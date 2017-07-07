The Long Case For LiLAC

Significantly undervalued relative to peers and poised to benefit from substantial growth of data, inferiority of other data transfer alternatives, and exceedingly low levels of broadband penetration.

Relevant Comps

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalyst

spinoff of tracking stock - This is supposed to occur by the end of 2017.

share repurchase - They just announced a $300 million share repurchase program in December of 2016

organic growth

margin expansion

acquisition

Recommendation: Long LiLAC Class A (LILA) equity

Current Stock Price: $21.82 (as of 04/19/17)

Target Stock Price: $44.89 (105.7% upside)

Timing: 1 to 2 years

Catalysts: spinoff of tracking stock, share repurchase, organic growth, margin expansion, and acquisition

Investment Thesis: A John Malone business that is significantly undervalued relative to peers, LiLAC possesses the dominant fixed broadband network in the vast majority of their markets, owning sizable moats due to the benefits of scale and high fixed costs/capital expenditures in the cable industry.

Due to the substantial growth of data, the inferiority of other data transfer alternatives, and the exceedingly low levels of broadband penetration in LiLAC’s markets (as opposed to markets in the developed world), it is well positioned for substantial growth going forward, not to mention the real possibility of being able to roll up the relatively unconsolidated cable market in Latin America.

Investment Highlights

Company Overview

Liberty Global is an international television, broadband internet, and telecommunications company. It offers broadband internet, Pay TV, fixed-line telephony (primarily through an established HFC network), and mobile services. While most of their business is concentrated in Europe, they also do a substantial amount of business, especially as a result of their recent acquisition of CWC, in Latin America and the Caribbean. Referred to as LiLAC, their markets include Chile, Panama, Puerto Rico, and essentially all of the Caribbean.

On top of its suite of services, LiLAC has the dominant sub-sea fiber optic cable network in the region, which reduces the costs for the provision of its own services, while also serving as a valuable source of revenue from the provision of wholesale broadband capacity services, switch and routing capabilities, and local network services to telecom and broadband providers throughout the region.

In order to highlight their Latin America and Caribbean business, Liberty launched the LiLAC tracking stock in July of 2015. It is expected to be spun off by the end of 2017.

The Monopolistic Nature of the Cable Business

The cable business is one that confirms the adage, “The early bird gets the worm.” Given the prohibitively high cost to lay cable, the player with the established cable network can virtually always provide the appropriate incentive to encourage other participants from not entering the market. If another provider attempts to enter, the incumbent can simply lower price and put new entrants out of business.

As a result, new entrants are exceedingly rare. Even Google tried to disrupt the space in the U. S. with an initiative called “Fiber” in 2010. Over the last few months, they have, in essence, abandoned the project. Given the established and dominant cable networks that LiLAC possesses in the vast majority of its markets, LiLAC enjoys significant competitive advantages that are durable in nature.

Growing Data Demands in Latin America

IP traffic in Latin America is expected to grow at a 21% CAGR over the next several years, with mobile data growth pegged at a 50% CAGR over the same period, due in large part to the growth of streaming video.1 Logistically, the only reasonable way to handle this, as has already occurred in the U. S., is for data to travel over Wi-Fi networks, which receive their internet access from ISPs. It is for this reason that LiLAC, as the ISP with the most data capacity, is appropriately positioned to benefit from this trend.

The Benefits of Fixed-Mobile Convergence

FMC, which is the trend towards a seamless connection between fixed and wireless networks, requires having fixed and mobile networks on behalf of the provider. This allows for the bundling of mobile, video, internet, and/or fixed-line telephony. The value proposition for businesses and consumers is clear. It offers fully integrated networks associated with a single provider, which is preferable to dealing with multiple networks and providers.

It transfers mobile data organically to fixed networks, and offers steep price reductions relative to the sum of the prices of the individual services. In addition, the evidence indicates that FMC helps to both reduce customer churn and win new customers, especially from predominantly mobile providers.2 LiLAC, as an FMC play with the best fixed broadband network in most of its markets, should both retain more of their customers and win share, especially because most of their competition is in the form of predominantly mobile providers.

