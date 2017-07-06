Nestle: I Fail To See How Shareholders Can Be Rewarded Here

At this price, I cannot see how this could turn out to be a profitable investment for shareholders.

Introduction

I was off on a lovely holiday in the South of France, and while in the hotel, I could use the Nespresso machine. And since I'm on holiday, I'm treating myself to frequent cups of coffee; with each cup I enjoy lining Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) shareholders' pockets. Cup-by-cup, I could nearly hear Nestle's dividend increasing.

And I thought to myself, what a wonderful razor blade-like business model - where you sell these machines (which contrary to the traditional razor blade model that initial purchase is actually significantly more expensive than its generic competitors' coffee machines) and then you buy these coffee pods, which are not cheap. These thoughts together with a friend's recommendation to investigate Nestle motivated me to write this article.

Financials

In the last 5 years, Nestle has had no growth. While its operations have maximized FCF, the stock market does not always appreciate highly profitable and FCF-generating companies with minimal growth. Instead, investors frequently pay huge premiums for growth. While Nestle's management is doing all it can to optimize operational efficiencies, as can be seen below, this is not proving to be enough.

The graph above shows that while revenue has been mostly decreasing in the past 10 years, even with the introduction of its blockbuster product, the Nespresso machines and its coffee pods, management has been fighting an uphill struggle and cutting out excess fat from operations with increasing smaller operational leverage.

Share Repurchases

Nestle announced that it would be initiating share repurchases between now and 2020; however, it bluntly stated that these would back-end loaded, closer to 2019-2020. Nestle earmarked CHF 20 billion for these acquisitions, which in my opinion is very conservative. Firstly, because CHF 20 billion is less than 8% return over the next 3 years. Secondly, because the company has very little debt (approximately, a net debt position of CHF 14 billion), even if it does ultimately end up with a 1.5 net debt to EBITDA ratio by 2020, Nestle is generating approximately CHF 10 billion.

One could argue that Nestle is somewhat restricted since it already pays out roughly CHF 7 billion in dividends. My argument though is that Nestle's proven track record and widespread geographical diversification combined with its stability in generating cash flow would allow the company to support higher levels of leverage.

All in all, I humbly struggle to see how acquisitions which Nestle informed the market at the end of June 2017 were its near-term preferred value creation model, could create better shareholder value. Acquisitions rarely come cheap. And more importantly, what business could Nestle acquire which could actually improve its consolidated operating margin and lift it above 15%? Nestle certainly has its work cut out.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

I am grateful to Activist Stocks - an author whose work I appreciate and personally recommend - for many great write ups on why Nestle could work out for Daniel Loeb's Third Point. However, from my own perspective, I feel too nervous to pay up for Nestle at the price it trades at. While its P/Cash Flow comes in below those of its peer group, I suspect that the market is skeptical of Nestle's growth capabilities, with significant amounts of cash flow already being released from its working capital, offering the illusion that Nestle is trading at a large discount to its peer group.

If one compares its ending fiscal 2015 with ending fiscal 2016, its average working capital decreased by 190 basis points from 4.7% to 2.8% of sales (average of last five quarters of each fiscal year). Overall, in this case, I personally feel that its P/S ratio (highlighted pink) shows better optimism already reflected in its price.

DCF Analysis

In my DCF analysis, I used CHF 10.3 billion of FCF and estimated that management could indeed ignite growth by increasing its revenue from this depressed base over the next 5 years by 4%, which is a CAGR it has not done since 2011-2013. I then made the extraordinarily bullish assumption that it could grow terminally at 2%, which is utterly unlikely to happen.

Lastly, I discounted back the sum of its present value at 8%, which is a very realistic assumption since even its earmarked 2020 1.5 net debt to EBITDA ratio leaves the company in a strong financial position. The valuation added up to a roughly CHF 200 billion market cap, which is less than it currently trades at and implies a 30% fall in its share price.

My concerns regarding Nestle are mostly likely unfounded since Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is also under shareholder activism (Bill Ackman). Reinforcing the idea that there appears to be an appetite for improving operations in these consumer-facing conglomerates. Personally, I struggle to see why retail investors would be stepping up and paying for Nestle - or even institutions for that matter.

Investment Risks

Its biggest revenue generating segment is its powdered and liquid beverages, which is not surprising since Nestle is the world’s largest coffee producer. Its two noteworthy brands include Nescafe and Nespresso. This business segment generates fantastic margins for Nestle, finishing fiscal 2016 with 20.8% in operating margin. However, this business segment is under intense competition; one only needs to look down the aisle of a supermarket to see just how many different types of coffee brands are being sold.

Not just generic brands either, but strong multinational brands such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Costa (a subsidiary of Whitbread (OTC:WTBCF)). In a highly fragmented market with no real competitive advantage, apart from size, while being reliant on fickle consumer preference to remain the largest coffee producer, it is not a great position to be in.

Conclusion

While I thoroughly understand the appeal of investing in Nestle, a huge multinational company, I cannot find a way to make the math work for this investment to make suitable returns for the enterprising investor. I know that Loeb's investment has reverberated through the financial press. But he runs a hedge fund with a huge AUM which few other hedge funds run and certainly no retail investors have the restriction which Third Point has.

With so many different multinational companies offering more attractive valuations relative to their ultimate potential, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Invest In Alphabet And Keep It Until You Retire), I cannot see a reason why anyone would invest at this price. Shareholder activism or not.

