Patriot One Technologies May Revolutionize Site Security

In its first year of public operation, Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:PTOTF) (TSX.V:PAT) (FRA:0PL) has won a major award for its new weapons scanning system, as well as signed agreements with important distributors and moved closer to being able to provide a steady supply of a commercial product.

Although it has only been trading since last November, Patriot One has made impressive progress. It won, on Wednesday April 5th, the first place in the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Category in the New Product Showcase (NPS) component of the ISC West industry trade show and conference in Las Vegas, NV, the premier platform for security professionals to evaluate new products and technologies for use in security applications.

The security screening equipment that is now in use at airports uses millimeter wave technology that is big, slow and expensive. People and packages must pass through special frames in which they are scanned for concealed weapons. This method also raises serious privacy questions.

The Patriot One system uses microwave technology that is small, fast and cheap. It can screen objects in real time as they move along, and is not disruptive of normal, innocent traffic. The new system focuses on suspicious items, raising no privacy issues.

The Patriot One system is an integrated hardware and software solution that immediately identifies objects of interest being carried in a single scan. It then makes a determination if they are a threat by comparing the new discovery to its constantly updated database of known threats. In this way, it can distinguish a smartphone from a knife or a gun. There are no privacy issues since it only zeroes in on the object it finds. To highlight the various components of the system, the company calls its breakthrough: cognitive microwave radar (CMR) technology.

The basic package to be deployed is a small box that can be easily concealed to a screen passing people without intruding on their progress. If it identifies a threat, the information is transmitted through pre-established channels to security personnel and/or automatic machinery for an appropriate response.

The technology has the potential for very widespread use. I recall that somewhere it wrote that the company would charge $10,000 for an installation plus a modest monthly fee to cover the ongoing and updated database. The company has not released any sort of estimates or projections for sales, but it has enormous potential.

Among potential locations that are candidates for the use of this technology, the company has identified 98,000 public schools in the USA alone (each school +10 entrances), 50,000 Federal buildings in US alone, 294 US embassies/consulates globally, 260 Canadian government offices in 150 countries, cinemas - in the US alone the top 4 chains represent 39,356 indoor screens in 5,463 sites and 656 drive-in screens in 393 sites - and also

over 200 stadiums (with cap. over 30,000) just in North America alone each with multiple entrances.

It is also cheap and flexible enough to be used on public transportation, including 600,000 public school buses in the US alone (each bus has two doors), 270 subway stations in London alone, 4,660 US passenger transit stations nationwide, and 1,751 airports in 174 countries and territories.

The company is following a low-capital business model, maintaining patents and an engineering staff, but outsourcing the manufacture of the products itself.

In a message at the beginning of May summarizing Q1 and talking about plans for the future, President Dinesh Kandanchatha said that the central aim of the company is to deliver products in Q4 2017.

A month later, the company said that it had $2.7M in signed agreements from around the world.

The president also noted that in field trials "the system successfully and consistently detected concealed weapons with zero false negatives and a false positive rate of less than 5 per cent." What this means is that it detected all weapons (no false negatives) but it flagged a few non-weapons as threats (less than five percent false positives). This performance can be expected to improve with more experience, but in any case it is an err-on-the-side-of-caution type of performance. Presumably these would be checked out by the security staff and should not be a problem.

What is still lacking is FCC and Industry Canada certification. At that time, the president wrote that the company hoped to submit for certification before the end of Q2. If everything is on target, the certification submission is already in, but if not, submission is probably imminent. The president wrote that the company's internal testing indicated that its "production system can meet or exceed all the requirements for both FCC and Industry Canada certification while meeting our commitment to maintain the highest possible standard of efficacy." The company hopes to have certification by the end of the summer. It has already had requests from some customers for them to apply for special waivers that are possible under certification exemption guidelines.

The company's chief science advisor is Dr. Natalia K. Nikolova, who is a professor of electrical engineering at McMaster University and a Canada research chair in high-frequency electromagnetics. She began the research in 2009 under the sponsorship of Defense Research and Development Canada (DRDC). DRDC sponsored a project that involved professors from four Canadian universities - Royal Military College, Queen's University, McMaster University and the University of Toronto - and one US university - Pennsylvania State University - to carry out preliminary feasibility studies. In an interview in the company's newsletter, she said that investors contacted McMaster University in December 2015 and proceeded toward commercialization activities immediately after a partnership was formed. Patriot One was established as a startup company for the sole purpose of bringing this solution to market.

The company has signed agreements with resellers in Canada, the US, the UK and South Africa. It recently signed an agreement with a relatively large reseller in New Zealand, Aotea Security.

Did Anyone Say Dilution?

So far the price of the stock has hovered around US$0.60 (plus or minus). No one has missed anything by not buying up until now.

On the other hand, the company's low-capital business model, plus the forecast first sales already in Q4, suggests that there will not be massive dilution before sales start rolling in.

Furthermore, the company did raise funds in the middle of June, and the amount was relatively modest, for a total of $4 million (Canadian).

It has not yet had any meaningful business operations, so its financial statements so far are of no interest.

The company still seems to be largely under the radar of investors, and there is a possibility of an explosive rise in the stock price once word gets out. There is no way to know when this will be.

The potential is certainly very great, but the company is still in startup mode and you should not invest any money that you cannot afford to lose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTOTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.