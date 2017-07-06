Irrational Fears Create An Opportunity In Costco

In January, we issued a bearish note on shares of Costco (COST). It was simply a valuation call. We commended the company's business model and observed multiple operational tailwinds which should keep the stock afloat. But we thought most of that was baked into the valuation at the time. As such, we predicted the stock would ultimately move sideways and slapped a $160 price target on it.

Since then, shares of COST have spiked and dipped, but ultimately have remained little changed since January. At this point in time, amid the most recent Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods (WFM) related sell-off, we are turning bullish on COST stock. We believe this is a solid "buy the dip" opportunity and think there is considerable upside potential in a short time frame.

COST data by YCharts

In our January article, we noted that the valuation was actually nearing a cyclical peak. The multiple had bottomed in late 2016 around 27x, and then proceeded to expand quickly up to around 30x by the end of January. Because it wasn't a relative valuation bottom, we didn't like the stock there.

But earnings have gotten better (EPS is up about 12% fiscal YTD), so a flat stock means the multiple has just compressed. Now, COST is trading around 27.5x trailing earnings, and this is a relative valuation trough. As can be clearly observed below, the stock has rarely traded at this cheap of valuation over the past 2-3 years. When the valuation does get this low, the stock usually bounces hard and fast until the multiple gets back to around 29-31x.

COST data by YCharts

Also in our January article, we noted an "X" pattern forming in the chart below, which signaled that growth expectations were slowing, but valuation was rising. Since January, however, long-term growth expectations have remained relatively the same around 10%, but the P/E multiple has compressed from 30x to 27.5x. What we are seeing, then, is a convergence between the LT Growth Estimates and PE Ratio lines below. We likewise view this as a bullish indicator.

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When those two lines have converged in the past, the stock jumped. Most recently, this happened in late 2016 and early-to-mid 2016. Both of those incidents preceded a sharp run-up in the stock price.

COST data by YCharts

Our bullish technical indicators are supported by a bullish fundamental framework. COST stock is dying because investors are concerned that AMZN's acquisition of WFM will result in market share declines for COST. That seems like an irrational fear to us, considering COST, like AMZN, actually makes most of its money from memberships. So unless COST members start ditching their memberships because WFM groceries get cheaper, we don't really see COST being impacted that much. We don't think COST members will ditch their memberships anytime soon, considering half of Costco's members already have an Amazon Prime membership (i.e. they see a reason to own both because each have a unique value prop to the consumer).

Clearly, any impact the market is pricing in hasn't happened yet. Costco's June sales report was quite good, and analysts continue to voice a bullish outlook on the stock. Each positive sales report (July, August, September, etc.) should allow the market to realize it has overreacted in selling off COST stock so sharply.

As such, we expect COST stock to bounce quickly off this $158 level. We are buyers here and lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.