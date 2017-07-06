My 84 Stock Portfolio First Half 2017 Report: Dividends Up 20.2% And When They Arrive

New stocks since my last article are Hershey (HSY) and JM Smucker (SJM), equity REITs: (KIM) Kimco and Iron Mountain (IRM). Sold are TEVA, Care Capital healthcare REIT (CCP) and Public Storage (PSA), again.

The dividend longevity along with most recent raise is shown along with the month and quarter it arrived, the % increase, and lastly the Chowder #.

As it is all about dividends I have listed my stocks alphabetically with lots of information including my cost per share, YOC, and credit ratings.

Current portfolio dividend yield is 4.2% without including cash and options. With them the yield becomes 4% with YOC of 5.1%.

Dividends are up 20.2 % from 2016 H1 and pump up the portfolio value by 4.7%.

If you don’t know about the Round ”TUIT,” it becomes easy when someone is retired. I finally got around to doing this report and crunching the numbers. I thought I might need an accountant. So, please know, I probably did. I started options and holding more cash.

I will show the portfolio with and without the options and cash, but I was really surprised how really little it changed the portfolio value, with income up a bit more with the options.

The chart below took me the longest to prepare, so it gets shown first and it’s all about dividends, rising ones, bigger and bigger ones.

I find I really learn a lot about the different dividend payments when I do these charts.

Scott U, another contributor on SA, triggered the idea probably last year of watching for the dividend raise month. I finally got round “tuit” for each of my stocks. I will be adding this information to my index cards as well.

First, here is insight into my abbreviations. The stock name and ticker are omitted for three mystery stocks. Two are financial and one is in energy. I will discuss a bit about those later and how and why I have them.

purchase pr = my purchase cost per share



= my purchase cost per share CR : S&P Credit rating, which I obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs. A number means debt/cap if no rating.

: S&P Credit rating, which I obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs. A number means debt/cap if no rating. VL : Value Line safety rating. 1 is the best and 5 is the worst. I will not invest in a 4 or 5.

: Value Line safety rating. 1 is the best and 5 is the worst. I will not invest in a 4 or 5. VL : Financial rating (alphabetical with A as the best).

: Financial rating (alphabetical with A as the best). F: Froz = frozen dividend

The remainder of the number data was found on David Fish web site list.

It contains a free pdf download that he updates regularly, announcing it on Seeking Alpha.

Please note I have 21 Dividend Champions, 20 Contenders and 22 Challengers.

d yrs : Number of years paying a constant upwards moving dividend. I placed in bold the dividend champions.

: Number of years paying a constant upwards moving dividend. I placed in the dividend champions. Foreign : The listing has been removed from the list because of currency exchange issues

: The listing has been removed from the list because of currency exchange issues * : The listing is in danger or Odue.

: The listing is in danger or Odue. Odue : Overdue and has one quarter to raise or gets licked off the list.

: Overdue and has one quarter to raise or gets licked off the list. YOC16 : Yield on cost for my purchase cost average and for the dividend as I found it on the Fish list.

: Yield on cost for my purchase cost average and for the dividend as I found it on the Fish list. Div 17 : Projected yearly dividend for 2017 as shown on the Fish list

: Projected yearly dividend for 2017 as shown on the Fish list Q-Mon : The quarter or Q- the most recent dividend changed and the month it was paid.

: The quarter or Q- the most recent dividend changed and the month it was paid. Old→ New : The old quarterly dividend and the new dividend.

: The old quarterly dividend and the new dividend. % Div Incr : The new dividend increase as a percent of the last.

: The new dividend increase as a percent of the last. Sell : Oops and I am trying to sell.

