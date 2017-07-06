Wells Fargo: A 'Sleep Well At Night' Banking Stock

2017 CCAR results



While most investors and analysts had been expecting a positive CCAR outcome for Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), Wells’ (WFC) results did come as a surprise, with both dividends and buybacks beating expectations. For starters, last September, WFC announced USD185mn in settlements with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney, regarding allegations that ‘some of its retail customers received products and services they did not request.’ As a result of the CPFB settlement, the Fed could have found qualitative issues with WFC's compliance systems. That would have resulted in a ‘conditional pass’ under the 2017 CCAR and higher legal expenses for Wells Fargo. It is also worth noting that WFC could have been more conservative with its capital deployment plans and particularly could have requested a lower buyback. However, the Fed has not objected the company’s capital plan, and more importantly, Wells Fargo has increased its capital returns. The bank boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.39 per share from $0.38 per share, while the amount of its share buybacks was increased to $11.5bn. As a result, the stock offers a 2.8% dividend plus a 4.1% buyback for a total shareholder yield of 6.9%. It is also important to note that Wells’ dividend yield is the highest among large-cap US banks.

A 'sleep well at night' stock

While the Fed expects a tightening labor market to trigger a rebound in US inflation, various market indicators tell a completely different story. The so-called core CPI, which is a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy components, has declined by 50bps since the beginning of the year. In addition, the narrowing spread between the yields on 10-year Treasuries and 2-year Treasuries suggests that the bond market is showing a sign of caution over economic growth and inflation trends in the US. As such, contrary to the Fed’s projections, the market is pricing in a lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

Thanks to its loan mix and funding structure, Wells' balance sheet remains the least sensitive to interest rates among large-cap US banks. As a result, the bank is better prepared a lower-for-longer interest rate environment. That makes the stock a defensive name in the US Financials space.

With that being said, interest rates/bonds yields are notoriously difficult to forecast. Importantly, there is still a high probability that the yield on 10-year Treasury note could reach 2.75%-3% by the end of the year. Should that happen, Wells is likely to underperform Bank of America and JPMorgan (JPM), which are more sensitive to the yields. However, this should not come as a surprise, given that Wells has a different business model. In addition, thanks to its strong deposit franchise, Wells Fargo has one of the lowest deposit betas. The ratio shows how much of the increase in interest rates banks expect they will pass on to depositors. A low deposit beta is a huge competitive advantage in a rising rate environment. As such, if the yield on 10-year Treasury note increases by the end of the year, Wells’ low deposit beta should protect its cost of funding .

WFC’s 5-year market beta, which is a good measure of a stock's volatility, is just 1.1x. For comparison, Bank of America has a 5-year beta of 1.49x. This suggests that BAC is much more volatile than WFC.

To sum up, Wells Fargo is well placed for both scenarios, and when compared to large-cap US banks, the company is less dependent on interest rates and other macroeconomic factors.

Cost-cutting measures to drive efficiency improvements

The bank’s efficiency ratio deteriorated by 150bps in Q1 and that was a huge disappointment for investors. However, it is key to note that the increase was driven by costs related to WFC's regulatory issues, particularly to its infamous sales practice scandal. Most importantly, Wells Fargo reiterated its long-term focus on cost efficiency.

The bank closed 84 branches in 2016 and it expects up to 200 closures in 2017. The pace of closures should remain at that level or slightly higher in 2018. There is more scope for further closures, given that Wells Fargo has more branches than any other US bank. As such, we believe investors should not overlook the fact that WFC is also an attractive restructuring story.

Valuation appeals here

Despite its recent run, the stock is still undervalued, trading below the sector’s regression line.

US Banks: P/TB vs RoTE

WFC is trading at 12x 2018E earnings. This compares to 14.5x the average of other high-RoE US banks: BB&T (NYSE: BBT), M&T (NYSE: MTB), PNC (NYSE: PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Bottom line

The 2017 CCAR results were a big victory for Wells Fargo, while its balance sheet structure and a low deposit beta make the stock a defensive name in the US Financials space. In addition, the company’s cost-cutting measures coupled with solid interest income growth should expand the stock's multiple, in our view. To be fair, if the US macroeconomic indicators continue to improve and the 10-year yield reaches 2.5-2.75%, WFC is likely to underperform JPMorgan and Bank of America. With that being said, Wells Fargo looks like a 'sleep well at night' banking stock. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo remain our top-picks in the large-cap US banking space.

