10 Dividend Growth Stocks For July 2017

Six stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10 and HRL repeats as the top-ranked stock.

I use various screens to trim the CCC list of more than 800 stocks. This month's screens favor dividend growth stocks with strong financials and relatively safe dividends.

Every month I rank a selection of the CCC dividend growth stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further research.

David Fish maintains a list of stocks trading on U.S. exchanges with at least five consecutive years of paying higher dividends. Colloquially called the CCC list and presented in a spreadsheet, the list is a wonderful source for dividend growth investors.

In my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stock series, I identify 10 CCC stocks worthy of further research. To create the list, I trim the CCC list using various screens. I rank the trimmed list and assign a 7-star rating to each stock. Stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Trimming The CCC List



The latest CCC list (dated 6/30/17) contains 824 stocks. This month, I trimmed the CCC list using screens based on the Value Line Ranking System:

Financial Strength Rating of B++ or better Safety Rank of 1 or 2 Timeliness Rank of 1, 2, or 3

Using these screens trims the CCC list to 194 candidates.

The Ranking Process

First I ranked the 194 candidates using data available in the CCC spreadsheet. This preliminary ranking helped me to further trim the list of candidates. I selected the top 100 candidates and ranked them using data from the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, S&P Capital IQ, and F.A.S.T. Graphs.

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

Here are the top 10 ranked stocks for July 2017:

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

Six stocks from last month's top 10 appear in this month's top 10. These stocks are identified with a subscript that represents last month's ranking. For example, HRL 1 means HRL was ranked first last month.

Ratings and Sectors

The following table presents the top 10 ranked stocks by sector, along with my star ratings for each stock. This month, all the stocks earned 6-star ratings. I consider stocks with a 5-star rating or better worthy of further analysis:

Rank Company Rating Sector 1 Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples 2 Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary 3 Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology 4 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Staples 5 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary 6 Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary 7 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Consumer Discretionary 8 T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials 9 Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Financials 10 Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) ✭✭✭✭✭✭✩ Information Technology



Key Statistics and Fair Value Estimates

The table below presents some key statistics as well as fair value estimates for the top 10 stocks. To estimate fair value, I use a multi-stage DDM analysis with proprietary adjustments. I set a required rate of return of 10% and use estimates of the annual EPS growth rate for the next 5 years. Thereafter, I taper the growth rate to a perpetual growth rate of 3% after 10 years. Adjustments to the calculated fair value are based on various factors, including an assessment of dividend safety.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS (earnings per share) payout ratio, and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. The compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided, where available. Morningstar's Moat and Standard and Poor's Credit Rating, as well as Value Line's Safety and Financial Strength ratings also are provided. Finally, I present my own estimate of Fair Value.

Except where otherwise noted, data in the above table are from the CCC spreadsheet.

Looking Back

Since the one-year anniversary of monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks article series, I've been looking back to see how my year-ago selections performed. Here's a chart showing the price performance (excluding dividends) of my top 10 ranked stocks from July 2016:

The arithmetic average of these returns is 16.8%. In comparison, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) returned 12.0% over the same period (excluding dividends).

Please note that I'm comparing the performance of last year's top 10 ranked stocks to VIG's performance for fun.

Concluding Remarks

With my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stocks articles, I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the top 10 ranked stocks as candidates for further analysis. This month's selection favors dividend growth stocks with strong financials and relatively safe dividends.

Of the top 10 ranked stocks I don't own, I'm most interested in TXN and TJX. While TJX is trading at a discount of about 4%, TXN is trading 2% above fair value.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, CVS, NKE, TROW, CSCO.

