I don't have a problem with pointing out something extra, if for no other reason than the sake of intellectual curiosity.

The last thing I'd like to draw attention to is the three year chart. Below is a three year weekly chart, along with the full stochastic and the 125 day and 21 day rate of change.





You can very clearly see the overall consolidation I'm talking about here, along with the little breakout and move above the pennant. Regardless of the short-term negative technical factors we talked about above, everything about this chart looks positive to me, and leads me to believe that this chart is healthy and heading, at some point, for a real breakout. We're still seeing action narrow on the stochastic and the rate of change picture is still improving. I'm fairly confident that the stock can hold this support level, and I'm quite confident that if it can we will see more development in this pattern.

Recommendation

I'm going to be watching this level very closely, but I'd say if it holds, and we'll know soon, then I would give it a bit of time (a week or so) and see how the candles look, looking for good signs of strong buying pressure, and then I'd say it's a good buying opportunity.