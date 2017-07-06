Contemplating Pioneer Natural Resources' Growth Vs. Outspend Situation

The firm has a great asset base and balance sheet, along with mostly hedged production streams this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is basically a pure play on the Permian Basin, with its other minor assets being sold off to fund growth in West Texas. A combination of Permian growth and non-core asset sales will shift its production mix towards oil, from 57% in 2016 to 60% this year to something a bit higher in 2018. Let's look at the pros and cons of Pioneer Natural Resources' strategy.



Growth versus outspend



Back in early-May Pioneer forecasted that it would spend $2.8 billion on capital expenditures (along with the tiniest of dividend payouts) while generating $2.3 billion in operating cash flow. That will grow Pioneer's production base by 15% - 18% this year, with oil output up 24% - 28% on the back of Wolfcamp and Spraberry growth. Keep in mind that guidance was given out assuming a $55 WTI, $3 Henry Hub pricing deck.

Source: Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer is well hedged (85% of 2017E dry gas and oil production) for the rest of 2017. Even so, its cash flow streams will come in lower than expected and that will make its outspend larger than initially anticipated if there is no change in its capex budget. Production growth and continued improvements around the margin will help mitigate some of the pain.

When those hedges fall off in 2018 management will have to make some tough decisions if prices don't increase and the waiting game continues. A scenario that is more likely than many in the industry think.



A large part of Pioneer's capex strategy rests on oil prices recovering by the end of the year, otherwise why run an outspend that large. Pioneer's CEO recently stated that he saw Saudi Arabia doing more to prop up the market as current prices aren't "sustainable".



Record high compliance rates, almost entirely due to Saudi Arabia cutting more than agreed to, and an extension of the supply cut deal haven't been enough to keep WTI over $50. So when Pioneer's CEO comes out and says don't worry, OPEC will save our cash flow streams I worry that management isn't being realistic. What can Saudi Arabia due that it hasn't already tried, and these cuts are set to expire in less than a year.

The crash may last a lot longer than expected, especially as Libyan and Nigerian oil production recovers from violent internal conflicts. I'm guessing management wants to wait 2017 out by leveraging the firm's hedges and strong balance sheet, but come 2018, something has to change.

Balance sheet strength

At the end of Q1, Pioneer had $2.94 billion in current assets (includes ~$2.4 billion in cash and investments) versus $952 million in current liabilities and $2.73 billion in long term debt. With such a strong balance sheet Pioneer can stomach its planned outspend for now.

Non-core asset sales will be used to fund Pioneer's growth ambitions. A $266 million divestment of some NE Martin County acreage will close in April. Pioneer is also actively marketing ~10,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford that are very non-core.

When Pioneer is profitable

On a GAAP basis the firm posted a loss of $42 million during the first quarter. Backing out market-to-market derivative gains, a minor excess tax benefit charge, and an impairment charge on its very non-core Raton asset, Pioneer commented it would have made $42 million in profit. The $11 million gain from asset sales would need to be backed out of that non-GAAP figure.

Pioneer posted a gain of $151 million net from its derivative position, but $141 million of that was non-cash and taken out of the non-GAAP number. To figure out if Pioneer would have been profitable in a $50 WTI world, its non-GAAP figure should be reduced by $10 million to reflect the cash derivative gain not factored out. That implies Pioneer would have basically broken even at $50 WTI as domestic prices averaged a bit higher than that in Q1.

At $45 WTI, Pioneer would probably run a small loss. As new more productive wells come online, smaller DD&A per BOE expenses combined with larger revenue streams will bring down the firm's break even price.

Final thoughts

Pioneer Natural Resources is a very strong company with a great asset base and rock solid balance sheet. The firm is around break even at $50 WTI, and its production streams are set to move continuously higher throughout 2017. However, its grand growth ambitions will need to be delayed or else Pioneer Natural Resources' financial status will pay a heavy price.