: Oops and I am trying to sell. ++/multi : More than one dividend raise in the year already

: More than one dividend raise in the year already Chowder #: Passing # is >8 , 12 or 15 . Here is an article of mine

Name Ticker purch pr CR VL VL d yrs YOC16 Div 17 Q- Mo Old→New %Div Incr Chowder# AbbVie (ABBV) 58.37 A- 3 A 5 4.39% 2.56 1- Feb .57→.64 12.28 Auto Data P (ADP) 36.79 AA 1 A++ 42 6.20% 2.28 1- Jan .53→.57 7.55 2.23 Amgen (AMGN) 145.78 A 1 A++ 7 3.16% 4.6 1-Mar 1→ 1.15 15 50.8 Alerian ETF (AMLP) 12.35 7.29% 0.9 unk Apple Hosp (APLE) 18.8 0.27 6.38% 1.2 F Boeing (BA) 126.79 A 1 A++ 6 4.48% 5.68 1-Mar 1.09→1.42 30.28 23.9 BectonDksn (BDX) 156.8 BBB+ 1 A++ 45 1.86% 2.92 4-Dec .66→ .73 10.61 12.1 Bristol Myer (BMY) 48.69 A+ 2 A++ 8 3.20% 1.56 1-Feb .38→ .39 2.63 5.7 BP (BP) 35.82 A- 3 B na 6.70% 2.4 F Anheuser B (BUD) 109.25 A- 1 A++ 7 3.30% 4.01 na 31.3 Cardinal H (CAH) 77.17 A- 1 A++ 21 2.40% 1.85 3-July .4489→.4624 3 17.7 City Office (CIO) 12.49 7.53% 0.94 na Colgate-P (CL) 28.57 AA - 1 A+ 54 5.60% 1.6 2-May .39→.4 2.56 8.6 Chatham (CLDT) 20.38 0.45 na 7* 6.48% 1.32 Odue .1→.11 1 19.6 Cummins (CMI) 92.12 A+ 3 A+ 11 4.45% 4.1 3-Sept .975→1.025 5.13 27.3 Centerpt E (CNP) 16.92 A- 3 B+ 12 6.38% 1.07 1-Mar .2575→.2675 3.88 9.4 Cisco (CSCO) 28.46 AA- 1 A++ 7 4.08% 1.16 2-Apr .26→.29 11.54 44.3 CVS (CVS) 99.94 BBB+ 1 A++ 14 2.00% 2 1-Feb .425→5 17.85 30.2 Chevron (CVX) 86.15 AA - 1 A++ 29 5.01% 4.32 4-Dec 1.07→1.08 0.93 10.9 Dominion (D) 67.63 BBB+ 2 B++ 14 4.47% 3.02 1-Mar .7→.755 7.86 11.2 Diageo (DEO) 107.33 A- 1 A+ foreign 3.26% 3.5 unk Digital Realty (DLR) 35.47 BBB 3 B+ 13 10.49% 3.72 1-Mar .88→.93 5.88 8.6 Gladstone (GAIN) 8.02 BBB- 6 9.60% 0.77 2-Apr .625→.64 2.4 14.4 General Mills (GIS) 53.53 BBB+ 1 A+ 14 3.66% 1.96 3-Aug .48→.49 2.08 13.3 Genuine Pts (GPC) 50.13 A+ 1 A+ 61 5.39% 2.7 2-Apr .6575→.675 2.66 10.4 WW Graingr (GWW) 106.94 AA- 1 A++ 46 4.79% 5.12 2-June 1.22-1.28 4.92 16.3 Home Depot (HD) 141 A 1 A++ 8 2.52% 3.56 1-Mar .69→.89 28.99 23.9 Hershey (HSY) 109.35 A 2 B++ 7 2.27% 2.47 3-Sept .583→.618 6 14 Hercules (HTGC) 13.67 BBB- na froz 9.07% 1.24 F Iron Mt (IRM) 34.26 6 6.42% 2.2 4-Dec .485→.55 13.4 24.4 Johnson &J (JNJ) 86.48 AAA 1 A++ 54 3.89% 3.36 2-June .8→.84 5 9.5 Kimco (KIM) 20.69 BBB+ B++ 7 5.22% 1.08 1-Jan .255→.27 5.88 13.1 Kimberly Clk (KMB) 86.32 A 1 A++ 45 4.49% 3.88 2-Apr .92→.97 5.43 9.3 Coca-Cola (KO) 31.87 AA- 1 A++ 55 4.64% 1.48 2-Apr .35→.37 5.71 11.6 Lockheed (LMT) 230 BBB+ 1 A+ 14 3.17% 7.28 4-Dec 1.65→1.82 10.3 18.4 Alliant (LNT) 21.88 A- 2 A 14 5.76% 1.26 1-Feb .2938→.315 7.23 9.8 Master Card (MA) 82.98 A 1 A++ 6 1.06% 0.88 1-Feb .19→.22 15.79 66.9 Mattel (MAT) 49.07 BBB 2 B 1.22% 