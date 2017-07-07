The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings

Relevant Comps

There aren't good comps since the company is the only publicly traded media conglomerate in its home market, and its content doesn't scale the same way other international publications can. On the media side, Mediacorp, a private company owned by Temasek, is the closest comparable. A few other comparables for reference include News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO), Schibsted ASA (OTC:SBSNF), Gruppo Editoriale L’Espresso S.p.A. (OTCPK:GPEDY), and China South Publishing & Media Group Co. (SHSE: 601098). For the company's real estate business, comps include CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) (SGX: C38U), Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX: T82U), Mapletree Commercial Trust (SGX: N2IU), Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK:FRZCF) (SGX: J69U), and Starhill Global REIT (OTC:SGLMF) (SGX: P40U).

Catalyst

There are multiple levers that could bring down the company's stock price: 1) dividend payment cut or disappointing earnings release, 2) a widening of Singapore retail property cap rates forcing an impairment of the company's property portfolio value, or an 3) activist short selling campaign.

Recommendation

I recommend a short position in Singapore Press Holdings (OTCPK:SGPRY) with a price target of SGD$1.76, or a 48% downside to current trading levels. Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has had a dismal capital allocation record with a last 3-year ROIIC of -11.2%. The company seeks to be Asia’s leading media organization, but it has struggled to adjust to the new era of online media. Its core competitive advantage as a media monopoly in Singapore may also represent its greatest liability since it hasn't learned how to compete for the minds of a more tech savvy and independent thinking younger population in Singapore and abroad.

SPH has failed to replace the persistent fall in core print advertising income stream with alternative income sources as net readership for SPH’s newspaper publications has declined continuously year over year since 2009, and digital ads have not been able to make up for the fall. The shift to digital secular headwind hits the company’s core businesses in newspapers and retail malls simultaneously, and events such as a dividend cut, earnings downgrade, or property market downturn could trigger a drop in the company’s overvalued stock.

Company Description

SPH dominates print news in Singapore and boasts a SGD $3.96bn property portfolio (70% ownership of SPH REIT; The Seletar Mall) and a SGD $1.1bn fund focused on capital preservation (consisting of equities, bonds, investment funds, and cash). The company boasts close ties to the Singaporean government - two former SPH Chairmen, S.R. Nathan and Tony Tan, have served as President of Singapore. SPH is a constituent of the FTSE Straits Times Index as it is one of the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.

SPH owns 18 of the 19 newspaper print publications in Singapore (and a 40% share of the 19th publication). According to the Nielsen Media Index 2016, 2.5 million individuals read one of SPH’s news publications in either print or digital form. As a point of reference, Singapore’s population consists of 5.6mm residents (38% are permanent residents/foreign nationals), most of whom are bilingual and can theoretically subscribe to more than one of SPH’s language-targeted publications in the nation’s four official languages: English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil.

SPH is regulated by the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act, which restricts ownership of newspaper companies by any institution to 5% unless granted approval by the Minister of MICA (Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts). Moreover, the newspaper business is subject to the annual renewal of its printing license and newspaper permit license for each newspaper. SPH’s online publications are also subject to the Broadcasting Act and its Codes of Practice with internet content regulation overseen by the Media Development Authority (MDA).

While media assets generate 74% of operating income, real estate generates another 22% (a small collection of other businesses in online classifieds, events/exhibitions, and education generate the remaining 4%). The real estate portfolio consists primarily of three malls with a 100% occupancy rate: 1) the Paragon, an upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property on the prime shopping street Orchard Road, 2) the Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall servicing the Clementi residential town of 92k people, and 3) the Seletar Mall, which services the suburban town of Sengkang New Town of 207k and the only shopping mall in the Fernvale neighborhood of 45k people.

Finally, SPH owns a SGD $1.1bn group investible fund with an asset portfolio consisting of 40.0% investment funds, 38.7% equities, 14.9% cash/deposits, and 6.4% bonds as of February 28, 2017. The fund has generated 4.2% annualized returns since inception and a 4.1% annualized return over the last five years as of February 28, 2017.

Investment Thesis

Deteriorating fundamentals in core media business - Net readership of SPH newspapers has declined year over year since 2009, and there has been a growing trend of digital-only subscriptions, which negatively impacts margins on the remaining print business given the fixed cost requirements. Moreover, when consumers switch from print to digital subscriptions, overall operating income declines since advertisers spend less in the digital space than in the print space; what matters most to SPH’s economics is ad income - in 2016, SPH generated SGD $606.5mm in ad revenues vs. SGD $170.7mm in circulation revenues. With advertising dollars shifting more and more from print to digital, SPH must expand beyond Singapore or invest in other content offerings to generate the same amount of ad dollars as they have in the past.

Online alternatives undermine SPH - In the digital realm, SPH competes against Mediacorp (Singapore’s other dominant media company privately held by Temasek and which has JVs/joint ownership with SPH of some entities), free online local news alternatives, social media, and other distribution mediums (e.g. online video/TV). SPH simply doesn’t benefit from barriers to entry to the same extent online as it does in print.

Cultural/legacy impediments to scaling online news content - Ironically, the media regulation and government relationships which intend to favor SPH place it in a disadvantageous position for future growth. Since its incorporation in 1984, SPH has benefited from its de facto monopoly status, and thus has never learned how to compete, so the advent of online competition has proven to be difficult for the firm. SPH publications rigorously self-censor, and while the ruling party remains dominant, there is a segment of the population which SPH will not be able to capture due to the perception (real or otherwise) of heavy handed government meddling.

