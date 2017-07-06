Exxon Mobil: Able To Endure Oil Volatility

source: Stock Photo

The data show that OPEC exported more oil in the first half of 2017 than it did the same period of 2016, reinforcing my long-term thesis that this deal was primarily a show deal, rather than one that had any teeth in it.

There's a reason inventory levels in the U.S. over the first six months remained stubbornly high, as they did in some other parts of the world. With only one more month left in the busy summer driving season in the U.S., it's a certainty that oil will come under more pressure in light of OPEC export levels.

That should mean U.S. oil stockpiles will reverse direction and start to climb again. The outcome will be ongoing weak oil prices; especially after August. In the short term oil may enjoy some support, but I don't see it remaining in place once the demand numbers for gasoline in the U.S. drop in August.

As happened when the price of oil plunged in 2014 - 2016, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) endured the period of low prices and volatility better than most of its peers. I see that happening for the remainder of 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018.

It doesn't mean it'll beat out every competitor, only that on average it'll do much better than companies not able to offset upstream assets with high-performing downstream assets as Exxon has.

The OPEC problem

Since the announcement of the OPEC production cuts, I have been very cynical of the entire process. A lot of that came from the timing of the deal, which in the case of Middle Eastern producers, came at a time when domestic demand dropped because of cooler weather, which meant they could technically say they were all in unprecedented compliance with the deal, while at the same time maintaining export levels, which is the only real metric that matters for global oil prices.

Cutting production while retaining exports means all they were doing was lowering production in response to the seasonal decline in domestic demand. Where the surprise has come in is some are boosting exports even as weather in the region has warmed up.

I think what has happened here is OPEC, without saying it out loud, expected U.S. shale producers to pull back at the same time they were cutting production. We may now have the reason shale producers have continued to boost production: OPEC had never stopped exporting at high rates.

I want to reiterate this for investors. From the point of view of production cuts, it doesn't matter what compliance is among the nations participating in the deal, what matters is whether or not it has cut back on exports. We now know it hasn't, which is why U.S. inventory levels haven't shrunk much.

Also, it has to be understood that some of the recent decline in U.S. stockpiles is directly the result of summer driving demand. Again, after that ends next month in a lot of areas of the country, that catalyst is over until next year.

In the U.S., there are many areas that only have two months off for summer vacation, while others still take three months off. Many schools reopen in the first week of August, which means vacation travel is over.

Export numbers

As for the OPEC export numbers, they soared to 25.92 million barrels per day in June, up 450,000 barrels per day from May, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

For the first six month of 2017, OPEC exports came in at 25.02 million barrels per day, an increase of 290,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2016.

About the only positive coming from the data are in the second half of 2016 exports were 25.14 million barrels per day. So the 25.02 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 were slightly lower than that.

The point is even with almost 1.2 million barrels per day in lower production, exports are almost the same as they were before the cuts.

Although it's hard to know whether or not the deal with be extended, as Russia has signaled early that it isn't interested, returning production to prior levels could devastate the price of oil until demand catches up with supply.

Here's another important thought. Since OPEC has kept exports high, the exit strategy, which I've been concerned about for some time, may not be as devastating on the market as I originally thought, because the cartel, on average, hasn't really done anything to support oil prices; meaning cut back on exports.

If the exports remain close to levels before the production cut deal, there is likely only going to be a modest boost in oil supply added to the market after the deal is ended. That means whatever the cartel has done to comply with the deal while retaining high levels of exports, will be the same thing that limits the impact of exiting from the deal.

There will be an impact that puts downward pressure on the price of oil, but how much is now in question in light of the new data.

Conclusion

Until these OPEC export numbers were released, it never made sense as to why there was little impact on oil stockpiles. We knew about the increase in shale production, as well as robust production from Canada, Brazil and Libya, but it still seemed in light of that there should have been more shrinkage of stockpiles. Now we know why it didn't happen.

All that the OPEC part of the production cuts did was to rearrange which countries did the exporting, with Saudi Arabia lowering exports and others like the United Arab Emirates and Libya increasing them.

Saudi Arabia, which has recently started to increase exports, appears to starting to defend its market share. Either others will have to give way or they'll compete by adding to supply, which would reduce compliance.

There are a lot of moving parts to all of this, which is why I see Exxon Mobil continuing to outperform most peers. Volatility will remain, and the price of oil, even if it does enjoy some support over the next couple of months, isn't likely to retain support going forward.

My thesis remains that oil prices will remain lower for longer, and under that scenario Exxon has the competitive advantage.