0.6 Jun .38→.15 -60 Sell McDonalds (MCD) 78.71 BBB+ 1 A++ 41 4.78% 3.76 4-Dec .89→.94 5.62 9.8 Medtronic (MDT) 74.28 A 1 A++ 40 2.32% 1.84 3-July .43-.46 6.98 13.7 3M (MMM) 139.65 AA- 1 A++ 59 3.37% 4.7 1-Mar 1.11→.1175 5.86 17.3 Monroe cap (MRCC) 14.89 37 9.40% 1.4 F Energy Mystery Financial Mystery Financial Mystery Newtek (NEWT) 12.75 39 12.55% 1.6 varies Nike (NKE) 58.61 AA- 1 A++ 15 1.23% 0.72 1-Jan .16-.18 12.5 16.8 New Res (NRZ) 12.62 52 B+ 5 15.21% 1.92 3-July .48→.5 4.17++ Omega (OHI) 33.5 BBB- na 15 7.52% 2.52 2-May .62-.63 1.6++ 16.4 Occidental (OXY) 88.89 A 3 A 13 3.42% 3.04 4-Oct .75→.76 1.33 17.2 Pfizer (PFE) 31.94 AA 1 A++ 7 4.01% 1.28 1-Mar .3→.32 6.67 12.3 Procter-G (PG) 64.98 AA- 1 A++ 61 4.25% 2.76 2-May .6595→.6896 3 8.5 Ryl Dutch-B (RDS-B) 57.5 A 2 A+ 6.54% 3.76 F Starbucks (SBUX) 47.84 A 1 A++ 7 2.09% 1 4-Dec .2→.25 25 26.6 JM Smucker (SJM) 120.49 BBB 1 A++ 19 2.49% 3 3-Sept .67→.75 11.94 11.6 Tanger (SKT) 30.43 BBB+ 24 4.44% 1.35 2-May .325→.3425 5.38 15 New Senior (SNR) 9.99 10.41% 1.04 F Southern Co (SO) 38.98 A- 2 A 17 5.75% 2.24 2-June .56→.58 3.57 8.3 Simon Prop (SPG) 175.56 A 2 A 8 3.99% 7 1-Feb 1.65→1.75 6.06 20.3 Stag Indstrl (STAG) 17.38 BBB 52 na 7 8.11% 1.41 3-Aug .1167→.1175 0.71 29.6 Store (STOR) 22.16 5.00% 1.16 4-Oct .27→.29 7.4 ATT (T) 30.42 BBB+ 1 A++ 33 6.44% 1.96 1-Feb .48-.49 2.08 7.4 Target (TGT) 62.08 A 2 A 50 3.99% 2.48 3-Sept .6→.62 3.33 20.8 Triple Pt (TPVG) 13.59 10.60% 1.44 F T Rowe Pr (TROW) 68.79 A+ 0 1 A+ 31 3.31% 2.28 1-Mar .54→.57 5.56 14.8 Union Pac (UNP) 88.36 A 1 A++ 10 2.74% 2.42 4-Dec .55→.605 10 20.7 Visa (V) 60.88 A+ 1 A++ 9 1.08% 0.66 4-Dec .14→.165 17.86 29.1 VF Corp (VFC) 51.88 A 2 A 44 3.24% 1.68 4-Dec .37→.42 13.51 21.5 Valero (VLO) 57.51 BBB 3 A+ 7 4.87% 2.8 1-Mar .6→.7 16.67 58.5 Ventas (VTR) 58.81 BBB+ 3 B+ 7 5.27% 3.1 4-Dec .73→.775 6.16 12.6 Verizon (VZ) 45.33 BBB+ 1 A++ 12 5.10% 2.31 4-Dec .565→.5775 2.21 8.1 WEC Energy (WEC) 45.39 A- 1 A+ 14 4.58% 2.08 1-Mar .495→.52 5.05 17.1 WP Carey (WPC) 64.62 BBB 3 B+ 20 6.19% 4 3-July .995→1 multi 19.1 Wash Prime (WPG) 10.04 BBB- 9.96% 1 F Exxon (XOM) 88.78 AA+ 1 A++ 35 3.47% 3.08 2-June .75→.77 2.66 13.8 Phillip Mor (PM) unk A 2 B++ 9 4.16 4-Oct 1.02→1.04 1.96 12.3 Duff N Phelp (DNP) unk silver 7.80% 0.78 F Altria (MO) unk A- 2 B+ 47 2.44 4-Oct .565→.61 7.96 11.5 Xcel (XEL) unk A- 1 A+ 14 1.44 2-Apr .34→.36 5.88 8.6 Madison Gas (MGEE) unk A-vl 1 A 41 1.23 3-Sept .295→.3075 4.24 5.5 Pepsico (PEP) unk A 1 A++ 45 3.22 2-June .7525→.805 6.98 10.7 Kraft-Heinz (KHC) unk BBB- 2 A new 2.4 4-Oct .575→.6 4.3 Mondelez (MDLZ) unk BBB 2 A froz 0.76 4-Oct .17→.19 11.8 Met Life (MET) Unk 49 A- 3 A 1.6 2-Jun-OD .375→.4 6.7