The Superior Internet Option

Broadband delivered via an HFC cable network is superior to the available/likely alternatives. It is generally ≥10x faster than the most common alternative, DSL, and its speeds, unlike DSL, are not contingent upon the distance users are from the signal/data provider. In addition, during peak hours, HFC networks are also far more likely to deliver advertised speeds than DSL.3

Relative to mobile broadband, while many outrageous claims are made about the promise of the networks, the speeds in practice still pale in comparison to HFC broadband4, and they are also unable to handle the traffic. While 5G offers more promise than previous mobile networks, implementing 5G networks appropriate to meet fixed broadband data demands is as expensive to build as the HFC cable networks that they would replace.5

Given that LiLAC is the #1 fixed broadband provider in 14 of their 20 markets, providing maximum speeds in the 160 to 1,000 Mbps range with their HFC network, it should win share in all verticals from competitors, drawing customers in with their superior broadband offering.

Low Fixed Broadband Penetration In LiLAC Markets

Fixed broadband penetration in LiLAC markets is exceedingly low. While fixed broadband penetration in the U. S. is in the mid-to-high 80s, most of LiLAC’s markets are in the mid 30s/low 40s range. In addition, the CAGRs for penetration growth from 2011 to 2016 for North America and Europe respectively are 1.8% and 2.9%, while the Latin America & Caribbean region has grown at a 6.9% CAGR over the same period.6

While affordability has been an issue limiting penetration growth in the Caribbean nations7, there is good reason to believe that this should be less of an issue over time. First, pricing has been improving relative to income for the Caribbean nations.8 Second, growing data needs should increase the willingness of consumers to pay for broadband.

CWC’s Dominant Sub-Sea Fiber Optic Cable Network

While difficult to value, CWC’s sub-sea fiber optic cable network is a wonderful asset that will generate growth for LiLAC over the long term. Over 97% of all global data traffic is carried through submarine fiber cables9, and CWC’s 48,000 km network dwarfs Digicel’s 3,100 km network. Given the prohibitive cost of laying sub-sea cable10, it is highly unlikely that Digicel will replicate CWC’s network.

As a result, Digicel will continue to pay CWC for wholesale broadband capacity along with switching and routing fees. In addition, it allows for CWC to enjoy a systematically lower cost structure in relation to Digicel because they don’t have to pay these costs/fees themselves. Finally, the sub-sea network will allow CWC to benefit substantially from the expected growth in data traffic.

Acquisitions And Synergies

While many in the M&A space promise great synergies but don’t deliver, cable business synergies are generally easier to achieve, and LiLAC’s management has a strong track record for achieving them. The ease in achieving these synergies is explained by a few different things. First, synergies related to content acquisition costs are delivered immediately and without execution risk because they are founded upon scale, which increases bargaining power with content providers who are reticent to lose viewers and the advertising revenues they generate.

Second, because cable acquisitions are generally horizontal in nature, the acquirer has the structures in place to integrate acquisitions, making it easier to reduce front and back office costs. In addition, LiLAC’s management has shown themselves to be conservative in the announcement of synergies, tending to outperform their guidance.

Because they achieve these synergies, LiLAC management’s intimations regarding rolling up the unconsolidated cable industry in the region provides for an appealing upside for LiLAC.

Management Team And Governance

LiLAC’s management team is excellent and has a strong track record in the industry, having successfully created value for shareholders through excellence in operations and capital allocation (They recently announced a $300 million share repurchase plan due to the 50% decline in LiLAC’s price.). Part of this is because LiLAC is one of the many John Malone businesses, as he is the Chairman of the Board. More importantly, Malone had the option of avoiding LiLAC share ownership in exchange for Liberty Global, but opted for LiLAC ownership11, which is a vote of confidence in favor of LiLAC.

In terms of incentives, LiLAC insiders own significant portions of the company and are also incentivized predominantly with equity.12 These mechanisms help to promote managements focused on delivering shareholder value over the long term.

Chile

LiLAC’s Chile operation, VTR, is arguably its best business. In conjunction with Chile being one of the best (if not the best) economies in Latin America, VTR’s broadband business is dominant in the space, owing to its leading HFC network. Movistar’s broadband business, relying predominantly on DSL delivered through copper lines, pales in comparison to VTR’s. More importantly, future data needs ought to drive more share VTR’s way. Given their bundling, increased broadband share should contribute to growing share in pay TV and mobile as well, especially given the less attractive bundled offerings of their competitors.

