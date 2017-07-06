Amazon Is Making Retail Great Again!

Amazon Will Make Retailers Smarter By Necessity

As one could argue, Elon Musk has pushed the conversation and automotive market towards electric vehicles with Tesla (TSLA), Jeff Bezos has put the entirety of retail (grocery, malls, manufacturers, distribution centers) on notice with Amazon (AMZN), and it’s set to be an amazing season of “Survivor”.

Amazon epitimozes the Irving Berlin song: “Anything You Can Do”. In case you are unfamiliar with the song, that still finds its way now and again into our cultural zeitgeist, here are a few lines:

Anything you can do,

I can do better

I can do anything

Better than you.

The impressive progression of Amazon, from online book seller → online retail store → manufacturer → web services → movie studio → music service → space exploration → grocery, brick & mortar retailer, and many in between, just shows how successful vertical strategies can be leveraged to literally take over entire sectors and markets. The conversation we will be having probably in the next few years, is Amazon too big for the market to maintain competitive? While we may all love the invisible hand of our beloved capital markets, Amazon’s hand is definitely real, and slapping everyone across the face. However, until that time, Amazon is creating a paradigm shift in retail, where followers of Darwin will rejoice, in that only the strong (and crafty) will survive. I know the Amazon + Whole Foods (WFM) conversation has been beaten to death, but I’m going to identify three areas Amazon will both directly and indirectly influence and spark rapid innovation and ideation -- as the inherent need to survive tends to create.

Is it Fresh Or Is it Amazon Fresh?

Anyone familiar with the grocery retail space can tell you it’s been a crazy month. With an industry not known for fast innovations and agile operational methodology: Kroger (KR) has been around for over 130 years, and coupons are still sorted, shipped and often sent across the border by donkey, calculated and then sent back to their clearinghouses (I couldn't make this up if I tried); Amazon buying Whole Foods, was analogous to President Trump’s historic victory, shocking the nation, the world, and probably President Trump himself. Every player in the grocery space, primarily the grocers themselves, know what’s at stake. They have to completely upend the way they do things in order to survive the Amazonian Horde. Kroger in particular has beefed up its organic and natural selections. Those who are based in Southern California, or visited a Ralph’s Fresh Fare before (a subsidiary of Kroger), will notice how they completely changed their layout, offerings, and prepared meal sections. They can deliver everything Whole Foods does, without foregoing your “Whole Paycheck”.

Understanding the customer and winning their loyalty will also become increasingly crucial. BJ’s Wholesale Club and Costco (COST) already have their consumers information, and their receipt data by the fact they are member- only retailers. They will need to leverage this information, like Amazon has done so effectively, to bring consumers back to their stores and wanting more. Krogers has already created an App to deliver coupons and daily deals to its consumers and this trend will only continue. It’s always been about the customer, and Amazon has owned that idea in spades, but it will become increasingly about the customer experience within the grocery store that may turn the tide, one way or the other...or even allow a new player to enter the fray that has mastered both customer experience and unique offerings the customer wants, whether they know it yet or not.

Mandating A Paradigm Shift in Retail

Retailers and their mall owners have been hit the hardest this past year, as same store sales have declined across the board. Kimco (KIM), Simon Property Group (SPG), Macys (M), Sears (SHLD), JC Penney (JCP), Michael Kors (KORS), even Tractor Supply (TSCO) to name a few, have all sustained massive declines as the fear of the boogey man (eCommerce) has scared us all. Everyone is asking the same question, “how can we ensure our malls will maintain and even grow foot traffic in the era of buy-online." The idea that bigger is better, may work for hamburgers, bank accounts, TV’s, surround sound, and the ozone layer; but does not necessarily work for retail. The Mall of America, is just an oversized mall, with more stores, and two Build-A-Bears, in case you missed the first. Malls are boring, and as kids we used to go primarily because there wasn't anything else to do. However, everyone has a computer in their pocket, and I’m fairly confident air-conditioning is a technology widespread across the land. So why would kids and adults alike go to the mall, when they could get stuff online and no longer need it as an outlet for hanging out?

Malls will have to become experiential locations or destinations, one and all will want to venture to, for a host of reasons. Whether they bring in new and trending bars/restaurants, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theatres, (is laser tag still a thing?), or other engaging and meaningful businesses will ultimately turn the tide, until we end up like those people in the movie Wall-E, and then no one is safe!

Anything You Can Buy, I Can Buy Cheaper

A lot of speculation around the purchase of Whole Foods, was not just to for Amazon to get into the grocery space and expand their Amazonfresh business, spoiler alert: Whole Foods is in the first year of a 5 year exclusive deal with Instacart as well as invested an undisclosed amount, and there is no signs of trying to dislodge that; but to master and spread the gospel of grocery logistics and distribution as they have done with their online retail business. This is why distribution and logistics stocks like Sysco (SYY) and (UNFI) dropped so much, and continue to tread downwards on the news. The theory would be, Amazon would use Whole Foods as a beta group, in its efforts to master internal logistics and distribution points on a national chain scale, dealing with hundreds of vendors. If they can master this, they can also try and lower prices from the vendors/distributors, squeezing their profit margins. They may be even so bold as to try and convince manufacturers to distribute directly to them at a reduced rate as they do with their online business. Anyone still in business would probably want to leverage Amazon's new logistics and distribution model, similar to what they did with AWS, and then voila, Amazon conquered grocery.

Seeing the Amazon From the Trees

Competition is good for America, the consumer, and the businesses it ensnares. There will be companies not be able to compete in this changing environment, and it will make the ones that can survive stronger. There will also be new players that may not even exist today, enter the retail and grocery space and wow consumers and manufacturers/vendors alike, and become the next Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. Similarly, as for the disruption in the mall space, change is good and I’d argue way overdue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.