Half One 2017 Results

P V Div % Incr % Incr Jan 1.13 Feb 3.17 Mar 0.33 Q1 Total 4.68 23.1 Apr 0.13 May 0.86 June 0.66 Options 0.24 Q2 Total 1.9 14.4 H-1 5.48 20.2

These results compare quarters and first half of 2016 to 2017 for dividends only.

The Portfolio values are just for this year month to month and do not exhibit much change, but are up.

Remember I am not concerned that much with the value as I am with dividends but would like to see capital appreciation, as well, no doubt.

This next chart shows the portfolio results by sectors with and without cash/options considered.

Sector # Stocks %PV %PV wC+O Income INC wO+C CONSUMER - cash/opt - cash/opt Staples 16 22.7 21.7 16.7 15 Diiscretnry 7 6.3 6 3.5 3.2 ENERGY 8 10.2 9.7 12.9 11.6 FINANCIAL 7 5 4.8 4.5 4.1 BDC 5 1.9 1.8 4.6 4.2 H-CARE 8 11.4 10.9 7.5 6.7 INDUSTRIAL 6 6.1 5.9 3.8 3.4 TECH 2 2.3 2.2 1.6 1.4 TEL-CO 2 6.8 6.5 8.3 7.5 UTILITY 8 14.5 13.9 12.8 11.5 REAL Estate H-Care 3 4.7 4.5 7.7 7 Misc 12 8.1 7.8 10.5 9.5 CASH/Puts 0 4.1 5 Options 0.2 2.6 Sold Income 5.6 7.3 Total % 100 100 100 100

The numbers in bold are the defensive sectors, and I consider cash to be that as well.

I have 5% in cash and put options. The puts are cash covered and therefore included in the cash for portfolio value.

The actual options calls and puts get values subtracted by the broker in the portfolio value that changes with the day. These values were taken at the end of the day June 30, I added them back as they were subtracted, but as they were only 0.2% not too concerning for portfolio value.

Where it did become more apparent was with income outstanding on the pending options and values.

2.6% of income was still pending, of which I do not know the outcome. I was paid the premium, but don’t know if I will be successful, so I did an accounting for that as well, for right or wrong.

I can do a separate article on options and discuss it at more length, but for now this is simply the easiest way to show it all.

Next is a more detailed chart with individual stocks by sectors.

Name %PV %PV w O %Income % Inc w O CONSUMER Staples-16 22.69% 21.71% 16.67 15.03 Anh-Busch (BUD) 0.48% 0.46%

