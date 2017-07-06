Ocular: A Poke In The Eye

I used to be an investor in OCUL, because the risk/reward was highly attractive and the company had a lot of potential. Unfortunately, management has failed to execute and brought the company to the brink of collapse. It is not surprising to me that the ENTIRE senior management has resigned recently (CFO, CMO and CEO).

Dextenza Manufacturing Issues

OCUL has disclosed that they received a second 483 from the FDA after their facility re-inspection. Even a layperson reading this can tell that the company is having serious manufacturing issues, and their whole approach to manufacturing and patient safety is highly questionable. What's more troubling is that either management doesn't fully understand the letter, or they have been misleading investors. Both are bad.

On their last earnings call management made a number of statements regarding the 483 and the company's manufacturing process:

-"We were pleased during the re-inspection that the FDA investigator was able to confirm our corrective action plan from prior observations, and indicated that there was no further follow-up necessary to close out those issues." Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Amar Sawhney on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.

-"So I think that's a strong sign that the manufacturing process has move forward significantly, and is in a fully developed mode."

-The CEO concluded: "Also remembering that this is a new investigator, different one that came last time. So when you have a different one coming, they confirm what the prior one did, and then they probably have some additional helpful suggestions."

Now, let's look at reality:

First, OCUL has REPEAT observations. Not only did they not resolve prior issues, but have committed worse transgressions. Here is a copy of the first 483

Observation 6 reads: "Laboratory controls do not include the establishment of scientifically sound and appropriate test procedures designed to assure that drug products conform to appropriate standards of identity, strength, quality and purity."

Observation 5 of the second 483 reads: "Laboratory controls do not include the establishment of scientifically sound and appropriate specifications and test procedures designed to assure that drug products conform to appropriate standards of identity, strength, quality and purity." Sounds familiar?

Observation 3 of the second 483 reads: "There are no written procedures for production and process controls designed to assure that the drug products have the identity, strength, quality, and purity they purport or are represented to possess. Specifically, your firm lacks documentation to show that your product can consistently meet specifications as you have not systemically evaluated the [redacted] lots manufactured from FEB2016 to present, of which [redacted] failed specification and were disposed of in-process"

In plain English, this means, OCUL still doesn't know to make their product consistently. How does OCUL deal with instances when product doesn't meet specifications? They have been discarding bad manufacturing lots without investigation.

Second, OCUL has characterized their manufacturing as "in a fully developed mode." Well, Observation 1 of the second 483 reads: "Particulate matter has been noted in 10/23 lots (intended use clinical, R&D, stability,etc.) manufactured from FEB2016 to date. The remaining [redacted] lots were scrapped prior to the visual inspection therefore their particulate status remains unknown."

In plain English, this means that more than 50% of lots manufactured by OCUL contain bad product. That leaves plenty of room for additional development." Sometimes, OCUL has had to discard entire lots because they were out of spec!!

Third, if OCUL only discarded bad product without investigation, that would be a bad thing. But in fact, they have been using bad product in clinical trials and have released some into their commercial supply! Observation 1 continues: "Particulates were not logged as product defects prior to FEB2016, therefore lots released prior to that date, such as clinical trial lots [redacted], released [redacted]respectively and used in human clinical trials are unknown with respect to particulate status." Observation 2 reads: "The following batches were released without an understanding of the defects present, more specifically, particulate matter of unknown origin and composition at the time of release: ....all three lots were released for intended commercial use on 12JAN2017 without critical defect limits"

OCUL believes that their manufacturing is "fully developed" and remaining issues can be resolved quickly. The reality is, IF Dextenza is possible to manufacture on a mass scale, something which hasn't been done before, OCUL needs to revamp their entire process from the ground up, which can take years to do. They need to use the proper scientific tools and procedures. (Observation 5 of the second 483 says that the scales OCUL has been using aren't sensitive enough to weigh the "full range of materials")

Fourth, calling 483 observations "helpful suggestions," reflects a lack of understanding of the FDA compliance function. I have a lot of respect for OCUL's now-former CEO. He is a brilliant person and a highly successful entrepreneur. However, the pharmaceutical world is not his, and he finally recognized that he is not the right person to develop the company further

Hydrogel Tecnhology is Worthless

OCUL is developing their technology for three indications at the moment: post-surgical pain, glaucoma, dry eye.

Post-surgical pain: reimbursement for cataract surgery is a fixed amount per case. If OCUL obtains pass-through designation, for three years Medicare will reimburse for the product and doctors will make about $30/surgery extra. After pass-through reimbursement expires, doctors would be forced to pay out of pocket for Dextenza or pass on the cost to patients. Since docs make a few hundred dollars per surgery, impossible for them to pay for Dextenza. And most patients pay nothing, so unlikely they'll start paying for Dextenza out of pocket. Even the 15% of so patients who opt for premium IOL, only pay a few thousand dollars out of pocket. The $400+ cost of Dextenza is prohibitive for them.

Glaucoma: OCUL is conducting Phase 3 studies w/ Travoprost in their plugs. After much wrangling and debate, the FDA gave OCUL is rather difficult primary endpoint to meet, one which OCUL hasn't even hit in their Ph2 trials In the Phase 3's, OCUL needs to hit a certain reduction IOP at three time-points on three different days vs just one timepoint on one day in the Ph2.

Dry Eye: OCUL conducting a successful Phase 2 trial in dry eye. However, designing a Phase 3 trial is very difficult in this indication and executing a successful trial has only been done by Shire.

Conclusion:

If Dextenza does not get approved, OCUL stock can trade to cash or below ~$2/share. The company will need to raise money, hire the right people (including a Director, Quality Control whom they lack at the moment) and do the heavy lifting they have avoided doing to date.

Risks:

Maybe the manufacturing experts and FDA compliance lawyers who reviewed these documents were all wrong, and the FDA will approve Dextenza. OCUL could trade up to $15-16 until they announce an equity raise and the stock will trade down into/after the commercial launch.