Puerto Rico

Despite the general dysfunction of Puerto Rico and its economy, LiLAC’s business, LCPR, maintains an excellent competitive position in Puerto Rico, as they enjoy 56% EBITDA margins. Being the only real HFC network broadband internet provider, it is the unequivocal market leader. Its product is substantially better than the offering of Claro, its DSL providing competitor.

In fact, LCPR’s low end offering is over 100 times faster than Claro’s. As the market leader in Pay TV as well, there is good reason to believe that it will expand the gap between itself and its competitors, especially because its bundled offering, driven by its great broadband product, is something that should become increasingly desirable in relation to competitors in a more data-driven world.

CWC

On the whole, CWC’s competitive position is excellent, as it is the market leader in the vast majority of its markets. Due to the Columbus International acquisition, they have the strongest HFC network, and so frequently exhibit the best broadband offerings in the region. Through their bundling, they should continue to win share from their major competitor, Digicel, which is predominantly a mobile player. In addition to having a better product offering than Digicel, it is also the case that Digicel is currently struggling with too much leverage13, which has led to them shedding 25% of their workforce.14

This should halt Digicel in its tracks, which should leave CWC in a better position as it continues to invest in its own network. While concerns about Panama and the Caribbean economies are warranted, population growth in the region should lead to growth in the size of the pie in CWC markets.

Assuming an 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple (which is significantly lower than their peers which operate in fully penetrated markets, have dismal growth prospects, and lower margins), LiLAC trades at a multiple discount of 15%. Based on the 8x multiple, the implied equity value today is $34.11.

This suggests a 51.5% upside (for Class C shares) due solely to the current undervaluation of the stock. While the Class C shares are more liquid (though the Class A shares are plenty liquid), the Class A shares trade at a 3.1% discount and have voting power. For these reasons, the Class A shares are the preferred investment vehicle. By year-end 2018, the model predicts a share price of $44.89, suggesting a 105.7% return.

Risks

The General Weakness of LiLAC Economies: Simply stated, they are not as weak as some suggest, especially given population growth in the region, which should increase the market size for LiLAC. More importantly, LiLAC should be able to thrive, even in bad economic conditions, due to low fixed broadband penetration rates. Currency: FX risks are legitimate concerns for LiLAC, though it applies to only ~35% of their revenue. With that stated, LiLAC does do some hedging of these risks, though it does so at a cost. Cord Cutting: While a real risk for media and telecommunications companies, it is less threatening to broadband companies, which provide the means for experiencing the substitutes for Pay TV. Digicel and Irrational Competition: Digicel’s recent irrational behavior to facilitate growth is a viable concern. Their aggressive expansion has left their balance sheet in a precarious situation, potentially having too much debt, without possessing the cash to finance it. Technological Disruption: Though not probable, it is always possible that a new technology could be developed to displace HFC networks for the provision of broadband. Again, though possible, this outcome, over the near term, is highly unlikely.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

1 Cisco Virtual Networking Index: Forecast and Methodology, 2015-2020

2 Oliver Wyman – Fixed-Mobile Convergence as a Competitive Weapon

3 FCC – Measuring Broadband America: Fixed Broadband Report

4 Verizon Wireless’s 5G Deployment is a 1 Gig Fairy Tale

5 From Rupert Wood, doubts on the financials of 5G replacing landlines

6 Generator Research

7 ICT Pulse

8 ICT Pulse

9 Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2016-2020 - Breakdown of Costs, Construction and Deployment Cost of New Projects & Upgrade Projects - Research and Markets

10 Underwater Internet Cables: 'Submarine Cable Map' Shows How The World Gets Online

11 2016 Liberty Global DEFM 14A – Proxy Related to Merger

12 2016 Liberty Global DEFM 14A – Proxy Related to Merger

13 Digicel disagrees with report its debt is unsustainable

14 Denis O'Brien's Digicel to cut 25% of workforce

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.