Colgate-P (CL) 0.49% 0.47% CVS Health (CVS) 1.06% 1.02% Diageo (DEO) 1.83% 1.75% General Mills (GIS) 2.30% 2.20% Hershey (HSY) 0.35% 0.34% Kraft-Hnz (KHC) 0.43% 0.42% K-Clark (KMB) 2.26% 2.16% Coca-Cola (KO) 2.46% 2.35% Mondelez* (MDLZ) 0.72% 0.69% Altria* (MO) 2.39% 2.28% Pepsi Co* (PEP) 0.90% 0.86% P & Gamble (PG) 1.31% 1.25% Philip Morris* (PM) 3.34% 3.19% JM Smucker (SJM) 0.52% 0.50% Target (TGT) 1.85% 1.77% CONSUMER Disc -7 6.33% 6.06% 3.53 3.19 Genuine P (GPC) 0.72% 0.69% Home Depot (HD) 1.52% 1.46% Mattel (MAT) 0.18% 0.18% McDonald's (MCD) 1.34% 1.28% Nike (NKE) 1.55% 1.48% Starbucks (SBUX) 0.26% 0.24% VF Corp (VFC) 0.76% 0.73% ENERGY Energy-8 10.18% 9.73% 12.9 11.63 Alerian Mlp (AMLP) 0.21% 0.20%



BP (BP) 1.54% 1.47% Chevron (CVX) 0.93% 0.89% Mystery 0.82% 0.78% Occidental (OXY) 1.75% 1.67% Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 1.69% 1.62% Valero (VLO) 0.90% 0.86% Exxon (XOM) 2.34% 2.24% FINANCIAL Financl -7 5 4.79% 4.52 4.08 Mastercard (MA) 1.6 1.52% Metlife (MET) 0.18 0.18% Mystery 0.41 0.39% Mystery 0.77 0.74% New Res (NRZ) 0.68 0.66% T Rowe Pr (TROW) 0.33 0.32% Visa (V) 1.03 0.98% BDC BDC -5 1.88 1.79% 4.62 4.16 Gladstone (GAIN) 0.41 0.40% Hercules (HTGC) 0.12 0.11% Monroe (MRCC) 0.4 0.38% Newtek (NEWT) 0.72 0.68% Triple Point (TPVG) 0.23 0.22% HEALTH-C H-Care- 8 11.39% 10.90% 7.44 6.71 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.99% 1.90% Amgen (AMGN) 0.81% 0.78% B Dickinson (BDX) 0.85% 0.82% Bristol-Myer (BMY) 0.49% 0.47% Cardinal H (CAH) 1.38% 1.32% Johnson & J (JNJ) 3.79% 3.63% Medtronic (MDT) 0.59% 0.56% Pfizer (PFE) 1.49% 1.42% INDUSTRL Industr’l -6 6.15% 5.87% 3.8 3.44 Boeing (BA) 2.40% 2.29% Cummins (CMI) 1.08% 1.03% WWGrainger (GWW) 0.41% 0.39% Lockheed M (LMT) 0.86% 0.82% 3M (MMM) 0.92% 0.88% Union Pacific (UNP) 0.48% 0.46% TECH Tech -2 2.29% 2.20% 1.6 1.42 A Data Proc (ADP) 1.12% 1.08% Cisco (CSCO) 1.17% 1.12% TEL-CO Telco -2 6.79% 6.49% 8.29 7.47 AT&T (T) 3.43% 3.28% Verizon (VZ) 3.36% 3.21% UTILITIES Ute -8 14.50% 13.87% 12.77 11.51 CenterPoint (CNP) 0.36% 0.35% Dominion (D) 3.01% 2.88% DNP Fund (DNP) 1.12% 1.07% Alliant (LNT) 0.70% 0.67% MGE Energy (MGEE) 2.26% 2.16% Southern Co (SO) 3.03% 2.90% WEC Energy (WEC) 1.61% 1.54% Xcel Energy* (XEL) 2.41% 2.30% RE RE-H-C -4 4.67% 4.47% 7.73 6.97 Omega (OHI) 2.52% 2.41% New Senior (SNR) 0.77% 0.74% Ventas (VTR) 1.38% 1.32% RE: MISC REIT -12 8.12% 7.78% 10.53 9.49 Apple Hotel (APLE) 0.33% 0.32% Ciry Office (CIO) 0.11% 0.11% Chatham (CLDT) 0.27% 0.26% Digital R (DLR) 1.00% 0.95% Iron Mt (IRM) 0.08% 0.07% Kimco IKIM) 0.33% 0.32% Tanger (SKT) 0.71% 0.68% Simon P Gr (SPG) 0.51% 0.49% Stag Ind (STAG) 0.85% 0.81% Store (STOR) 0.40% 0.39% W.P. Carey (WPC) 2.96% 2.83% Wash Prime (WPG) 0.57% 0.55% SOLD Income 5.6 5.05 CASH 4.10% Options 0.24% Complete 2.57 Pending 7.28

I am trying to exit a few stocks.

