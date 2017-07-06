Costco: Bears Beware

Today, 7/6/2017, Costco (COST) provided a strong June 2017 (five weeks ended 7/2) revenue results. Since Amazon (AMZN) announced the acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM), COST was quickly downgraded by Goldman and Deutsche Bank, and subsequently sold off 12%. However, the surprising strong June results should be a dose of reality for COST bears as COST remains an unique retailer that should not be comparable with the run-of-mill grocer.

First, let's quickly review the June results. June SSS excluding FX and gas increased 6.5% y/y, beating consensus estimates of +4.3%. All in, net sales increased 7.4% y/y while comparable sales increased 6%.

U.S. was particularly strong at 6.5%, followed by international at 6.2% y/y, and Canada increasing 3.2% y/y. Despite the low headline number, Canada's results are actually very solid given the out-sized impact FX and gas - core Canada SSS increased 6.8% even though it includes a negative cannibalization impact of 180 bps.

Traffic increased over 4% overall, which is a notable acceleration from +3% in the prior month. US lead the way at +4.5% y/y, accelerating from +3.7% in the prior month.

Notability, COST experienced accelerated growth in Hardlines, Softlines and foods. Furthermore, June was negatively impacted by the shift of Independence Day which will reverse in July.

Yes, it is just one month, however what do bears have to hold on to until the next update? Shorting in front of broad-based accelerating growth with the Amazon catalyst likely to be a year out at the minimum appears reckless to me. Furthermore, I believe COST is differentiated enough to not only survive but prosper in the "age of Amazon".

First, anyone who has shopped at Costco and Whole foods knows that the value proposition is fundamentally different. Even if AMZN aggressively cuts prices at WFM and offers delivery services, this is more of a threat to traditional grocers than to the club membership business model. What COST offers is a combination of unbeatable prices for bulk purchases, high quality products, leading customer service and the "treasure hunt" experience, all of which are competitive advantages vs. AMZN and WFM.

Second, COST's vertical integration offers it a cost and quality competitive advantage not easily replicated by anyone. Examples of such integration are COST's chicken farm, beef plant, hot dog factory, partnership with farmers to source organic foods, and its in-house diamond trading business. COST also has a valuable private label known as Kirkland Signature, which has a very loyal following and is gaining share. While Amazon leverages its size to obtain favorable prices, this is more of an advantage relative to smaller retailers than vs. COST and Wal-Mart (WMT). COST's FY16 sales is about the same as AMZN's sales excluding AWS, however it is concentrated on far, far fewer SKUs (i.e. COST's average warehouse has only 3,700 SKUs wile Amazon has, well, nobody is really counting after ten thousand).

Third, the food category is ~ 1/3 of COST's FY16 sales mix. Yet the stock sold off 12% after AMZN announced their intent to acquire WFM. The US grocery market is becoming highly competitive with the entry of Aldi and Lidl, and the aggressive pricing of WMT. It is not a given that AMZN will dominate the grocery industry. For one, competitors are now taking Amazon much more seriously than a decade ago and are aggressively responding to AMZN. WMT's acquisition of Jet.com is just one example. Aldi and Lidl also appear to be very comfortable in a price blood-bath environment - this is where they are at their best.

Fourth, it is important to keep in mind where AMZN's real competitive advantage lies. AMZN is the master of logistics, enabling the company to deliver small items cheap and fast. This is why Home Depot (HD) held up so well despite the growth of AMZN. In other words, shopping on AMZN is very, very convenient for items you can easily pick up. This spells trouble for convenience-based retailers everywhere, such as your local small super market or department store. However, as discussed above, COST has a different set of competitive advantage.

COST management did not hold an emergency meeting post the AMZN/WFM deal announcement, and is maintaining its strategy. This is a sign of confidence and what investors should want to see in their companies - focus on the business and not on competitors (this is also the Amazon way). The strong June results should be a rude awakening to COST bears everywhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.