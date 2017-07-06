Dryships Latest Lawsuit: The Details

DRYS and it's CEO has had similar lawsuits brought against him from as far as 2009 in the Marshall Islands.

Shares of DRYS gapped up +30% today on the news only to lose most of the gains right at the open like.



DryShips Inc. (DRYS) reported yesterday that it believes that recently filed derivative lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order to suspend further issuances of common shares are without a merit (Press Release).

I have obtained from the Marshall Island's High Court, to protect the privacy of the Plaintiff I won't be sharing the full document.

On the lawsuit Plaintiff alleges that the Defendants intentionally and recklessly breached their fiduciary duties by approving and executing an ongoing dilutive issuance of new DryShips common shares, without regard to reasonable market conditions or price, and which was not the product of good faith business judgment, and that served to only enrich Defendant Economou, at the expense of the Plaintiff, DryShips, and its common shareholders.

Here are some excerpts from the lawsuit:

I agree with many of the points raised by the Plaintiff, however, DryShips being a corporation registered in the Marshall Islands enjoys the benefit of much less strict laws on what is considered legal and makes it way harder for anybody to pursue legal action. This is from DryShips most recent F-3/A filing:

We are a Marshall Islands company and our executive offices are located outside the United States in Athens, Greece. The Majority of our directors, officers and the experts named in the prospectus reside outside the United States. In addition, a substantial portion of our assets and the assets of our directors, officers and experts are located outside the United States. As a result, you may have difficulty serving legal process within the United States upon us or any of these persons. You may also have difficulty enforcing, both in and outside the United States, judgments you may obtain in U.S. courts against us or these persons in any action, including actions based upon the civil liability provisions of U.S. federal or state securities laws. Furthermore, there is substantial doubt that the courts in the countries in which we or our subsidiaries are incorporated or where our assets or the assets of our subsidiaries, directors or officers and such experts are located [I] would enforce judgments of U.S. courts obtained in actions against us or our subsidiaries, directors or officers and such experts based upon the civil liability provisions of applicable U.S. federal and state securities laws or II would enforce, in original actions, liabilities against us or our subsidiaries, directors or officers and such experts based on those laws.

The Plaintiff claims to be the owner of 45,000 shares since April 4th, 2017 when it closed at a split-adjusted price of 33.59, since then the share price has declined 96.64%.

He is requesting to the court:

...a temporary restraining order ("TRO") and a preliminary injunction ordering Mr. Economou and DryShips to cease issuance of additional common shares to co-conspirator Kalani Investments Limited or any other person or entity at any price less than $39.11/share (adjusted for any future splits), which is a 50% discount to the liquidation/book value per share of $78.23 as reported to the SEC on a Form-6 filing on June 22, 2017, until this case is resolved.

In my opinion, DryShip's liquidation/book value is meaningless as common shares have no power and Economou owns 29,166 super-voting preferred shares (100,000 votes/shares), which is 99.8% voting control.

As I have no law background and I'm unfamiliar with the Marshall Island's laws, I'm refraining from commenting on what could be the possible outcomes of this lawsuit, but note that this isn't Economou's first rodeo, a very similar lawsuit was filed against him in 2009 and dismissed on 2011 by the Supreme Court of the Marshall Islands.

We will just have to wait and see but nothing should change in the short term, long investors should think twice before falling into this trap and continue to stay away, any quick rise in the share price continues to be a short.

