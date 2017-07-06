Cedar Fair Reports Preliminary Results

As expected, Cedar Fair, LP (FUN) reported preliminary results through the July 4th holiday weekend. Statements by CEO Matt Ouimet included the following:

We are well-positioned to make 2017 our eighth consecutive year of record results, ... Mystic Timbers, a world-class roller coaster at Kings Island and the significant water park investments at Cedar Point Shores and Knott's Soak City have all set various attendance records at their respective parks. This early-season success ... gives us great confidence as we head into the peak vacation months of July and August.

While the company reaffirmed its outlook to meet its longer-term objective of $500 million or more of Adjusted EBITDA this year, one year ahead of schedule, I had been expecting new records to be set through July 4th. To be clear, the company did close one of its freestanding water parks, Wildwater Kingdom in Aurora, Ohio after Labor Day of 2016, and that was expected to have some impact on attendance. During the year-end conference call, Ouimet had warned about this.

I probably should call out as you think about next year, we did close one water park at the end of this year, freestanding water park, Wildwater Kingdom at Geauga. That will affect our attendance next year that will take us back little bit.

Regardless, during the more recent Q1 call, Ouimet said results were on track and revenue had achieved a new record:

Preliminary net revenues through the end of April achieved a new record high of $124 million up 2% when compared with the first four months of last year. During this time, guest spending is up 2%, while attendance was comparable with last year's record number of visits.

The recent press release, while positive, included the following:

...preliminary net revenues through July 4, 2017 of approximately $524 million, a $2 million increase on a same-park basis when compared with the same period a year ago. This period represents approximately 40% of the Company's total operating days for 2017.

Note that the revenue was $2 million ahead on a same park basis, implying that the closing of Wildwater Kingdom had created a revenue shortfall on a year-to-date basis. If Cedar Fair had achieved record revenue or attendance, I'm fairly certain that information would have been in the headline of the press release.

On a same-park basis, ...preliminary net revenues were up as a result of a 1%, or 110,000-visit, increase in attendance to 10.5 million visits, and a 2% increase in out-of-park revenues to $62 million. Average in-park guest per capita spending of approximately $45.41 was comparable with the same period in 2016 when taking into consideration changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

I had also expected to see an increase in the in-park per capita spending based on price increases and continued upgrading of the food and beverage offerings. With the key operating days continuing through Labor Day, it's too early to draw too many conclusions, but I had expected the Sports Center to make up for the closing of the water park, and that still may turn out to be the case.

Although I still expect strong results this year, August 2nd, when the company reports Q2 results and will likely update revenue and attendance through the end of July has now become just a bit more important.

