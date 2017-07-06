Bullish Oil Inventory, I Said Bullish

Oil prices shot higher after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported its latest Petroleum Status Report. The data showed sharp draws from crude oil and gasoline stores. Energy analysts remain somewhat pessimistic, but I think they are mistaken and I see upside.



Immediate Reaction of USO on EIA Data 07-06-17

When the latest EIA data on U.S. petroleum stores was reported, the United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO), a security that seeks to match daily changes in spot crude delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, shot up instantly by 1.1%. As I began to produce this article just a half hour after the report release, USO was up 3.0% on the day. Other relative energy securities did not perform as well, and by the time I prepared to submit the report, nearly two hours later, oil had come off its highs despite the bullish data.

Security % Change to 2:00 PM EDT United States Oil ((NYSEARCA:USO)) +0.7% iPath S&P GSCI Oil (NYSE: OIL) -0.2% Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) -1.0% SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P (NYSE: XOP) -2.0% Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) -0.7% Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -0.6% ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) -1.6% Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) -1.6% Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) -0.9%

The EIA Data

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that for the week ending June 30, 2017, U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 6.3 million barrels, significantly more than the 2.3 million barrels forecast by analysts. Oil inventory remained in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, yes, but there's reason to believe (OPEC cuts, possible supply disruption, increasing demand) that the situation will improve.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs were 251K barrels per day more than the prior week's average, while crude oil imports averaged 274K barrels per day less than the prior week. I'll wonder openly here how recent storm activity may have impacted imports, as telegraphed storm arrivals can sway more than just the immediate week of the storm. It's possible that this is partly the reason why investors are not appreciating the data as much as they should be, in my view.

U.S. gasoline inventory dropped by 3.7 million barrels in the measured week, exceeding expectations for a 1.1 million barrel decline in stores. Gasoline inventory remains near the upper limit of the average range for this time of year, but it appears to me that demand is increased. I'm looking for the benefits of full employment and economic growth to draw more gasoline this year. Gasoline production increased last week, to 10.4 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel inventory decreased as well, by 1.9 million barrels last week. Though, it remained above the upper limit of the average range for this time of year. Propane inventory decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week and is in the lower half of the average range, perhaps a sign of increasing American barbecue activity on better economics.

Oil suffered through a precipitous decline in June, since OPEC acted on production in a less than enthusing manner to markets that were apparently pricing in an increased production cut. I predicted that sell-off ahead of the event. However, prices fell too far in my view, and I recently, near the trough but a bit early, turned bullish oil, the USO and a high-beta E&P.

Oil is also down today because several analysts lowered their price forecasts for the commodity, including several today. Beware forecasts that change after the price of the security or commodity does. I was an analyst, and can say, we received pressure from higher ups to make such changes often without good reason. I always spoke my mind and trusted in my reasoning and my perspective, often at the cost of my own happiness and job security. It is something that is hard to do for most though when your job is on the line.

In conclusion, I believe oil and the USO are underpriced and have significant upside this year. I expect increasing demand for energy to result from full employment in the U.S. and improving economies in the U.S. and Europe. For more of my work on energy, follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.