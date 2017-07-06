Real Estate Sector Dog Heroes, RAIT, Drive Shack, And Uniti See Big Gains Per July Analysts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 19.4% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs still rule the Real Estate sector.

The Real Estate sector has 9 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all of them.

RAS led in analyst-estimated price growth and net gains to 62.84% calculated 6/30/17. ORC was top dog by virtue of a 17.04% estimated annual yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Healthy Net Gains For Ten Real Estate Dogs By July 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Real Estate dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018:

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $628.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Drive Shack (DS) was projected to net $481.59, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $348.34, based on dividends, plus one median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $281.22, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $266.00 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $244.53, based on a median target estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) was projected to net $227.76, based on a mean target price estimate from four analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SNR.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was projected to net $224.76, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from sixteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $213.93 based on dividends, plus target estimates from nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $114.81, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 July Real Estate Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dog Metrics Found 10 Top Dividend Real Estate Stocks By Yield

Top ten Real Estate Sector dogs selected 6/30/17 by top yield represented three of nine constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1] was the tops of six diversified REIT industry representatives.

The other five diversified REITs placed second, third, seventh, ninth, and tenth: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [2]; Drive Shack (DS)[3]; Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [7]; CYS Investments (CYS) [9]; Chimera Investment (CIM) [10].

Two of the top ten were residential REIT representatives that found themselves in fourth, and fifth places: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [4], and New Residential Investment (NRZ) [5].

Two retail REITs placed sixth, and eighth, CBL & Associates (CBL) [6], and Washington Prime Group (WPG) [8], ] to complete the top ten July Real Estate dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Real Estate Dogs Showed 2.87% To 48.4% Upsides To July, 2018; (22) Downsides From Lowest Ten Were -1.06% To -10.37%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Calculated (23) A 5.46% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 16.27% Average Net Gain From 30 Real Estate Upside Dogs Come July 2018

Real Estate top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 30, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.2% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Real Estate top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 19.4% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector Stocks To July 2018

Ten top Real Estate dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate dogs selected 6/30/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (25) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs Delivering 26.41% Vs. (26) 22.11% Net Gains by All Ten, Come July 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.4% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced Real Estate top yield dog, RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 62.84%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield dogs as of June 30 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); Drive Shack (DS); New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Washington Prime Group (WPG); CYS Investments (CYS), with prices ranging from $2.19 to $8.41.

Five higher-priced Real Estate dogs as of June 30 were: CBL & Associates (CBL); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM), whose prices ranged from $8.43 to $18.63.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