One is defintely MAT, and possibly DEO and SBUX, along with the financial TROW.

I think the reason for selling MAT is obvious, and I show it in my chart above. They cut the dividend by 60%. Their most recent dolls “coming out” were 6 diverse Kens, which is OK, but not really the innovation needed to make it for this struggling toy company. I have sold 50% of my shares and have written call options to sell the rest. If they don’t sell, I will play with them via options like a cat would play with prey that is going to die. I really don’t care any more.

Diageo is an OK consumer liquor company, but I hate currency exchange issues and the 2x per year dividend in differing amounts. It is somewhat over priced @ $120 and if my shares sell at the call option I wrote I will exit. It is the reason I went looking for consumer stocks to buy, such as HSY and SJM. That will just have to be another article, I hope. I did start small positions in them.

TROW is a quality stock and company. I have purchased some more interesting and lucrative financial stocks. They might also be more speculative, but I still own MA and Visa so no worries.

I am hoping my option to sell TROW @ $75 comes true; it is a nice fair value to sell it at, and I did so in all other accounts. Just having fun with the options to see if I can get more money - if not I get to keep some TROW, at least for now.

Fortune is a magazine, could be a cookie, but my fortune is now cast with the Wheel of Fortune.

and The Fortune Teller, often called just plain Fortune or TFT.

His paid subscription service is called the Wheel of FORTUNE, but it should be called just plain golden.

I have mentioned his 10 A-Team stocks numerous times in other articles. It turned out to a real fortunate adventure into RIC investing for me and learning and meeting Fortune. It really was VERY profitable as well. I still own three originals, those being NEWT, GAIN, and NRZ, and a bit of a fourth, HTGC. I have moved on now to owning some other exceedingly smart and lucrative investments. He also suggested BXMT, which was revealed on the free side of his articles. My new purchases allowed me to exit the other holdings and invest in numerous suggestions made in his subscription service, which are my mystery stocks. I admit I wish I could invest in numerous other suggestions of various risks and lengths of holding, but limit myself, at least for now.

I also want to say Fortune has amazing insights into currencies, and is tuned into bonds and preferred issues. He can be somewhat bearish, but still offers risk/reward opportunities, which keep even a bull happy. I mention this because I have made a pact not to reveal my buys in my articles that I learn about from his service, which I and others pay for the expertise. Know that I am doing great things and I am having FUN, learning and remain really really happy with it all. Any of his articles on the free side are “must” reads and he got the collapse of the equity REITs in pricing 100% correct. I could buy back Realty (NYSE:O) right now and for quite some time for less than I sold it. STOR is one of the replacements and even Warren Buffett agrees with that.

TEVA

Fortune was also instrumental for revealing to me that Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is experiencing ongoing misadventures with management which might continue for some time. He suggested the stock is an avoid, which is a kind way to say sell if you can and get out. I did so. TEVA will go on now with or with out me, sad to say, as I did have hopes for it. I collected a dividend and mostly broke even on the stock and I wish it the “best of good-byes”.

CCP

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) was a difficult sell, as it had 8% yield, but I was consolidating and I wanted quality. I made nice capital gains, thankfully and even Brad Thomas suggested he is exiting, which he made to me after one of his articles. Health Care REITs were a large part of my early REIT investing collection. There are 13 types of equity REITs to diversify into and I will be doing so and I have a nice start.

PSA

I was in and out, and in and now out of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). I made money and collected some nice dividends, so no complaints. I just can’t get comfortable with the sector right now and will watch it from afar. I read there might be an over supply of storage and even over pricing of the rents for it. PSA might just go even lower in price because of that trend. I got caught in SPG at quite a large entry price and now know better to have patience and watch PSA if I still want it.

That Sums it up for now

Thank you for reading and please feel free to offer suggestions, such as I really do need an accountant.

Best and Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.