Exposure to headwinds in both their media and real estate businesses with the shift to online consumption - SPH already combats declines in ad dollars given the shift from print to digital. SPH could also face deteriorating consumption in its malls as consumers adopt e-commerce platforms. There are signs Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to expand in Singapore as the company has been acquiring assets and hiring employees there.

Political decisions outweigh economic ones - For political reasons, SPH continues to maintain publications it may be better off shutting down. Readership for Malay and Tamil newspapers, for example, have dwindled to daily average circulations of 39,300 and 11,300 respectively, (vs. 393,300 for the flagship Straits Times) and while SPH doesn’t break out margin profiles for each of its publications, these papers and possibly others are likely dilutive to returns.

Attempts to diversify content portfolio are too small, and opportunity set is limited - SPH understands its vulnerabilities since it is trying to expand its content offerings (e.g. SPH Golf), and it is experimenting with numerous initiatives across media. However, no investments have yet come close to reaching an impactful scale to balance the decline in print ad income, and SPH faces competitive disadvantages if it tries to compete outside its home market of Singapore.

Valuation

To justify the current price per share of SGD$3.37, SPH must stabilize revenues over the next five years and grow at a terminal rate of 6%. While this scenario lies within the realm of possible outcomes, it is too favorable an upside case given the data we have on the company’s declining performance over the last several years and the company’s inability to achieve sufficient digital ad revenues. While SPH stock troughed in March 2009 at SGD ~$2.40 in the depth of the global financial crisis, SPH has rallied significantly since then despite declining business fundamentals.

Declining ROIC and ROIIC

SPH earns a return below its cost of capital on both its operating portfolio as well as its investments. ROIC from SPH’s operating businesses (media, property, others) has declined year over year from a high of 27.5% in 2008 to 7.6% in 2016. SPH’s 3-year ROIIC was -11.2% as of 2016. SPH also performs poorly in its non-operating business, the Group Investible Fund, which earns 4.2% annually.

Property Cap Rate Widening as a Potential Short Catalyst

One potential short catalyst is a fall in Singapore property prices, which could force SPH to write down the value of its investment properties. SPH already carries its real estate assets at cap rates that are tighter than comparables. In a real estate downcycle, cap rates would rise to even higher levels, so the potential impairment impact could in fact be much greater than the estimated SGD ~$500mm. With tenancy rates at 100%, SPH is likely to expect downward pressure on its property portfolio value when the cycle turns against the company and occupancy falls.

Dividends/Earnings Fall as a Potential Short Catalyst

As FCF generation capability falls in the coming years, SPH’s earnings and dividends will decline. If cash dividends paid remains the same as prior year levels, dividends will exceed FCF generation in 2017 and in subsequent years. Therefore, SPH will need to either draw down on cash balances or reduce dividend payments to shareholders.

DCF Valuation of SPH

I ascribe a value of SGD $1.76/share to SPH. Assumptions include 1) a revenue growth profile of -2.0% annually from 2017 to 2021 and 2.5% for terminal growth, 2) -10.7% working capital as a % of sales (median figure for the 2006-2016 period), 3) 30% EBIT margin, 4) 4.8% D&A as a % of sales from 2017 to 2021 (median figure for the 2006-2016 period), 5) 2.1% capital expenditures as a % of sales from 2017 to 2021 (median figure for the 2006-2016 period), and 6) D&A equivalence to capital expenditures in the terminal value.

Additional Sources of Downside Support:

Singapore concentration risk - SPH is almost completely reliant on the Singapore economy, which is a small nation state in a volatile region with sometimes hostile, larger neighbors. Singapore retail and SPH’s malls rely on foreign tourist dollars for support, and if some sort of scare (e.g. in geopolitics, health) were to arise, SPH would be negatively impacted.

Weak GDP and consumer sentiment - Weak GDP growth and bearish consumer sentiment in Singapore may cause companies to spend even less on advertising. Advertising expenditures have posted negative growth rates over the last several years (-6.77% in FY2014, -5.37% in FY2015, and -9.21% in FY2016). Advertising revenue is correlated with GDP growth, so a decline in Singapore’s GDP is predictive of a decline in advertising revenue.

Share Structure

There are two share classes - management shares and ordinary shares. Management shares hold voting power equivalent to 200 ordinary shares with most management shares held by large Singaporean corporates. Insider ownership of stock is on the small side - the CEO holds ~SGD $4.7mm in stock, and the Deputy CEO holds ~SGD $2.0mm. Most members of the board of directors only hold a handful of management shares (but no ordinary shares). There haven’t been any notable recent open market transactions among insiders.

Risks and Mitigants

Large cash and investment portfolio - SPH generates FCF, has cash on hand, and could draw down its Group Investible Fund to combat short sellers by buying back shares; such action would be value destructive.

No liquidity constraints - As a related point, SPH has a manageable debt burden given its large cash and asset base. The liquidity situation could change if SPH were to launch an aggressive acquisition campaign.

Media restrictions - Singapore could crack down on alternative news sites, but there doesn’t seem to be a legal basis for doing so, and even if such action were successful, the barriers to entry for a new digital entrant are low.

Securities regulatory action/environment - Singapore authorities may propose new rules effectively prohibiting investors from being able to execute short sales or institute other unforeseen actions that could harm transparency and liquidity.

